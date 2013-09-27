Varsity Kansas

September 27, 2013 11:44 PM

Roundup: Do-it-all Becker helps Clearwater blast Augusta

Eagle staff

Clearwater senior John Becker scored touchdowns four ways Friday night in the Indians’ 45-19 victory over Augusta in a Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division IV game at Clearwater.

Becker scored on an eight-yard catch, a 45-yard punt return, a 90-yard interception return and an 18-yard run — all in the first three quarters.

Clearwater rushed for 294 yards.

Chaydon Carter scored two touchdowns for Augusta, on a 14-yard pass reception from Tristan Finch — who scored the other TD — and a six-yard run.

