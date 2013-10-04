Roundup: Trego leads Cheney past Garden Plain

Tyler Trego rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cheney to a 27-18 victory over Garden Plain in a Central Plains League football game at Garden Plain on Friday night.

Garden Plain took a 6-0 lead on a Mitchell Hilger interception return for a touchdown, but Cheney scored 27 unanswered points to pull away.

Cheney quarterback Tyler Amsink added a 17-yard touchdown run and 103 rushing yards as the Cardinals improved to 3-2.

Garden Plain’s Wyatt Lehner rushed for 91 yards and threw for 132, but the Owls lost four fumbles to Cheney.

Other Central Plains

Independent at Chaparral — Inclement weather suspended the game with Independent leading 7-0 in the first quarter. The game will resume at 5 p.m. Saturday.

AV-CTL

Andale 73, Augusta 6 — The host Indians (5-0, 4-0 Division IV) rushed for 581 yards, averaging more than 10 yards a carry en route to building a 57-0 halftime lead. Hunter Knoblauch scored on rushes of 71, 65 and 14 yards and had 183 yards on eight carries. Teammate Hayden Bugner had three rushes for 114 yards, including an 81-yard score. Augusta (1-4, 1-3) was held to 152 offensive yards.

Salina South 48, Hutchinson 10 — Quarterback Justin Stonebraker threw for 154 yards and rushed for 134 more as the host Cougars dominated Hutchinson to create a four-way tie atop Division I. The two teams, plus Derby and Maize, are all 3-1 in the division. Stonebraker threw three touchdown passes and rushed for scores of 74 and 15 yards. Teammate Mike Jones ran for scores of 51 and 9 yards, part of his 137-yard night.

Buhler 40, El Dorado 14 — Riley Allen scored four touchdowns and Buhler scored the game’s first 40 points to win at El Dorado. Allen rushed 13 times for 175 yards. Garrett Howland led El Dorado with five carries for 57 yards.

Clearwater at Collegiate — Lightning forced postponement of the game until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Mulvane at Rose Hill — Lightning forced postponement of the game until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Other games

Sedgwick 42, Hutchinson Trinity 7 — Dalton Brandt scored six touchdowns and rushed for 201 yards as the Cardinals overcame a 7-0 deficit to beat Hutch Trinity. Brandt’s scores included runs of 75 and 46 yards, and he averaged 10 yards per carry. Quarterback Brylie Ware completed 15 of 20 passes for 154 yards.