Wichita Northwest holds on for first win

Northwest got its first win of the season Friday night, holding off East 16-8.

“We really needed to get this win because everyone is starting to doubt us,” Northwest quarterback Erin Gaither said.

An 8-yard touchdown run by Gaither put the first points on the scoreboard, giving Northwest a 7-0 lead with 5:32 left in the first half.

The first half closed out with a 1-yard touchdown run by Deron Thompson to give the Grizzlies a 16-0 lead.

“I knew it was important so I was going to do everything I could do to get into the end zone and help the team get on top,” Thompson said

The Aces committed several penalties in the matchup that coach Brian Byers attributed to the team playing flat.

“We had a good week at practice so I thought we’d come out and play well and we didn’t,” Byers said. “I don’t know if it was leftover from how we ended up losing last week right at the end or what but we were just flat.”

The string of penalties the Aces committed on the night weren’t enough to keep them down the whole game, however. East held Northwest scoreless in the second half.

“East is a good football team,” Northwest coach Steve Martin said. “They played good defense tonight.”

East scored their only touchdown of the night on a 16-yard pass from George Bousfield to David Kaufman. A pass from Bousfield to Deonta Thomas resulted in a successful 2-point conversion putting the Aces within one touchdown and another conversion of tying the game

The touchdown was set up by a 22-yard pass from Bousfield to Kaufman.

Martin said that unlike the first two games the Grizzlies played, they didn’t turn the ball over as much.

“Our defense is playing really good and they have been,” Martin said. “I know the points don’t show it on the score board but they’ve been playing pretty good football.”

Martin said the slump after halftime might have been due to the team gaining too much confidence after Thompson’s touchdown.

Byers said his team needs to learn to be ready to play every Friday.

“We’ve gotta put this behind us on Monday and start getting ready for South,” Byers said. “We’re gonna have a good week of practice and eliminate the mistakes. We’re just gonna keep grinding away at it.”

Northwest 7 9 0 3 — 16 East 0 0 8 0 — 8

NW — Gaither 8 run (kick good)

NW — Stevens field goal

NW — Thompson 1 run (missed kick)

East — Kaufman 16 pass from Bausfield