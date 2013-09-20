Varsity Kansas

September 20, 2013 10:32 PM

Area high school football standings (Sept. 20)

City League

CL All
Carroll 3-0 3-0
Kapaun 3-0 3-0
West 3-0 3-0
Heights 1-1 2-1
Northwest 1-1 1-2
East 1-2 1-2
Southeast 0-2 0-3
North 0-3 0-3
South 0-3 0-3

AV-CTL I

Div. All
Hutchinson 2-0 2-1
Maize 2-1 2-1
Newton 2-1 2-1
Derby 1-1 2-1
Salina South 1-1 1-2
Salina Central 0-2 1-2
Campus 0-2 0-3

AV-CTL II

Div. All
Andover 2-0 3-0
Andover Central 2-0 2-1
Maize South 2-1 2-1
Eisenhower 1-1 1-2
Goddard 1-1 1-2
Arkansas City 0-2 0-3
Valley Center 0-3 0-3

AV-CTL III

Div. All
Buhler 2-0 3-0
McPherson 2-0 2-1
Winfield 1-0 3-0
Mulvane 0-1 1-2
El Dorado 0-2 0-3
Rose Hill 0-2 0-3

AV-CTL IV

Div. All
Andale 2-0 3-0
Wellington 1-0 3-0
Augusta 1-1 1-2
Collegiate 1-1 1-2
Clearwater 0-1 2-1
Circle 0-2 0-3

Central Plains

CPL All
Garden Plain 3-0 3-0
Trinity Academy 3-0 3-0
Conway Springs 2-0 3-0
Cheney 2-1 2-1
Douglass 1-1 1-2
Chaparral 1-2 1-2
Independent 1-2 1-2
Medicine Lodge 1-2 1-2
Belle Plaine 0-3 0-3
Bluestem 0-3 0-3

Central Kansas North

Div. All
Smoky Valley 2-0 3-0
Lyons 2-1 2-1
Hillsboro 1-1 2-1
Halstead 1-1 1-2
Sterling 0-3 0-3

Central Kansas South

Div. All
Hesston 2-0 3-0
Kingman 1-0 1-1
Pratt 2-1 2-1
Haven 0-2 0-3
Nickerson 0-2 0-3

