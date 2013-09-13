Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 13)

City League
Dodge City 33, Northwest 7
Heights 45, South 0
Kapaun 27, Southeast 3
West 20, East 16
Carroll 49, North 0 (Thu.)
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 32, Rose Hill 16
Andover 19, Arkansas City 0
Buhler 35, Collegiate 28
Clearwater 47, El Dorado 24
Derby 55, Andover Central 7
Eisenhower 3, Maize South 0
Goddard 14, Valley Center 10
Hutchinson 48, Campus 0
Hays 37, McPherson 23
Maize 40, Salina South 28
Mulvane 39, Augusta 7
Newton 49, Salina Central 35
Wellington 27, Concordia 6
Winfield 29, Circle 7
Central Plains League
Cheney 34, Independent 7
Conway Springs 21, Caney Valley 6
Garden Plain 28, Chaparral 14
Lenexa Christ Prep 40, Douglass 28
Medicine Lodge 34, Bluestem 14
Trinity Academy 59, Belle Plaine 0
Central Kansas League
Halstead 39, Lyons 21
Hesston 62, Nickerson 6
Hillsboro 41, Sterling 30
Pratt 13, Haven 10
Smoky Valley 27, Kingman 20
Other Area Games
Argonia-Attica 44, Cedar Vale-Dexter 14
Canton-Galva 66, Goessel 0
Central-Burden 34, Flinthills 12
Central Christian at Word of Life
Ell-Saline 44, Remington 16
Fairfield 57, Pretty Prairie 18
Hutchinson Trinity 21, Moundridge 0
Inman 22, Bennington 20
Madison 36, Marais des Cygnes 22
Oxford 60, Norwich 50
Peabody-Burns 46, Little River 22
Pratt Skyline 62, Cunningham 36
Sedgwick 34, Marion 14
South Haven 72, South Barber 48
Stafford 48, Burrton 0
St. Mary’s 40, Sunrise Christian 34
Udall 14, Caldwell 6
Statewide
Baileyville 54, Quinter 6
Baldwin 28, Paola 9
Beloit 36, Smith Center 14
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 60, Southern Cloud 14
Bonner Springs 70, Lansing 42
Burlingame 44, Veritas Christian 20
BV Southwest 34, BV North 17 (Thu.)
BV West 24, St. Thomas Aquinas 17
BV-Randolph 16, Linn 6
Central Heights 21, Burlington 0
Central Plains 40, Otis-Bison 0
Centralia 38, Riley County 0
Chanute 51, Labette County 14
Chase 28, Lakeside 12
Chetopa 66, St. Paul 8
Cimarron 60, Syracuse 0
Clay Center 22, Thomas More Prep 7
Clifton-Clyde 26, Axtell 44
Coffeyville 68, Parsons 6
Columbus 15, Fort Scott 14
Commerce, Okla. 42, Cherryvale 16
Council Grove 21, Northern Heights 20
Crest 14, Marmaton Valley 6
Dighton 38, Greeley County 0
Elkhart 26, Southwestern Heights 7
Ellsworth 27, Russell 14
Eudora 16, Louisburg 15
Eureka 42, Oswego 28
Fowler 50, Minneola 24
Free State 20, SM Northwest 3
Frontenac 40, SE-Cherokee 6
Galena 49, Erie 18
Garden City 35, Woodward, Okla. 34
Gardner-Edgerton 49, BV Northwest 27
Girard 62, Riverton 42
Golden Plains 44, Western Plains 42
Goodland 30, Norton 7
Hanover 50, Rock Hills 22
Heartland Christian 48, Wheatland-Grinnell 20
Hodgeman County 52, Ashland 6
Holton 56, Santa Fe Trail 7
Hope 60, Frankfort 36
Horton 32, Atchison County 8
Hugoton 20, Holcomb 7
Humboldt 55, Jayhawk-Linn 2
Iola 47, Osawatomie 14
Jackson Heights 52, Oskaloosa 6
Jefferson West 21, Hiawatha 16
KC Piper 12, Basehor-Linwood 6
KC Wyandotte 48, KC Harmon 6
Kinsley 74, Wilson 26
Kiowa County 48, South Gray 0
LaCrosse 34, Hoisington 18
Larned 60, Ellinwood 0
Leavenworth 33, SM North 0 (Thu.)
Lebo 56, Southern Coffey 24
Liberal 56, Guymon, Okla. 0
Lincoln 38, Sylvan-Lucas 28
Lyndon 50, Osage City 0
Manhattan 6, Emporia 3
McLouth 28, Doniphan West 6
Meade 41, Lakin 13
Miege 24, Blue Valley 15
Mill Valley 48, KC Turner 7
Minneapolis 37, Washington Coutny 13
Mission Valley 69, Herington 20
Natoma 69, Tescott 36
NE-Arma 44, Fredonia 14
Nemaha Valley 39, Royal Valley 8
Ness City 50, Macksville 48
North Andrew, Mo. 50, Pleasanton 0
Northern Valley 56, Triplains-Brewster 22
Oakley 70, Sublette 0
Olathe East 38, Olathe Northwest 21
Onaga 69, Leavenworth Immaculata 28
Osborne 64, Hill City 18
Ottawa 16, DeSoto 13 (OT)
Perry-Lecompton 25, Sabetha 6
Phillipsburg 40, Oberlin 0
Pittsburg 43, Independence 0
Pittsburg Colgan 43, Baxter Springs 8 (Thu.)
Plainville 45, Ellis 8
Pleasant Ridge 42, Jefferson North 10
Prairie View 32, Anderson County 14
Rawlins County 49, Cheylin 0
Riverside 35, Valley Falls 8
Rolla 24, Deerfield 12
Rossville 33, Abilene 21
Sacred Heart 46, Republic County 0
Satanta 42, Moscow 0
Scott City 28, Colby 12
SE-Saline 26, Chapman 6
Shawnee Heights 27, KC Schlagle 0
Silver Lake 62, Neodesha 0
SM East 26, Lawrence 3
SM South 10, Olathe North 7
SM West 23, Olathe South 8
Solomon 54, White City 32
South Central 63, Bucklin 14
Spearville 50, Ingalls 20
Spring Hill 41, KC Sumner 14
St. Francis 38, Dundy County (Neb.) 0
St. James Academy 50, KC Ward 13
St. Marys 42, Valley Heights 13
Stanton County 27, Leoti 20
Thunder Ridge 52, Pike Valley 0
Tonganoxie 41, Atchison 14
Topeka 25, Topeka Hayden 20
Topeka Seaman 21, Junction City 20
Topeka West 27, KC Washington 15
Troy 44, Maur Hil-Mount Academy 7
Ulysses 21, Great Bend 14
Uniontown 48, Sedan 0
Victoria 54, St. John 8
Wabaunsee 16, Rock Creek 7
WaKeeney 44, Stockton 18
Wakefield 26, Centre 20
Wallace County 36, Hoxie 28
Wamego 48, Marysville 0
Washburn Rural 45, Highland Park 7
Waverly 58, Hartford 12
Wellsville 12, Olpe 0
Weskan 22,Logan-Palco 14
West Elk 52, Yates Center 6
West Franklin 33, Chase County 14
