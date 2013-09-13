Varsity Kansas

Area high school football standings (Sept. 13)

September 13, 2013 10:20 PM

City League

CL All
Carroll 2-0 2-0
Kapaun 2-0 2-0
West 2-0 2-0
East 1-1 1-1
West 1-1 1-1
Northwest 0-1 0-2
Southeast 0-1 0-2
North 0-2 0-2
South 0-2 0-2

AV-CTL I

Div. All
Hutchinson 2-0 2-0
Maize 2-0 2-0
Newton 1-1 1-1
Salina South 1-1 1-1
Derby 0-1 1-1
Campus 0-1 0-2
Salina Central 0-2 0-2

AV-CTL II

Div. All
Andover 1-0 2-0
Andover Central 1-0 1-1
Eisenhower 1-0 1-1
Goddard 1-0 1-1
Maize South 1-1 1-1
Arkansas City 0-2 0-2
Valley Center 0-2 0-2

AV-CTL III

Div. All
Buhler 1-0 2-0
McPherson 1-0 1-1
Winfield 0-0 2-0
Mulvane 0-0 1-1
El Dorado 0-1 0-2
Rose Hill 0-1 0-2

AV-CTL IV

Div. All
Andale 1-0 2-0
Augusta 1-0 1-1
Clearwater 0-0 2-0
Wellington 0-0 2-0
Circle 0-1 0-2
Collegiate 0-1 0-2

Central Plains

CPL All
Cheney 2-0 2-0
Garden Plain 2-0 2-0
Trinity Academy 2-0 2-0
Conway Springs 1-0 2-0
Independent 1-1 1-1
Medicine Lodge 1-1 1-1
Douglass 0-1 0-2
Belle Plaine 0-2 0-2
Bluestem 0-2 0-2
Chaparral 0-2 0-2

Central Kansas North

Div. All
Smoky Valley 1-0 2-0
Halstead 1-0 1-1
Hillsboro 1-1 1-1
Lyons 1-1 1-1
Sterling 0-2 0-2

Central Kansas South

Div. All
Pratt 2-0 2-0
Hesston 1-0 2-0
Kingman 0-0 0-1
Haven 0-1 0-2
Nickerson 0-2 0-2

