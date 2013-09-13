Area high school football standings (Sept. 13)

City League
|CL
|All
|Carroll
|2-0
|2-0
|Kapaun
|2-0
|2-0
|West
|2-0
|2-0
|East
|1-1
|1-1
|West
|1-1
|1-1
|Northwest
|0-1
|0-2
|Southeast
|0-1
|0-2
|North
|0-2
|0-2
|South
|0-2
|0-2
AV-CTL I
|Div.
|All
|Hutchinson
|2-0
|2-0
|Maize
|2-0
|2-0
|Newton
|1-1
|1-1
|Salina South
|1-1
|1-1
|Derby
|0-1
|1-1
|Campus
|0-1
|0-2
|Salina Central
|0-2
|0-2
AV-CTL II
|Div.
|All
|Andover
|1-0
|2-0
|Andover Central
|1-0
|1-1
|Eisenhower
|1-0
|1-1
|Goddard
|1-0
|1-1
|Maize South
|1-1
|1-1
|Arkansas City
|0-2
|0-2
|Valley Center
|0-2
|0-2
AV-CTL III
|Div.
|All
|Buhler
|1-0
|2-0
|McPherson
|1-0
|1-1
|Winfield
|0-0
|2-0
|Mulvane
|0-0
|1-1
|El Dorado
|0-1
|0-2
|Rose Hill
|0-1
|0-2
AV-CTL IV
|Div.
|All
|Andale
|1-0
|2-0
|Augusta
|1-0
|1-1
|Clearwater
|0-0
|2-0
|Wellington
|0-0
|2-0
|Circle
|0-1
|0-2
|Collegiate
|0-1
|0-2
Central Plains
|CPL
|All
|Cheney
|2-0
|2-0
|Garden Plain
|2-0
|2-0
|Trinity Academy
|2-0
|2-0
|Conway Springs
|1-0
|2-0
|Independent
|1-1
|1-1
|Medicine Lodge
|1-1
|1-1
|Douglass
|0-1
|0-2
|Belle Plaine
|0-2
|0-2
|Bluestem
|0-2
|0-2
|Chaparral
|0-2
|0-2
Central Kansas North
|Div.
|All
|Smoky Valley
|1-0
|2-0
|Halstead
|1-0
|1-1
|Hillsboro
|1-1
|1-1
|Lyons
|1-1
|1-1
|Sterling
|0-2
|0-2
Central Kansas South
|Div.
|All
|Pratt
|2-0
|2-0
|Hesston
|1-0
|2-0
|Kingman
|0-0
|0-1
|Haven
|0-1
|0-2
|Nickerson
|0-2
|0-2
Comments