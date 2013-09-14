Cheney rushes past Independent

Cheney used a devastating ground game to assert its dominance, amassing 419 rushing yards to pull away from Independent 34-7 on Friday night at Independent.

Junior running backs Isaiah Grover and Tyler Trego took turns taking advantage of key blocks to pace the Cardinals’ ground game. Trego made the most of his 12 carries, rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Grover also counted two scores in his 144 rushing yards on 23 carries, including a 30-yard gain.

Trego scored on runs of 48 and 9 yards in the third quarter, enabling Cheney (2-0) to pull away in the Central Plains League game.

“The other backs were blocking, the line was opening holes for us, and we just ran our hardest,” Trego said. “We thought the game was going to be close, but we came out and we passed them.”

Grover – who scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the first half – said, “All we do is find the hole, and we’re gone.”

Running the ball is nothing new for Cheney, coach Corey Brack said.

“That’s our game plan, and that’s what we want to do,” he said.

Even with that rushing total, Brack said it wasn’t a perfect performance.

“We’ve got to do better … we made some mistakes early, and they came out firing on all cylinders,” he said. “They blitzed us and put us in some bad positions.

“We’ve got to do a better job of handling that, but I was impressed with our kids.”

Cheney’s performance also impressed Independent coach Jarrod Hibler.

“They got the edge too easy, and those backs run hard,” he said. “When they get to the second level, they’re hard to bring down.”

When Trego and Grover weren’t grinding it out, senior quarterback Tyler Amsink used his 6-foot-4 frame to slip past Panther defenders and stretch for yardage. He carried 15 times for 82 yards and scored Cheney’s first touchdown on a 1-yard sneak.

Independent (1-1) managed to answer Amsink’s score on its first play of the ensuing drive, as sophomore running back Shase Williams sped past the Cardinals for a 48-yard touchdown. But that would be about all the Panthers would get against a swarming Cheney defense in their home opener.

Cheney (2-0) 7 7 12 8 — 34 Independent (1-1) 7 0 0 0 — 7

C — Amsink 1 run (McGuffey kick)

I – Williams 48 run (Varenhorst kick)

C – Grover 2 run (McGuffey kick)

C – Trego 48 run (kick blocked)

C – Trego 9 run (kick failed)

C – Grover 16 run (McGuffey run)

Individual statistics

RUSHING – Cheney: Trego 12-155, Grover 23-144, Amsink 15-82; McGuffey 3-11, Schell 2-7, Robinson 1-4, Sigwing 2-3, Quick 1-3, Heck, 2-3, Patterson 1-0. Independent: Williams 3-54, Reed 7-28, Dotson 2-4, McCausland 2-2, Boorigle 1-0, Rowe 5-(-6), Eikleberry 3-(-8).

PASSING – Cheney: Amsink 2-5-1-19. Independent: Reed 7-10-0- 63.

RECEIVING – Cheney: Trego 1-12, Robinson 1-7, Grover 1-0. Independent: Williams 4-38, Eikleberry 2-14, Miranda 1-11.