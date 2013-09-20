Varsity Kansas

September 20, 2013 5:49 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 20)

CITY LEAGUE

Carroll 57, South 14

Heights 32, Dodge City 3

Kapaun 45, North 7

Northwest 16, East 8

West 42, Southeast 14

Andale 37, Clearwater 7

Andover 28, Eisenhower 0

Andover Central 34, Goddard 0

Blue Valley 35, Salina South 28

Buhler 35, Mulvane 28

Collegiate 42, Circle 0

Derby 62, Maize 13

KC (Mo.) Center 28, Arkansas City 6

KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 41, Hutchinson 7

Maize South 34, Valley Center 10

McPherson 45, Rose Hill 20

Newton 48, Campus 7

Salina Central 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 40

Wellington 19, Augusta 10

Winfield 42, El Dorado 7

Chaparral 29, Bluestem 14

Conway Springs 64, Independent 6

Douglass 44, Medicine Lodge 24

Garden Plain 43, Belle Plaine 12

Trinity Academy 7, Cheney 0

Hesston 55, Haven 33

Hillsboro 35, Nickerson 28

Kingman 37, Pratt 0

Lyons 40, Sterling 28

Smoky Valley 14, Halstead 3

OTHER AREA GAMES

Argonia-Attica 44, Norwich 32

Baileyville 50, Pretty Prairie 0

Caldwell 53, Cunningham 8

Canton-Galva 72, St. John’s Military 24

Ell-Saline 36, Moundridge 8

Eureka 38, NE-Arma 12

Fairfield 81, Kinsley 36

Inman 14, Hutchinson Trinity 7

Lebo 36, Centre 18

Madison 55, Hartford 0

Marion 46, Bennington 6

Oxford 52, Flinthills 6

Peabody-Burns 52, Burlingame 6

Sacred Heart 62, Sedgwick 48

Sedan 44, Central-Burden 12

SE-Saline 54, Remington 6

South Central 38, Pratt Skyline 28

South Haven 50, Cedar Vale-Dexter 12

Southern Cloud 54, Goessel 6

Stafford 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 8

Sunrise Academy 33, OKC Patriots 28

Tescott 54, Burrton 8

West Elk 42, Udall 22

Abilene 34, Clay Center 20

Ashland 42, Minneola 8

Atchison County 14, Doniphan West 13

Baldwin 56, St. James Academy 18

Beloit 68, Russell 8

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 58, Stockton 18

Bonner Springs 41, KC Ward 13

BV West 42, BV North 14

BV-Randolph 48, Marmaton Valley 0

Caney Valley 49, Burlington 6

Central Plains 54, St. John 8

Centralia 61, Washington County 0

Chanute 63, Parsons 6

Chapman 25, Marysville 0

Cherryvale 41, Fredonia 20

Chetopa 64, Pleasanton 18

Cheylin 66, Grinnell 32

Cimarron 46, Sublette 14

Clifton-Clyde 48, Pike Valley 0

Coffeyville 40, Iola 10

Columbus 26, Girard 7

Commerce, Okla. 48, Oswego 16

Council Grove 27, Chase County 20

Deerfield 52, Moscow 6

Dighton 24, Quinter 22

Elkhart 47, Lakin 35

Ellis 36, Ellinwood 16

Ellsworth 38, Republic County 0

Emporia 60, Highland Park 13

Eudora 7, DeSoto 0

Fall City (Neb.) Sacred Heart 50, Axtell 12

Galena 28, Frontenac 14

Gardner-Edgerton 48, BV Southwest 17

Greeley County 66, Golden Plains 24

Goodland 46, Wray, Colo. 21

Great Bend 28, Garden City 25

Hanover 50, Lincoln 0

Hays 52, Liberal 38

Hiawatha 38, Royal Valley 8

Hodgeman County 46, WaKeeney 0

Holton 63, Sabetha 6

Hope 50, Chase 0

Horton 36, Troy 6

Hoxie 56, Otis-Bison 6

Hugoton 52, Guymon, Okla. 17

Humboldt 41, Neodesha 20

Independence 46, Labette County 7

Ingalls 42, Satanta 36

Jackson Heights 36, Valley Falls 14

Jayhawk-Linn 38, Leavenworth Immaculata 30

Jefferson West 21, Nemaha Valley 20

Junction City 21, Shawnee Heights 12

KC Schlagle 24, KC Harmon 0

KC Washington 24, Atchison 20

KC Wyandotte 50, KC Sumner 21

Kiowa County 70, Macksville 32

La Crosse 54, Minneapolis 14

Lansing 36, KC Turner 26

Larned 41, Thomas More Prep 8

Lawrence Free State 28, Olathe East 26

Leoti 25, Syracuse 6

Linn 24, Rock Hills 20

Little River 46,White City 36

Louisburg 21, Ottawa 9

Lyndon 55, West Franklin 25

Manhattan 19, Topeka Seaman 7

Marais des Cygnes 74, Southern Coffey County 20

McLouth at Lenexa Christ Prep

Meade 49, Southwestern Heights 0

Miege 45, BV Northwest 14

Mill Valley 38, Basehor-Linwood 0

Mission Valley 20, Northern Heights 7

Natoma 55, Wilson 6

Northern Valley 56, Hill City 22

Norton 28, Plainville 8

Olathe North 62, SM North 14

Olathe South 18, Leavenworth 16

Olpe 49, Jefferson North 7

Osage City 53, Herington 7

Osawatomie 42, Central Heights 28

Osborne 54, Lakeside 6

Paola 42, Spring Hill 12

Perry-Lecompton 28, Santa Fe Trail 20

Phillipsburg 14, Oakley 6

Pittsburg 33, Fort Scott 20

Pittsburg Colgan 48, Anderson County 0

Pleasant Ridge 44, Oskaloosa 14

Rawlins County 68, Sylvan-Lucas 22

Riverside 40, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 14

Riverton 46, Erie 6

Rolla 46, Goodwell, Okla. 0

Rossville 40, Wabaunsee 0

Scott City 31, Holcomb 28

SE-Cherokee 47, Baxter Springs 28

Shattuck, Okla. 48, South Barber 38

Silver Lake 41, Riley County 0

SM East 27, Olathe Northwest 22

SM South 28, SM Northwest 21

SM West 14, Lawrence 13

Smith Center 38, Oberlin 8

Solomon 74, Wakefield 52

South Gray 52, Bucklin 20

Spearville 80, Fowler 54

St. Francis 28, Stanton County 0

St. Marys 30, Rock Creek 18

Thunder Ridge 58, Logan-Palco 12

Tonganoxie 28, KC Piper 0

Topeka 69, Topeka West 16

Ulysses 52, Colby 16

Uniontown 45, Crest 0

Valley Heights 60, Onaga 16

Veritas Christian at Frankfort

Victoria 42, Ness City 14

Wallace County 53, Triplains-Brewster 0

Wamego 30, Concordia 7

Washburn Rural 21, Topeka Hayden 18

Waverly 54, Yates Center 38

Wellsville 32, Prairie View 12

Weskan 62, Western Plains 22

