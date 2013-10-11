Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 11)

CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 42, Kapaun 10
Garden City 35, East 7
Heights 35, Northwest 0
Southeast 27, South 8
West 46, North 15 (Thu.)
Andale 65, Wellington 0
Andover 36, Goddard 25
Arkansas City 30, Augusta 19
Buhler 41, Winfield 13
Clearwater 27, Circle 7
Derby 36, Hutchinson 0
Eisenhower 37, Valley Center 7
Maize 70, Campus 0
Maize South 24, Collegiate 10
McPherson 51, Mulvane 28
Rose Hill 29, El Dorado 22
Salina Central 30, Andover Central 6
Salina South 40, Newton 13
Cheney 40, Chaparral 21
Conway Springs 27, Garden Plain 8
Independent 55, Belle Plaine 14
NE-Arma 33, Bluestem 14
Sterling 41, Medicine Lodge 18
Trinity Academy 30, Douglass 6
Haven 34, Nickerson 16
Hillsboro 43, Remington 17
Kingman 28, Halstead 21
Hesston 48, Pratt 12
Smoky Valley 56, Lyons 28
Central Plains 56, Pretty Prairie 6
Centre at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Flinthills at Burlingame
Fairfield 50, Cunningham 0
Goessel at Norwich
Peabody-Burns 54, Hartford 8
Marion 19, Hutchinson Trinity 10
Kiowa County 46, Pratt Skyline 0
La Crosse 50, Inman 12
Madison 57, Lebo 22
Oxford 60, Sedan 26
Rock Hills 76, Central Christian 24
Sedgwick 49, Moundridge 24
Solomon 94, Canton-Galva 60
South Barber 60, Caldwell 14
South Haven 54, Udall 8
Stafford 46, Argonia-Attica 30
Sunrise Christian 42, Heartland Christian 18
West Elk 50, Central-Burden 0
White City 53, Burrton 6
Abilene 42, Marysville 7
Baileyville 54, Frankfort 6
Baldwin 51, Louisburg 14
Beloit 42, SE-Saline 0
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 54, BV-Randolph 8
Blue Valley 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 3
Bonner Springs 33, Basehor-Linwood 7
BV Northwest 37, BV Southwest 26
Caney Valley 47, Humboldt 0
Centralia 48, Atchison County 0
Chanute 42, Independence 13
Chapman 27, Concordia 21
Cherryvale 43, Eureeka 14
Chetopa 66, Southern Coffey 14
Cimarron at Elkhart
Clifton-Clyde 62, Wakefield 14
Columbus 26, Pittsburg Colgan 10
Council Grove 39, West Franklin 21
Crest 50, Elk Valley 0
Dighton 62, Wilson 14
Ellis at Leoti
Fort Scott 52, Labette County 6
Fowler 50, Ingalls 0
Free State 17, SM East 10
Frontenac 40, Baxter Springs 14
Galena 27, Girard 15
Gardner-Edgerton 56, BV North 14
Great Bend 43, Liberal 36
Hanover 50, Axtell 0
Hays 35, Dodge City 28
Hiawatha at Santa Fe Trail
Hodgeman County 60, Satanta 12
Hoisington 27, Larned 9
Holton 40, Jefferson West 20
Hope 26, Southern Cloud 14
Hoxie 44, Ness City 26
Hugoton 48, Southwestern Heights 0
Iola 38, Wellsville 20
Jackson Heights 46, Doniphan West 8
Junction City 58, Topeka West 21
KC Schlagle 15, Atchison 6
KC Sumner 50, KC Harmon 26
KC Washington 36, KC Wyandotte 35
Kinsley 52, Macksville 42
Lakin at Ellinwood
Lansing 35, KC Ward 20
Little River 36, Lincoln 34
Logan-Palco 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 22
Lyndon 42, Jayhawk-Linn 0
Manhattan 41, Shawnee Heights 24
Marais des Cygnes 64, Yates Center 16
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 24, Horton 22
McLouth 50, Jefferson North 7
Meade at Syracuse
Miege 21, BV West 19
Mill Valley 21, KC Piper 14
Minneapolis 22, Ellsworth 20
Moscow 76, Bucklin 26
Nemaha Valley 28, Sabetha 21
Neodesha at Burlington
Northern Heights 35, Chase County 20
Northern Valley 70, Natoma 24
Norton 37, Colby 22
Oakley 56, St. Francis 0
Oberlin at Perkins County (Neb.)
Olathe East 31, Leavenworth 13
Olathe North 28, Lawrence 0
Olathe Northwest 18, SM West 10
Olathe South 20, SM Northwest 14
Olpe 27, Oswego 6
Osage City 21, Mission Valley 14
Oskaloosa 60, Leavenworth Immaculata 28
Osawatomie 35, Anderson County 34
Osborne 74, Linn 24
Ottawa 20, Spring Hill 17
Paola 49, DeSoto 13
Perry-Lecompton 28, Royal Valley 16
Phillipsburg 56, Thomas More Prep 7
Pike Valley 48, Lakeside 12
Pittsburg 42, Coffeyville 14
Plainville 57, Bennington 22
Pleasant Ridge 48, Valley Falls 20
Pleasanton 58, St. Paul 38
Prairie View 18, Central Heights 14
Quinter 44, Hill City 30
Rawlins County 50, WaKeeney 6
Riley County 44, St. Marys 40
Riverside 35, Onaga 0
Riverton 35, Parsons 0
Rolla 58, Ashland 38
Rossville 27, Silver Lake 21
Sacred Heart 61, Russell 0
Scott City 28, Goodland 14
SE-Cherokee 42, Erie 12
SM South 24, SM North 6 (Thu.)
Smith Center 43, Ell-Saline 8
South Central 54, St. John 6
South Gray at Minneola
Spearville 60, Deerfield 12
St. James Academy 27, Eudora 21 (Thu.)
Sublette at Stanton County
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Western Plains 6
Tescott 60, Chase 34
Thunder Ridge 66, Stockton 14
Tonganoxie 43, KC Turner 22
Topeka 21, Emporia 17
Topeka Hayden 35, Highland Park 8
Triplains-Brewster at Golden Plains
Troy 15, Valley Heights 14
Ulysses 21, Holcomb 0
Uniontown 58, Marmaton Valley 12
Victoria 46, Otis-Bison 0
Wabaunsee 42, Herington 0
Wallace County 58, Greeley County 0
Wamego 42, Clay Center 0
Washburn Rural 35, Topeka Seaman 14
Washington County 38, Republic County 18
Waverly 18, Fredonia 0
Weskan 48, Cheylin 0
