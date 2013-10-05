Varsity Kansas

October 05, 2013 12:35 AM

How ranked teams fared Friday (Oct. 4)

Class 6A

1. Derby (4-1) beat Campus 35-7.

2. Free State (4-1) lost to Olathe North 26-19 (Thu.).

3. Topeka (4-0) vs. Topeka Seaman, ppd. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

4. Hutchinson (3-2) lost to Salina South 48-10.

5. SM West (3-2) lost to Leavenworth 37-34 (Thu.).

Class 5A

1. Carroll (5-0) beat Wichita Northwest 12-7.

2. Mill Valley (4-0) leads Bonner Springs 17-6, fourth quarter, suspended to 2 p.m. Saturday.

3. Kapaun (5-0) beat Wichita East 28-14 (Thu.).

4. Blue Valley (3-2) lost to BV Northwest 31-28.

5. BV West (3-1) vs. Gardner-Edgerton, ppd. to Saturday.

Class 4A

1. Holton (5-0) beat Perry-Lecompton 43-6.

2. Andale (5-0) beat Augusta 73-6.

3. Buhler (5-0) beat El Dorado 40-14.

4. Coffeyville (5-0) beat Chanute 56-27.

5. Paola (4-1) beat Ottawa 56-7.

Class 3A

1. Silver Lake (5-0) beat St. Marys 33-22.

2. Beloit (5-0) beat Ellsworth 72-21.

3. Conway Springs (5-0) beat Trinity Academy 34-14.

4. Pittsburg Colgan (5-0) beat Girard 21-7.

5. Scott City (4-1) beat Hugoton 28-0.

Class 2-1A

1. Centralia (5-0) beat Valley Heights 54-6.

2. La Crosse (6-0) beat Thomas More Prep 53-7.

3. Lyndon (4-0) vs. Olpe.

4. Meade (2-1) vs. Stanton County.

5. Oakley (3-1) vs. Leoti.

8-Man I

1. Madison (5-0) beat Chetopa 92-56.

2. Osborne (5-0) beat Stockton 46-0.

3. Solomon (5-0) beat Lincoln 40-20.

4. Rawlins County (4-0) vs. Hill City.

5. South Central (4-1) lost to Kiowa County 32-18.

8-Man II

1. Hanover (3-0) vs. Wallace County.

2. Baileyville (4-1) beat Axtell 50-12.

3. Wallace County (4-0) at Hanover.

4. Victoria (5-0) beat Sylvan Grove 58-8.

5. Beloit St. John’s (5-0) beat Northern Valley 54-28.

