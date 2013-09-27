2013-14 Classifications

Classifications for 2013-14 in Kansas for all sports except football. Enrollment figures based on grades 9-12.
Class 6A (1,357-2,258 students)
Blue Valley 1,449, BV North 1,512, BV Northwest 1,593, BV West 1,357, Campus 1,546, Derby 1,919, Dodge City 1,854, Free State 1,555, Garden City 2,024, Gardner-Edgerton 1,406, Hutchinson 1,487, Junction City 1,737, KC Wyandotte 1,444, Lawrence 1,465, Maize 1,387, Manhattan 1,638, Olathe East 2,046, Olathe North 2,025, Olathe Northwest 1,929, Olathe South 2,090, SM East 1,653, SM North 1,500, SM Northwest 1,752, SM South 1,364, SM West 1,755, Topeka 1,739, Topeka Washburn Rural 1,817, Wichita East 2,258, Wichita North 2,071, Wichita Northwest 1,415, Wichita South 1,601, Wichita Southeast 1,570
Class 5A (737-1,336)
Andover 794, Arkansas City 775, Bishop Carroll 1,170, BV Southwest 1,059, Eisenhower 862, Emporia 1,103, Goddard 795, Great Bend 958, Hays 737, Kapaun Mount Carmel 880, KC Schlagle 812, KC Harmon 1265, KC Turner 1090, KC Washington 990, Lansing 879, Leavenworth 1,334, Liberal 1,237, Maize South 764, Mill Valley 1,290, Newton 1,020, St. Thomas Aquinas 905, Pittsburg 771, Salina Central 988, Salina South 1,064, St. James Academy 797, Shawnee Heights 1,136, Topeka West 922, Topeka Highland Park 755, Topeka Seaman 1,202, Valley Center 838, Wichita Heights 1,304, Wichita West 1,336
Class 4A (251-734)
Abilene 505, Andale 417, Anderson County 319, Andover Central 730, Atchison 436, Augusta 606, Baldwin 450, Basehor-Linwood 647, Baxter Springs 295, Bonner Springs 713, Buhler 634, Burlington 254, Chanute 529, Chapman 322, Circle 515, Clay Center 332, Clearwater 358, Coffeyville 465, Colby 314, Columbus 314, Concordia 265, De Soto 689, El Dorado 554, Eudora 432, Fort Scott 543, Frontenac 261, Girard 311, Goodland 281, Holton 329, Hugoton 271, Independence 570, Iola 338, Jefferson West 303, KC Ward 360, KC Piper 568, KC Sumner 668, Labette County 490, Larned 279, Louisburg 507, McPherson 671, Miege 734, Mulvane 558, Nickerson 308, Osawatomie 342, Ottawa 647, Paola 606, Parsons 382, Perry-Lecompton 304, Prairie View 297, Pratt 325, Rose Hill 576, Royal Valley 305, Russell 251, Santa Fe Trail 329, Scott City 257, Smoky Valley 285, Spring Hill 667, Tonganoxie 600, Topeka Hayden 456, Ulysses 475, Wamego 442, Wellington 477, Wichita Trinity 325, Winfield 678
Class 3A (156-249)
Atchison County 222, Belle Plaine 174, Beloit 234, Bluestem 176, Caney Valley 218, Central Heights 206, Cheney 238, Chaparral 230, Cherryvale 230, Cimarron 174, Conway Springs 224, Council Grove 215, Douglass 222, Ellsworth 166, Erie 175, Eureka 177, Fredonia 213, Galena 234, Garden Plain 194, Halstead 238, Haven 249, Hesston 247, Hiawatha 244, Hoisington 187, Holcomb 245, Horton 170, Humboldt 184, Hutchinson Trinity 183, Jayhawk-inn 163, KC Christian 160, Kingman 241, Lakin 179, Lyons 187, Marion 160, Marysville 234, Maur Hill 87, Minneapolis 202, NE-Arma 164, Nemaha Valley 196, Neodesha 221, Norton 217, Osage City 190, Oskaloosa 171, Phillipsburg 161, Pleasant Ridge 236, Riley County 223, Riverside 191, Riverton 236, Rock Creek 247, Rossville 178, Sabetha 239, Salina Sacred Heart 166, Sedgwick 158, SE-Cherokee 234, SE-Saline 233, Silver Lake 232, Southwestern Heights 195, St. Marys 170, Thomas More Prep 243, Wabaunsee 156, Wellsville 215, West Franklin 191, Wichita Collegiate 249, Wichita Independent 224
Class 2A (100-154)
Bennington 132, Berean Academy 150, Bishop Seabury 113, Burlingame 113, Canton-Galva 109, Central Plains 106, Chase County 131, Elkhart 137, Ell-Saline 154, Ellinwood 136, Ellis 135, Herington 117, Hill City 111, Hillsboro 153, Inman 122, Jackson Heights 126, Jefferson North 133, KC Maranatha 132, Kinsley 109, Kiowa County 111, Leavenworth Immaculata 102, Leoti 118, Little River 109, Lyndon 133, McLouth 154, Meade 133, Medicine Lodge 134, Mission Valley 142, Moundridge 134, Ness City 106, Northern Heights 141, Oakley 138, Oberlin 110, Olathe Heritage Christian 117, Olpe 103, Onaga 115, Oswego 138, Oxford 101, Peabody-Burns 106, Pittsburg Colgan 153, Plainville 120, Pleasanton 116, Pratt Skyline 106, Rawlins County 100, Remington 154, Republic County 136, Sedan 109, Smith Center 121, Solomon 114, South Central 100, South Gray 100, St. John 107, Stanton County 124, Sterling 147, Sublette 138, Syracuse 134, Troy 113, Uniontown 135, Valley Falls 143, Wakeeney 110, Wakefield 107, Washington County 140, West Elk 112, Yates Center 136
Class 1A (less than 100)
Altoona-Midway 54, Argonia 40, Ashland 62, Attica 41, Axtell 68, Baileyville 58, Beloit-St. Johns 48, Brewster 39, Bucklin 61, Burrton 72, BV-Randolph 63, Caldwell 72, Cedar Vale 43, Centralia 91, Central-Burden 85, Centre 89, Chase 49, Chetopa 64, Cheylin 42, Clifton Clyde 89, Crest 56, Cunningham 43, Deerfield 73, Dexter 43, Dighton 70, Doniphan West 96, Elk Valley 49, Elyria Christian 46, Fairfield 78, Flinthills 88, Fowler 46, Frankfort 71, Glasco 34, Goessel 83, Golden Plains 58, Greeley County 50, Hamilton 28, Hanover 79, Hartford 77, Healy 23, Hodgeman County 98, Hope 42, Hoxie 72, Hutchinson Central Christian 49, Ingalls 68, La Crosse 86, Lakeside 84, Lebo 99, Lincoln 97, Linn 70, Logan 62, Macksville 93, Madison 84, Marais Des Cygnes 99, Miltonvale 31, Minneola 78, Marmaton Valley 91, Moscow 58, Natoma 57, Northern Valley 56, Norwich 64, Osborne 92, Otis-Bison 63, Palco 36, Pike Valley 76, Pretty Prairie 83, Quinter 90, Rock Hills 90, Rolla 63, Pawnee Heights 24, St. John's Military 87, Satanta 75, South Barber 68, South Haven 72, Southern Coffey 71, Spearville 99, St. Francis 84, St. Paul 84, St. Xavier 43, Stafford 65, Stockton 87, Sylvan-Lucas 51, Tescott 52, Thunder Ridge 83, Tipton 20, Triplains 25, Udall 98, Valley Heights 98, Victoria 75, Wallace County 64, Waverly 87, Weskan 33, Western Plains 43, Wetmore 66, Wheatland-Grinnell 56, White City 58, Wilson 53
