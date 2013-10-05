How ranked teams fared Friday (Oct. 4)

Class 6A
1. Derby (4-1) beat Campus 35-7.
2. Free State (4-1) lost to Olathe North 26-19 (Thu.).
3. Topeka (4-0) vs. Topeka Seaman, ppd. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
4. Hutchinson (3-2) lost to Salina South 48-10.
5. SM West (3-2) lost to Leavenworth 37-34 (Thu.).
Class 5A
1. Carroll (5-0) beat Wichita Northwest 12-7.
2. Mill Valley (4-0) leads Bonner Springs 17-6, fourth quarter, suspended to 2 p.m. Saturday.
3. Kapaun (5-0) beat Wichita East 28-14 (Thu.).
4. Blue Valley (3-2) lost to BV Northwest 31-28.
5. BV West (3-1) vs. Gardner-Edgerton, ppd. to Saturday.
Class 4A
1. Holton (5-0) beat Perry-Lecompton 43-6.
2. Andale (5-0) beat Augusta 73-6.
3. Buhler (5-0) beat El Dorado 40-14.
4. Coffeyville (5-0) beat Chanute 56-27.
5. Paola (4-1) beat Ottawa 56-7.
Class 3A
1. Silver Lake (5-0) beat St. Marys 33-22.
2. Beloit (5-0) beat Ellsworth 72-21.
3. Conway Springs (5-0) beat Trinity Academy 34-14.
4. Pittsburg Colgan (5-0) beat Girard 21-7.
5. Scott City (4-1) beat Hugoton 28-0.
Class 2-1A
1. Centralia (5-0) beat Valley Heights 54-6.
2. La Crosse (6-0) beat Thomas More Prep 53-7.
3. Lyndon (4-0) vs. Olpe.
4. Meade (2-1) vs. Stanton County.
5. Oakley (3-1) vs. Leoti.
8-Man I
1. Madison (5-0) beat Chetopa 92-56.
2. Osborne (5-0) beat Stockton 46-0.
3. Solomon (5-0) beat Lincoln 40-20.
4. Rawlins County (4-0) vs. Hill City.
5. South Central (4-1) lost to Kiowa County 32-18.
8-Man II
1. Hanover (3-0) vs. Wallace County.
2. Baileyville (4-1) beat Axtell 50-12.
3. Wallace County (4-0) at Hanover.
4. Victoria (5-0) beat Sylvan Grove 58-8.
5. Beloit St. John’s (5-0) beat Northern Valley 54-28.
