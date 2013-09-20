Week 3 roundup: Buhler rallies past Mulvane

Denton Branscom’s three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter led Buhler past host Mulvane 35-28 in an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division III game on Friday night.

Riley Allen put Buhler ahead in the fourth quarter with his third touchdown, this time from 85 yards. But Mulvane’s Collin Dempsey got the Wildcats even with a 10-yard catch from R.J. Riegier.

Allen rushed 27 times for 291 yards, while Branscom had 16 carries for 126 yards.

Mulvane’s Michael Mason had 280 yards on 28 carries, including touchdowns of 80 and 63 yards.

City League

Other AV-CTL

Central Plains