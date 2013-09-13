Varsity Kansas

September 13, 2013 5:13 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 13)

City League

Dodge City 33, Northwest 7

Heights 45, South 0

Kapaun 27, Southeast 3

West 20, East 16

Carroll 49, North 0 (Thu.)

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 32, Rose Hill 16

Andover 19, Arkansas City 0

Buhler 35, Collegiate 28

Clearwater 47, El Dorado 24

Derby 55, Andover Central 7

Eisenhower 3, Maize South 0

Goddard 14, Valley Center 10

Hutchinson 48, Campus 0

Hays 37, McPherson 23

Maize 40, Salina South 28

Mulvane 39, Augusta 7

Newton 49, Salina Central 35

Wellington 27, Concordia 6

Winfield 29, Circle 7

Central Plains League

Cheney 34, Independent 7

Conway Springs 21, Caney Valley 6

Garden Plain 28, Chaparral 14

Lenexa Christ Prep 40, Douglass 28

Medicine Lodge 34, Bluestem 14

Trinity Academy 59, Belle Plaine 0

Central Kansas League

Halstead 39, Lyons 21

Hesston 62, Nickerson 6

Hillsboro 41, Sterling 30

Pratt 13, Haven 10

Smoky Valley 27, Kingman 20

Other Area Games

Argonia-Attica 44, Cedar Vale-Dexter 14

Canton-Galva 66, Goessel 0

Central-Burden 34, Flinthills 12

Central Christian at Word of Life

Ell-Saline 44, Remington 16

Fairfield 57, Pretty Prairie 18

Hutchinson Trinity 21, Moundridge 0

Inman 22, Bennington 20

Madison 36, Marais des Cygnes 22

Oxford 60, Norwich 50

Peabody-Burns 46, Little River 22

Pratt Skyline 62, Cunningham 36

Sedgwick 34, Marion 14

South Haven 72, South Barber 48

Stafford 48, Burrton 0

St. Mary’s 40, Sunrise Christian 34

Udall 14, Caldwell 6

Statewide

Baileyville 54, Quinter 6

Baldwin 28, Paola 9

Beloit 36, Smith Center 14

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 60, Southern Cloud 14

Bonner Springs 70, Lansing 42

Burlingame 44, Veritas Christian 20

BV Southwest 34, BV North 17 (Thu.)

BV West 24, St. Thomas Aquinas 17

BV-Randolph 16, Linn 6

Central Heights 21, Burlington 0

Central Plains 40, Otis-Bison 0

Centralia 38, Riley County 0

Chanute 51, Labette County 14

Chase 28, Lakeside 12

Chetopa 66, St. Paul 8

Cimarron 60, Syracuse 0

Clay Center 22, Thomas More Prep 7

Clifton-Clyde 26, Axtell 44

Coffeyville 68, Parsons 6

Columbus 15, Fort Scott 14

Commerce, Okla. 42, Cherryvale 16

Council Grove 21, Northern Heights 20

Crest 14, Marmaton Valley 6

Dighton 38, Greeley County 0

Elkhart 26, Southwestern Heights 7

Ellsworth 27, Russell 14

Eudora 16, Louisburg 15

Eureka 42, Oswego 28

Fowler 50, Minneola 24

Free State 20, SM Northwest 3

Frontenac 40, SE-Cherokee 6

Galena 49, Erie 18

Garden City 35, Woodward, Okla. 34

Gardner-Edgerton 49, BV Northwest 27

Girard 62, Riverton 42

Golden Plains 44, Western Plains 42

Goodland 30, Norton 7

Hanover 50, Rock Hills 22

Heartland Christian 48, Wheatland-Grinnell 20

Hodgeman County 52, Ashland 6

Holton 56, Santa Fe Trail 7

Hope 60, Frankfort 36

Horton 32, Atchison County 8

Hugoton 20, Holcomb 7

Humboldt 55, Jayhawk-Linn 2

Iola 47, Osawatomie 14

Jackson Heights 52, Oskaloosa 6

Jefferson West 21, Hiawatha 16

KC Piper 12, Basehor-Linwood 6

KC Wyandotte 48, KC Harmon 6

Kinsley 74, Wilson 26

Kiowa County 48, South Gray 0

LaCrosse 34, Hoisington 18

Larned 60, Ellinwood 0

Leavenworth 33, SM North 0 (Thu.)

Lebo 56, Southern Coffey 24

Liberal 56, Guymon, Okla. 0

Lincoln 38, Sylvan-Lucas 28

Lyndon 50, Osage City 0

Manhattan 6, Emporia 3

McLouth 28, Doniphan West 6

Meade 41, Lakin 13

Miege 24, Blue Valley 15

Mill Valley 48, KC Turner 7

Minneapolis 37, Washington Coutny 13

Mission Valley 69, Herington 20

Natoma 69, Tescott 36

NE-Arma 44, Fredonia 14

Nemaha Valley 39, Royal Valley 8

Ness City 50, Macksville 48

North Andrew, Mo. 50, Pleasanton 0

Northern Valley 56, Triplains-Brewster 22

Oakley 70, Sublette 0

Olathe East 38, Olathe Northwest 21

Onaga 69, Leavenworth Immaculata 28

Osborne 64, Hill City 18

Ottawa 16, DeSoto 13 (OT)

Perry-Lecompton 25, Sabetha 6

Phillipsburg 40, Oberlin 0

Pittsburg 43, Independence 0

Pittsburg Colgan 43, Baxter Springs 8 (Thu.)

Plainville 45, Ellis 8

Pleasant Ridge 42, Jefferson North 10

Prairie View 32, Anderson County 14

Rawlins County 49, Cheylin 0

Riverside 35, Valley Falls 8

Rolla 24, Deerfield 12

Rossville 33, Abilene 21

Sacred Heart 46, Republic County 0

Satanta 42, Moscow 0

Scott City 28, Colby 12

SE-Saline 26, Chapman 6

Shawnee Heights 27, KC Schlagle 0

Silver Lake 62, Neodesha 0

SM East 26, Lawrence 3

SM South 10, Olathe North 7

SM West 23, Olathe South 8

Solomon 54, White City 32

South Central 63, Bucklin 14

Spearville 50, Ingalls 20

Spring Hill 41, KC Sumner 14

St. Francis 38, Dundy County (Neb.) 0

St. James Academy 50, KC Ward 13

St. Marys 42, Valley Heights 13

Stanton County 27, Leoti 20

Thunder Ridge 52, Pike Valley 0

Tonganoxie 41, Atchison 14

Topeka 25, Topeka Hayden 20

Topeka Seaman 21, Junction City 20

Topeka West 27, KC Washington 15

Troy 44, Maur Hil-Mount Academy 7

Ulysses 21, Great Bend 14

Uniontown 48, Sedan 0

Victoria 54, St. John 8

Wabaunsee 16, Rock Creek 7

WaKeeney 44, Stockton 18

Wakefield 26, Centre 20

Wallace County 36, Hoxie 28

Wamego 48, Marysville 0

Washburn Rural 45, Highland Park 7

Waverly 58, Hartford 12

Wellsville 12, Olpe 0

Weskan 22,Logan-Palco 14

West Elk 52, Yates Center 6

West Franklin 33, Chase County 14

