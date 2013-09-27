Area high school football standings (Sept. 27)

City League
|CL
|All
|Carroll
|4-0
|4-0
|Kapaun
|4-0
|4-0
|West
|3-1
|3-1
|Northwest
|2-1
|2-2
|East
|2-2
|2-2
|Heights
|1-2
|2-2
|North
|0-3
|0-4
|Southeast
|0-3
|0-4
|South
|0-4
|0-4
AV-CTL I
|Div.
|All
|Hutchinson
|3-0
|3-1
|Derby
|2-1
|3-1
|Maize
|2-1
|3-1
|Salina South
|2-1
|2-2
|Newton
|2-2
|2-2
|Salina Central
|0-3
|1-3
|Campus
|0-3
|0-4
AV-CTL II
|Div.
|All
|Andover
|2-0
|4-0
|Maize South
|3-1
|3-1
|Andover Central
|2-1
|2-2
|Goddard
|1-1
|1-3
|Arkansas City
|1-2
|1-3
|Eisenhower
|1-2
|1-3
|Valley Center
|0-3
|0-3
AV-CTL III
|Div.
|All
AV-CTL IV
|Div.
|All
|Andale
|3-0
|4-0
|Collegiate
|2-1
|2-2
|Clearwater
|1-1
|3-1
|Wellington
|1-1
|3-1
|Augusta
|1-2
|1-3
|Circle
|0-3
|0-4
Central Plains
|CPL
|All
|Trinity Academy
|4-0
|4-0
|Conway Springs
|3-0
|4-0
|Garden Plain
|3-1
|3-1
|Douglass
|2-1
|2-2
|Chaparral
|2-2
|2-2
|Cheney
|2-2
|2-2
|Bluestem
|1-3
|1-3
|Independent
|1-3
|1-3
|Medicine Lodge
|1-3
|1-3
|Belle Plaine
|0-4
|0-4
Central Kansas North
|Div.
|All
Central Kansas South
|Div.
|All
Comments