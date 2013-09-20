Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 20)

CITY LEAGUE
Carroll 57, South 14
Heights 32, Dodge City 3
Kapaun 45, North 7
Northwest 16, East 8
West 42, Southeast 14
ARK VALLEY-CHISHOLM TRAIL
Andale 37, Clearwater 7
Andover 28, Eisenhower 0
Andover Central 34, Goddard 0
Blue Valley 35, Salina South 28
Buhler 35, Mulvane 28
Collegiate 42, Circle 0
Derby 62, Maize 13
KC (Mo.) Center 28, Arkansas City 6
KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 41, Hutchinson 7
Maize South 34, Valley Center 10
McPherson 45, Rose Hill 20
Newton 48, Campus 7
Salina Central 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 40
Wellington 19, Augusta 10
Winfield 42, El Dorado 7
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
Chaparral 29, Bluestem 14
Conway Springs 64, Independent 6
Douglass 44, Medicine Lodge 24
Garden Plain 43, Belle Plaine 12
Trinity Academy 7, Cheney 0
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
Hesston 55, Haven 33
Hillsboro 35, Nickerson 28
Kingman 37, Pratt 0
Lyons 40, Sterling 28
Smoky Valley 14, Halstead 3
OTHER AREA GAMES
Argonia-Attica 44, Norwich 32
Baileyville 50, Pretty Prairie 0
Caldwell 53, Cunningham 8
Canton-Galva 72, St. John’s Military 24
Ell-Saline 36, Moundridge 8
Eureka 38, NE-Arma 12
Fairfield 81, Kinsley 36
Inman 14, Hutchinson Trinity 7
Lebo 36, Centre 18
Madison 55, Hartford 0
Marion 46, Bennington 6
Oxford 52, Flinthills 6
Peabody-Burns 52, Burlingame 6
Sacred Heart 62, Sedgwick 48
Sedan 44, Central-Burden 12
SE-Saline 54, Remington 6
South Central 38, Pratt Skyline 28
South Haven 50, Cedar Vale-Dexter 12
Southern Cloud 54, Goessel 6
Stafford 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 8
Sunrise Academy 33, OKC Patriots 28
Tescott 54, Burrton 8
West Elk 42, Udall 22
STATEWIDE
Abilene 34, Clay Center 20
Ashland 42, Minneola 8
Atchison County 14, Doniphan West 13
Baldwin 56, St. James Academy 18
Beloit 68, Russell 8
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 58, Stockton 18
Bonner Springs 41, KC Ward 13
BV West 42, BV North 14
BV-Randolph 48, Marmaton Valley 0
Caney Valley 49, Burlington 6
Central Plains 54, St. John 8
Centralia 61, Washington County 0
Chanute 63, Parsons 6
Chapman 25, Marysville 0
Cherryvale 41, Fredonia 20
Chetopa 64, Pleasanton 18
Cheylin 66, Grinnell 32
Cimarron 46, Sublette 14
Clifton-Clyde 48, Pike Valley 0
Coffeyville 40, Iola 10
Columbus 26, Girard 7
Commerce, Okla. 48, Oswego 16
Council Grove 27, Chase County 20
Deerfield 52, Moscow 6
Dighton 24, Quinter 22
Elkhart 47, Lakin 35
Ellis 36, Ellinwood 16
Ellsworth 38, Republic County 0
Emporia 60, Highland Park 13
Eudora 7, DeSoto 0
Fall City (Neb.) Sacred Heart 50, Axtell 12
Galena 28, Frontenac 14
Gardner-Edgerton 48, BV Southwest 17
Greeley County 66, Golden Plains 24
Goodland 46, Wray, Colo. 21
Great Bend 28, Garden City 25
Hanover 50, Lincoln 0
Hays 52, Liberal 38
Hiawatha 38, Royal Valley 8
Hodgeman County 46, WaKeeney 0
Holton 63, Sabetha 6
Hope 50, Chase 0
Horton 36, Troy 6
Hoxie 56, Otis-Bison 6
Hugoton 52, Guymon, Okla. 17
Humboldt 41, Neodesha 20
Independence 46, Labette County 7
Ingalls 42, Satanta 36
Jackson Heights 36, Valley Falls 14
Jayhawk-Linn 38, Leavenworth Immaculata 30
Jefferson West 21, Nemaha Valley 20
Junction City 21, Shawnee Heights 12
KC Schlagle 24, KC Harmon 0
KC Washington 24, Atchison 20
KC Wyandotte 50, KC Sumner 21
Kiowa County 70, Macksville 32
La Crosse 54, Minneapolis 14
Lansing 36, KC Turner 26
Larned 41, Thomas More Prep 8
Lawrence Free State 28, Olathe East 26
Leoti 25, Syracuse 6
Linn 24, Rock Hills 20
Little River 46,White City 36
Louisburg 21, Ottawa 9
Lyndon 55, West Franklin 25
Manhattan 19, Topeka Seaman 7
Marais des Cygnes 74, Southern Coffey County 20
McLouth at Lenexa Christ Prep
Meade 49, Southwestern Heights 0
Miege 45, BV Northwest 14
Mill Valley 38, Basehor-Linwood 0
Mission Valley 20, Northern Heights 7
Natoma 55, Wilson 6
Northern Valley 56, Hill City 22
Norton 28, Plainville 8
Olathe North 62, SM North 14
Olathe South 18, Leavenworth 16
Olpe 49, Jefferson North 7
Osage City 53, Herington 7
Osawatomie 42, Central Heights 28
Osborne 54, Lakeside 6
Paola 42, Spring Hill 12
Perry-Lecompton 28, Santa Fe Trail 20
Phillipsburg 14, Oakley 6
Pittsburg 33, Fort Scott 20
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Anderson County 0
Pleasant Ridge 44, Oskaloosa 14
Rawlins County 68, Sylvan-Lucas 22
Riverside 40, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 14
Riverton 46, Erie 6
Rolla 46, Goodwell, Okla. 0
Rossville 40, Wabaunsee 0
Scott City 31, Holcomb 28
SE-Cherokee 47, Baxter Springs 28
Shattuck, Okla. 48, South Barber 38
Silver Lake 41, Riley County 0
SM East 27, Olathe Northwest 22
SM South 28, SM Northwest 21
SM West 14, Lawrence 13
Smith Center 38, Oberlin 8
Solomon 74, Wakefield 52
South Gray 52, Bucklin 20
Spearville 80, Fowler 54
St. Francis 28, Stanton County 0
St. Marys 30, Rock Creek 18
Thunder Ridge 58, Logan-Palco 12
Tonganoxie 28, KC Piper 0
Topeka 69, Topeka West 16
Ulysses 52, Colby 16
Uniontown 45, Crest 0
Valley Heights 60, Onaga 16
Veritas Christian at Frankfort
Victoria 42, Ness City 14
Wallace County 53, Triplains-Brewster 0
Wamego 30, Concordia 7
Washburn Rural 21, Topeka Hayden 18
Waverly 54, Yates Center 38
Wellsville 32, Prairie View 12
Weskan 62, Western Plains 22
