Varsity Kansas

October 11, 2013 4:54 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 11)

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 42, Kapaun 10

Garden City 35, East 7

Heights 35, Northwest 0

Southeast 27, South 8

West 46, North 15 (Thu.)

Andale 65, Wellington 0

Andover 36, Goddard 25

Arkansas City 30, Augusta 19

Buhler 41, Winfield 13

Clearwater 27, Circle 7

Derby 36, Hutchinson 0

Eisenhower 37, Valley Center 7

Maize 70, Campus 0

Maize South 24, Collegiate 10

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

McPherson 51, Mulvane 28

Rose Hill 29, El Dorado 22

Salina Central 30, Andover Central 6

Salina South 40, Newton 13

Cheney 40, Chaparral 21

Conway Springs 27, Garden Plain 8

Independent 55, Belle Plaine 14

NE-Arma 33, Bluestem 14

Sterling 41, Medicine Lodge 18

Trinity Academy 30, Douglass 6

Haven 34, Nickerson 16

Hillsboro 43, Remington 17

Kingman 28, Halstead 21

Hesston 48, Pratt 12

Smoky Valley 56, Lyons 28

Sterling 41, Medicine Lodge 18

Central Plains 56, Pretty Prairie 6

Centre at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Flinthills at Burlingame

Fairfield 50, Cunningham 0

Goessel at Norwich

Peabody-Burns 54, Hartford 8

Marion 19, Hutchinson Trinity 10

Kiowa County 46, Pratt Skyline 0

La Crosse 50, Inman 12

Madison 57, Lebo 22

Oxford 60, Sedan 26

Rock Hills 76, Central Christian 24

Sedgwick 49, Moundridge 24

Solomon 94, Canton-Galva 60

South Barber 60, Caldwell 14

South Haven 54, Udall 8

Stafford 46, Argonia-Attica 30

Sunrise Christian 42, Heartland Christian 18

West Elk 50, Central-Burden 0

White City 53, Burrton 6

Abilene 42, Marysville 7

Baileyville 54, Frankfort 6

Baldwin 51, Louisburg 14

Beloit 42, SE-Saline 0

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 54, BV-Randolph 8

Blue Valley 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 3

Bonner Springs 33, Basehor-Linwood 7

BV Northwest 37, BV Southwest 26

Caney Valley 47, Humboldt 0

Centralia 48, Atchison County 0

Chanute 42, Independence 13

Chapman 27, Concordia 21

Cherryvale 43, Eureeka 14

Chetopa 66, Southern Coffey 14

Cimarron at Elkhart

Clifton-Clyde 62, Wakefield 14

Columbus 26, Pittsburg Colgan 10

Council Grove 39, West Franklin 21

Crest 50, Elk Valley 0

Dighton 62, Wilson 14

Ellis at Leoti

Fort Scott 52, Labette County 6

Fowler 50, Ingalls 0

Free State 17, SM East 10

Frontenac 40, Baxter Springs 14

Galena 27, Girard 15

Gardner-Edgerton 56, BV North 14

Great Bend 43, Liberal 36

Hanover 50, Axtell 0

Hays 35, Dodge City 28

Hiawatha at Santa Fe Trail

Hodgeman County 60, Satanta 12

Hoisington 27, Larned 9

Holton 40, Jefferson West 20

Hope 26, Southern Cloud 14

Hoxie 44, Ness City 26

Hugoton 48, Southwestern Heights 0

Iola 38, Wellsville 20

Jackson Heights 46, Doniphan West 8

Junction City 58, Topeka West 21

KC Schlagle 15, Atchison 6

KC Sumner 50, KC Harmon 26

KC Washington 36, KC Wyandotte 35

Kinsley 52, Macksville 42

Lakin at Ellinwood

Lansing 35, KC Ward 20

Little River 36, Lincoln 34

Logan-Palco 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 22

Lyndon 42, Jayhawk-Linn 0

Manhattan 41, Shawnee Heights 24

Marais des Cygnes 64, Yates Center 16

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 24, Horton 22

McLouth 50, Jefferson North 7

Meade at Syracuse

Miege 21, BV West 19

Mill Valley 21, KC Piper 14

Minneapolis 22, Ellsworth 20

Moscow 76, Bucklin 26

Nemaha Valley 28, Sabetha 21

Neodesha at Burlington

Northern Heights 35, Chase County 20

Northern Valley 70, Natoma 24

Norton 37, Colby 22

Oakley 56, St. Francis 0

Oberlin at Perkins County (Neb.)

Olathe East 31, Leavenworth 13

Olathe North 28, Lawrence 0

Olathe Northwest 18, SM West 10

Olathe South 20, SM Northwest 14

Olpe 27, Oswego 6

Osage City 21, Mission Valley 14

Oskaloosa 60, Leavenworth Immaculata 28

Osawatomie 35, Anderson County 34

Osborne 74, Linn 24

Ottawa 20, Spring Hill 17

Paola 49, DeSoto 13

Perry-Lecompton 28, Royal Valley 16

Phillipsburg 56, Thomas More Prep 7

Pike Valley 48, Lakeside 12

Pittsburg 42, Coffeyville 14

Plainville 57, Bennington 22

Pleasant Ridge 48, Valley Falls 20

Pleasanton 58, St. Paul 38

Prairie View 18, Central Heights 14

Quinter 44, Hill City 30

Rawlins County 50, WaKeeney 6

Riley County 44, St. Marys 40

Riverside 35, Onaga 0

Riverton 35, Parsons 0

Rolla 58, Ashland 38

Rossville 27, Silver Lake 21

Sacred Heart 61, Russell 0

Scott City 28, Goodland 14

SE-Cherokee 42, Erie 12

SM South 24, SM North 6 (Thu.)

Smith Center 43, Ell-Saline 8

South Central 54, St. John 6

South Gray at Minneola

Spearville 60, Deerfield 12

St. James Academy 27, Eudora 21 (Thu.)

Sublette at Stanton County

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Western Plains 6

Tescott 60, Chase 34

Thunder Ridge 66, Stockton 14

Tonganoxie 43, KC Turner 22

Topeka 21, Emporia 17

Topeka Hayden 35, Highland Park 8

Triplains-Brewster at Golden Plains

Troy 15, Valley Heights 14

Ulysses 21, Holcomb 0

Uniontown 58, Marmaton Valley 12

Victoria 46, Otis-Bison 0

Wabaunsee 42, Herington 0

Wallace County 58, Greeley County 0

Wamego 42, Clay Center 0

Washburn Rural 35, Topeka Seaman 14

Washington County 38, Republic County 18

Waverly 18, Fredonia 0

Weskan 48, Cheylin 0

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor 0:59

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor
JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks 0:17

JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks
Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

View More Video