Trinity Academy tops Cheney for 3-0 start

Trinity Academy quarterback Matt Jones listened to his coach’s postgame message about the benefits of offseason commitment on Friday, and totally agreed.

“We can dig deep and win a ballgame now,” Jones said. “That feels good.”

After piling up 114 points in its first two games, Trinity used Jones’ short second-quarter touchdown run to outlast Cheney 7-0 for its first 3-0 start since 2010.

With limited depth, the Knights showed defensive grit in posting their second consecutive shutout. Cheney outgained Trinity 165-146, but committed two early turnovers and nine penalties. The Cardinals’ offense faced bad field position most of the game.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a slugfest,” Trinity coach Jared McDaniel said. “Cheney is always tough. They’re always a tough football team.

“A lot of it goes back to our summer. Last year, our team doesn’t win that game. This year, we hung in there and got us one.”

Cheney’s defense was equally stifling, limiting Trinity to negative yardage in the first quarter and 49 yards in the first half. The Cardinals sacked Jones four times for 43 yards in losses.

Cheney also held Trinity junior Tyler Burns, the Central Plains League’s leading rusher, to minus-1 yard on his first five carries. But midway through the second quarter, Burns got around the left side and tiptoed the sideline on a 38-yard run that set up Jones’ 2-yard touchdown run three plays later.

“I’m super proud of our defense, the way it played against Burns,” Cheney coach Cory Brack said. “We did great things, but he got away from us on one play.”

Burns, who accumulated 440 rushing yards in Trinity’s first two games, ran for 107 yards on 23 carries against Cheney. He gained 48 in the final quarter as the Knights kept Cheney backed up.

Trinity had chances to add to its lead in the fourth quarter. But an illegal formation penalty negated a 41-yard touchdown run by Burns. Later in the possession, kicker Ben Mosley’s 39-yard field-goal attempt missed right.

With sophomore Mitchell List averaging 33 yards on six punts, Cheney’s offense failed to get past Trinity’s 39. The Cardinals, who attempted several deep passes against Trinity’s man-to-man coverage, failed to get into Knights’ territory in the fourth quarter.

Cheney quarterback Tyler Amsink completed just 3 of 15 passes for 34 yards. His last four attempts fell incomplete on the Cardinals’ final possession, which started at their own 19 with 2:10 to play.

“I feel so bad for our kids,” Brack said. “I feel like I did a horrible job getting us in position offensively. I thought we moved the ball well at times, but penalties killed us.”

Burns was a determined runner in the fourth quarter, following the negated touchdown with a 21-yard run on the next play. He crept over 100 rushing yards with his next three carries, and more importantly, helped Trinity stay unbeaten heading into next week’s game against unbeaten Garden Plain.

“I knew it was going to be a hard fight,” Burns said. “We’re both competitive teams and we don’t like to lose. There were probably more points to be scored, but a win is a win, and I’ll take 7-0.”

Cheney (2-1) 0 0 0 3 — 3 Trinity (3-0) 0 7 0 0 — 7

T—M. Jones 2 run (Mosley kick)