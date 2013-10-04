Southeast gets first win by defeating North

Southeast got its first victory on Friday night, defeating North 14-7 in a matchup of two of the City League’s three winless teams.

“We just focused on playing hard, sticking in there, and not really giving up,” Southeast coach Chris Asmussen said.

Southeast (1-4, 1-3 City League) stuck to its ground game, as quarterback Chandler Wilson threw only two passes.

Southeast running back Tre Griffin rushed 28 times for 128 yards, scoring both Southeast touchdowns.

Griffin scored the first touchdown on a 3-yard run with 7:18 left in the second quarter. A failed two-point conversion gave the Buffaloes a six-point lead.

Late in the third quarter, Griffin made another run for an 8-yard touchdown. The two point conversion run by Griffin was good, putting the Golden Buffaloes up 14-7.

North scored its only touchdown on a 1-yard run by Sean Bernard.

Asmussen said Southeast has been battling injuries that have forced players into new positions. He said getting them to learn the new positions were what they needed to do to win the game.

Southeast 0 6 8 0 — 14 North 0 0 7 0 — 7

SE – Griffin 3 run (conversion fail)

N – Bernard 1 run (kick good)

SE – Griffin 8 run (conversion good)