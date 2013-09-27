Varsity Kansas

September 27, 2013 5:55 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 27)

Carroll 20, West 10

East 23, South 6

Great Bend 36, North 0

Kapaun 20, Heights 7

Northwest 41, Southeast 20 (Thu.)

Andale 66, Circle 7

Andover 28, Independence 14

Arkansas City 21, Eisenhower 13

Buhler 35, McPherson 7

Clearwater 45, Augusta 19

Collegiate 49, Wellington 21

Derby 45, Salina Central 14

Hutchinson 56, Newton 32

Maize 54, Goddard 12

Maize South 21, Andover Central 7

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Mulvane 46, El Dorado 17

Rose Hill 27, Winfield 24 (2OT)

Salina South 56, Campus 28

Bluestem 41, Belle Plaine 12

Chaparral 50, Medicine Lodge 25

Conway Springs 35, Cheney 6

Douglass 34, Independent 20

Trinity Academy 47, Garden Plain 26

Halstead 30, Sterling 27

Hesston 56, Hillsboro 28

Kingman 37, Nickerson 6

Lyons 41, Pratt 18

Smoky Valley 39, Haven 6

Argonia-Attica 42, Cunningham 20

Baileyville 66, Caldwell 20

Cherryvale 33, Burlington 14

Caney Valley 52, Fredonia 12

Centre 44, Burlingame 20

Eureka 46, Neodesha 13

Fairfield at South Central

Goessel at Burrton

Hutchinson Trinity 64, Remington 14

Little River 64, Central Christian 22

Madison 48, Flinthills 0

Marion 35, Inman 0

Moundridge 47, Bennington 0

Norwich at Pretty Prairie

Peabody-Burns 50, Canton-Galva 20

Pratt Skyline 44, Otis-Bison 38 (OT)

Sedan 48, Cedar Vale-Dexter 0

Sedgwick 42, Ell-Saline 6

South Barber 48, Stafford 24

Sunrise Christian 54, Cair Paravel 48

Udall 34, Oxford 26

West Elk 44, South Haven 42 (OT)

Yates Center 54, Central-Burden 8

Abilene 20, Concordia 14

Atchison 51, KC Wyandotte 48

Atchison County 21, Valley Falls 8

Axtell 46, St. John’s Military 0

Baldwin 45, Spring Hill 6

Baxter Springs 43, Erie 27

Beloit 56, Sacred Heart 44

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 42, Thunder Ridge 38

Blue Valley 56, BV North 10

Bonner Springs 42, KC Piper 6

Bucklin at Minneola

BV Northwest 28, BV West 21 (Thu.)

BV Southwest 34, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

BV-Randolph 48, Lawrence Veritas Christian 12

Caney Valley 52, Fredonia 12

Central Heights 27, Anderson County 12

Centralia 64, Onaga 7

Chetopa 72, Uniontown 54

Cimarron at Meade, ppd 2 p.m. Saturday

Clay Center 21, Marysville 8

Clifton-Clyde 44, Rock Hills 20

Coffeyville 27, Fort Scott 21

Columbus 39, Riverton 0

Crest 24, St. Paul 14

Elkhart 41, Leoti 7

Ellsworth 29, Thomas More Prep 25

Emporia 38, Topeka Seaman 7

Fowler 48, Deerfield 0

Galena 43, NE-Arma 14

Garden City 35, Hays 0

Gardner-Edgerton 56, Miege 51

Girard 37, SE-Cherokee 31 (OT)

Greeley County at Moscow

Hill City 36, Satanta 28

Hodgeman County 26, Ness City 14

Hoisington 55, Ellinwood 6

Holcomb 34, Goodland 12

Holton 12, Hiawatha 10

Hope 54, White City 6

Horton 28, Doniphan West 6

Hoxie 34, Dighton 18

Hugoton 56, Colby 0

Humboldt 27, Oswego 20

Ingalls 28, WaKeeney 20

Iola 33, Prairie View 14

Jackson Heights 48, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 8

Jayhawk-Linn 36, Jefferson North 17

Jefferson West 14, Santa Fe Trail 7

Junction City 28, Topeka Hayden 21

KC Schlagle 14, KC Sumner 7

KC Turner 49, KC Ward 12

KC Washington 38, KC Harmon 6

Kiowa County 56, Kinsley 6

Labette County 7, Parsons 6

LaCrosse 40, Plainville 8

Lakin 55, Sublette 8

Lansing 34, Basehor-Linwood 8

Larned 39, Ellis 7

Lawrence 35, Olathe Northwest 20

Lawrence Free State 35, SM West 14

Lebo 42, Hartford 18

Lenexa Christ Prep 21, Oskaloosa 12

Liberal at Dodge City

Lincoln 72, Pike Valley 50

Linn 48, Lakeside 0

Logan-Palco 66, Northern Valley 40

Louisburg 14, DeSoto 0

Lyndon 62, Council Grove 32

Macksville at St. John

Manhattan 63, Highland Park 6

Marais des Cygnes 50, Waverly 0

Marmaton Valley 56, Elk Valley 6

Mill Valley 27, Tonganoxie 7

Mission Valley 25, Chase County 0

Natoma 53, Stockton 6

Nemaha Valley 24, Perry-Lecompton 9

Norton 21, Oberlin 13

Oakley 72, Syracuse 0

Olathe East 61, SM North 12

Olathe South 21, SM South 7

Olpe 35, McLouth 28

Osage City 26, Northern Heights 14

Osborne 58, Wakefield 12

Paola 28, Eudora 14

Phillipsburg 43, Smith Center 18

Pittsburg 35, Chanute 25

Pittsburg Colgan 26, Fronteanc 7

Pleasant Ridge 44, Leavenworth Immaculata 6

Rawlins County 46, Quinter 0

Riverside 34, Troy 6

Rolla 38, South Gray 6

Rossville 53, Riley County 18

Russell 26, Republic County 12

Sabetha 32, Royal Valley 12

SE-Saline 61, Minneapolis 14

Silver Lake 33, Rock Creek 7

SM East 23, Olathe North 22

SM Northwest 42, Leavenworth 21 (Thu.)

Solomon 72, Sylvan-Lucas 20

Southern Cloud 44, Chase 6

Southern Coffey 28, Pleasanton 22

Southwestern Heights 20, Stanton County 0

Spearville 46, Ashland 0

St. James Academy 42, Ottawa 14

St. Marys 36, Wabaunsee 0

Topeka 30, Shawnee Heights 20

Ulysses 25, Scott City 6

Victoria 66, Central Plains 28

Wallace County 40, Cheylin 0

Wamego 54, Chapman 14

Washburn Rural 48, Topeka West 7

Washington County 27, Valley Heights 20

Wellsville 48, Osawatomie 14

Weskan at Golden Plains

West Franklin 54, Herington 7

Wheatland-Grinnell at Triplains-Brewster

Wilson at Tescott

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video