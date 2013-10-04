Varsity Kansas

October 04, 2013 6:47 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Oct. 4)

Carroll 12, Northwest 7

Hays 31, South 6

Heights 43, West 16

Kapaun 28, East 14 (Thu.)

Southeast 14, North 7

Andale 73, Augusta 6

Andover 14, Andover Central 13

Arkansas City 13, Valley Center 10 (2Q), susp. 5 p.m. Sat.

Buhler 40, El Dorado 14

Clearwater at Collegiate, ppd. 5 p.m. Sat.

Derby 35, Campus 7

Maize 34, Salina Central 28 (Thu.)

Maize South 35, Goddard 14

Mulvane at Rose Hill, ppd. 6 p.m. Sat.

Newton 28, Eisenhower 7

Salina South 48, Hutchinson 10

Wellington 43, Circle 0

Winfield 28, McPherson 17

Cheney 27, Garden Plain 12

Conway Springs 34, Trinity Academy 14

Douglass at Bluestem, ppd. to 1 p.m. Sat.

Haven 54, Belle Plaine 28

Independent 7, Chaparral 0, supd. 5 p.m. Sat.

Inman 19, Medicine Lodge 14

Halstead 29, Pratt 15

Hesston 41, Kingman 27

Lyons 42, Nickerson 20

Smoky Valley 48, Hillsboro 12

Sterling 48, Ellinwood 8

Central Plains 40, Canton-Galva 12

Central-Burden at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Centre 14, Peabody-Burns 8

Chase 42, Burrton 0

Goessel 34, Tescott 32

Fairfield 51, Pratt Skyline 6

Hope vs. Argonia-Attica

Little River 46, Pretty Prairie 14

Macksville at South Barber

Madison 92, Chetopa 56

Moundridge 46, Remington 6

Oxford at South Haven, ppd. to 1 p.m. Sat.

Sedgwick 42, Hutchinson Trinity 7

Stafford at Caldwell

Sunrise Christian 42, Logan 32

Udall 46, Central Christian 0

Anderson County at Wellsville, ppd. 6 p.m. Sat.

Ashland 62, Bucklin 12

Atchison 41, KC Harmon 6

Baileyville 50, Axtell 12

Basehor-Linwood at KC Turner

Beloit 72, Ellsworth 21

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 54, Northern Valley 28

Bennington 12, Republic County 0

Burlingame at Hartford

BV Northwest 31, Blue Valley 28

Central Heights 28, Iola 7

Centralia 54, Valley Heights 6

Cherryvale 47, Humboldt 31

Clay Center 27, Chapman 6

Clifton-Clyde 60, Lakeside 12

Coffeyville 56, Chanute 27

Columbus 32, Galena 26

Concordia 29, Marysville 20

Council Grove at Osage City, ppd. to 7 p.m. Sat.

DeSoto at Baldwin, ppd. to 6 p.m. Sat.

Dodge City 47, Great Bend 13

Doniphan West 28, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 21

Elkhart at Sublette

Ellis at Norton

Eureka at Caney Valley

Flinthills at Lebo

Fort Scott 31, Independence 12

Fowler 42, Rolla 36

Frankfort at Northern Valley

Fredonia 30, Neodesha 27

Frontenac at Erie

Garden City 61, Liberal 20

Gardner-Edgerton at BV West, ppd. 2 p.m. Sat.

Golden Plains at Cheylin

Greeley County 42, Wheatland-Grinnell 6

Herington at Chase County

Hill City at Rawlins County

Hodgeman County 38, Spearville 14

Hoisington at Phillipsburg

Holcomb 35, Colby 14

Holton 43, Perry-Lecompton 6

Jefferson North at Leavenworth Immaculata

Jefferson West 41, Royal Valley 0

Junction City 56, Highland Park 0

KC Piper 56, Lansing 40

KC Washington 14, KC Sumner 0

KC Wyandotte at KC Schlagle

Kiowa County 32, South Central 18

LaCrosse 53, Thomas More Prep 7

Larned at Cimarron

Lawrence 16, SM Northwest 7

Leavenworth 37, SM West 34 (Thu.)

Leoti at Oakley

Louisburg at St. James Academy, ppd. 10 a.m. Sat.

Manhattan 76, Topeka West 0

Marais des Cygnes 60, Marmaton Valley 14

Marion 53, Horton 12

McLouth 6, Pleasant Ridge 6 (2Q), susp. 3:30 p.m. Sat.

Miege 37, BV Southwest 12

Mill Valley 17, Bonner Springs 6, (4Q), susp. 2 p.m. Sat.

Minneola at Deerfield

Mission Valley at West Franklin

Moscow at Ingalls

NE-Arma 39, Jayhawk-Linn 6

Nemaha Valley 14, Hiawatha 13

Ness City 40, Quinter 22

Northern Heights 48, Onaga 41

Norwich at Cunningham

Olathe East 21, Olathe South 0, susp. to 1 p.m. Sat.

Olathe North 26, Free State 19 (Thu.)

Olathe Northwest 42, SM North 12

Olpe at Lyndon

Osawatomie 47, Burlington 14

Osborne 46, Stockton 0

Otis-Bison at Dighton

Paola 56, Ottawa 7

Pittsburg 63, Parsons 0

Pittsburg Colgan 21, Girard 7

Plainville 14, Ell-Saline 0

Pleasanton 0, Yates Center 0, susp. to 6 p.m. Mon.

Prairie View 7, Labette County 6 (3Q), susp. 4 p.m. Mon.

Riley County 35, Wabaunsee 0

Riverside 51, Atchison County 7

Riverton 35, Baxter Springs 12

Rock Hills 58, Pike Valley 0

Rossville 34, Rock Creek 7

Sabetha 27, Santa Fe Trail 8

Sacred Heart 53, Minneapolis 6

Satanta at South Gray

Scott City 28, Hugoton 0

SE-Cherokee 50, Oswego 42

Sedan at West Elk 56, Sedan 0

SE-Saline 55, Russell 0

Shawnee Heights at Washburn Rural, ppd. 11 a.m. Sat.

Silver Lake 33, St. Marys 22

SM East 27, SM South 21 (OT)

Smith Center 57, Washington County 0

Solomon 40, Lincoln 20

Southern Coffey at Elk Valley

Southwestern Heights 24, Syracuse 13

Spring Hill at Eudora, ppd. 7 p.m. Sat.

St. Francis at Oberlin

St. John at Kinsley

St. Thomas Aquinas 48, BV North 0

Stanton County at Meade

Stratford (Texas) at Lakin

Thunder Ridge 46, Natoma 0

Tonganoxie 55, KC Ward 6

Topeka Hayden 36, Emporia 19

Topeka Seaman at Topeka, ppd. 11 a.m. Sat.

Troy at Jackson Heights, ppd. 1 p.m. Sat.

Tyro Christian at Chetopa

Ulysses 75, Goodland 34

Uniontown 46, St. Paul 14

Valley Falls at Oskaloosa

Victoria 58, Sylvan-Lucas 8

Wakefield 62, Linn 34

Wamego 49, Abilene 35

Waverly 46, Crest 0

Weskan 34, Triplains-Brewster 16

Western Plains at Wilson

White City at Southern Cloud

