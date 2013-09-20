Area high school football standings (Sept. 20)

City League
|CL
|All
|Carroll
|3-0
|3-0
|Kapaun
|3-0
|3-0
|West
|3-0
|3-0
|Heights
|1-1
|2-1
|Northwest
|1-1
|1-2
|East
|1-2
|1-2
|Southeast
|0-2
|0-3
|North
|0-3
|0-3
|South
|0-3
|0-3
AV-CTL I
|Div.
|All
|Hutchinson
|2-0
|2-1
|Maize
|2-1
|2-1
|Newton
|2-1
|2-1
|Derby
|1-1
|2-1
|Salina South
|1-1
|1-2
|Salina Central
|0-2
|1-2
|Campus
|0-2
|0-3
AV-CTL II
|Div.
|All
|Andover
|2-0
|3-0
|Andover Central
|2-0
|2-1
|Maize South
|2-1
|2-1
|Eisenhower
|1-1
|1-2
|Goddard
|1-1
|1-2
|Arkansas City
|0-2
|0-3
|Valley Center
|0-3
|0-3
AV-CTL III
|Div.
|All
|Buhler
|2-0
|3-0
|McPherson
|2-0
|2-1
|Winfield
|1-0
|3-0
|Mulvane
|0-1
|1-2
|El Dorado
|0-2
|0-3
|Rose Hill
|0-2
|0-3
AV-CTL IV
|Div.
|All
|Andale
|2-0
|3-0
|Wellington
|1-0
|3-0
|Augusta
|1-1
|1-2
|Collegiate
|1-1
|1-2
|Clearwater
|0-1
|2-1
|Circle
|0-2
|0-3
Central Plains
|CPL
|All
|Garden Plain
|3-0
|3-0
|Trinity Academy
|3-0
|3-0
|Conway Springs
|2-0
|3-0
|Cheney
|2-1
|2-1
|Douglass
|1-1
|1-2
|Chaparral
|1-2
|1-2
|Independent
|1-2
|1-2
|Medicine Lodge
|1-2
|1-2
|Belle Plaine
|0-3
|0-3
|Bluestem
|0-3
|0-3
Central Kansas North
|Div.
|All
|Smoky Valley
|2-0
|3-0
|Lyons
|2-1
|2-1
|Hillsboro
|1-1
|2-1
|Halstead
|1-1
|1-2
|Sterling
|0-3
|0-3
Central Kansas South
|Div.
|All
|Hesston
|2-0
|3-0
|Kingman
|1-0
|1-1
|Pratt
|2-1
|2-1
|Haven
|0-2
|0-3
|Nickerson
|0-2
|0-3
Comments