Varsity Kansas

September 20, 2013 11:17 PM

Week 3 roundup: Buhler rallies past Mulvane

Denton Branscom’s three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter led Buhler past host Mulvane 35-28 in an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division III game on Friday night.

Riley Allen put Buhler ahead in the fourth quarter with his third touchdown, this time from 85 yards. But Mulvane’s Collin Dempsey got the Wildcats even with a 10-yard catch from R.J. Riegier.

Allen rushed 27 times for 291 yards, while Branscom had 16 carries for 126 yards.

Mulvane’s Michael Mason had 280 yards on 28 carries, including touchdowns of 80 and 63 yards.

City League

Other AV-CTL

Central Plains

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor 0:59

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor
JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks 0:17

JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks
Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

View More Video