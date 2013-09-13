Monty, Kapaun turn back Southeast

An early case of the jitters wasn’t enough to keep the Kapaun Mount Carmel football team from winning a rivalry game.

Kapaun (2-0) beat Southeast 27-3 on Friday night at Carpenter Stadium, overcoming nine first-half penalties. Seven came on false starts.

Kapaun coach Dan Adelhardt said that the players could have gotten antsy or might not have been able to hear the play.

“In the end, it comes down to focusing and knowing the play,” Adelhardt said.

Kapaun sophomore Brock Monty scored the first touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run with 5:16 left in the first quarter.

Southeast looked like it might have a chance to turn things around later in the half, as a Kapun snap went over the head of punter Joe Hickerson. He was forced to fall on the ball at Kapaun’s 19-yard line.

But Southeast had to punt afte three running plays.

“We couldn’t take advantage of whatever they gave to us,” said Southeast coach Chris Asmussen, whose team fell to 0-2, 0-1 in the City League.

Monty’s 62-yard run 25 seconds into the second half put Kapaun up 13-0.

“I was just trying to make things happen and make plays,” Monty said.

Southeast kicker Jackson Halton made a 31-yard field goal with 4:12 to go in the third quarter, keeping the Buffaloes from being shut out.

Monty threw two touchdown passes to senior Jack McGrath before the game was done — a nine-yarder at the end of the third quarter and a 42-yard pass with 5:47 left in the game.

Monty said that the team’s performance in the second half had a lot to do with the seniors and leadership coming together.

“We’re a close team and we came out and just made it happen,” Monty said.

Asmussen recognized that his team made some mistakes but is confident that they will come back strong in their next game.

“We’re going to go and work our butts off, and try again, and have a good game against West,” Asmussen said.

Adelhardt said that even though Kapaun is undefeated at 2-0, they still have improvements to make.

“We need to get better from Game 1 to Game 2 to Game 3,” Adelhardt said.

Kapaun (2-0) 7 0 13 7 — 27 Southeast (0-2) 0 0 3 3 — 3

KMC – Monty 10 run (Wells kick)

KMC – Monty 62 run (kick failed)

SE – Halton 31 FG

KMC – McGrath 9 pass from Monty (Wells kick)

KMC – McGrath 42 pass from Monty (Wells kick)