Carroll football keeps rolling with win over North

Two equally effective quarterbacks and a dominant defense helped Bishop Carroll roll over North 49-0 on Thursday for its 15th consecutive victory.

But the Eagles, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, left the field at Heights knowing a review of their Week 2 effort would reveal a few flaws.

“We came out really flat,” said junior running back Denzel Goolsby, who scored three touchdowns but also fumbled the second-half kickoff. “We definitely need to smooth out the wrinkles. The coaches expect more out of us and so do we.”

Carroll (2-0) won its 14th straight City League game by recovering four fumbles and limiting North (0-2) to 21 yards of offense. Quarterbacks Tyler Skilling and Colton Howell combined for 11 completions in 13 attempts for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

While Carroll coach Alan Schuckman is never one to take a victory for granted, his team’s 10 penalties and nine offensive plays for negative yardage tempered his excitement.

“One of our focuses this week was to improve on our penalty situation,” Schuckman said. “I think we went the wrong direction. I thought we played pretty undisciplined at times and we need to correct that.”

Still, Carroll built a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 35-0 at halftime by dominating field position. After the Eagles’ first drive stalled on two North sacks and a false start, Goolsby got them on the scoreboard with a 10-yard touchdown.

Two minutes later, an errant punt snap yielded a Carroll safety, then senior Tory Smith ran for 42 yards on the Eagles’ ensuing drive, scoring from six yards out in the opening quarter’s final minute.

Skilling, Carroll’s starting quarterback, went 5 for 6 passing in the first half, including a 35-yard touchdown to Goolsby on fourth and 7 that made it 22-0. Howell replaced Skilling midway through the second quarter and capped scoring drives of 55 and 41 yards with touchdown passes to senior Scott Linnebur.

“I think both quarterbacks showed that they can play, be successful and run our offense,” Schuckman said.

North, which scored seven points in its season-opening loss to East, had its best opportunity to score after Xander Williams recovered Goolsby’s fumble on the first play of the third quarter. The Redskins got their first first down of the game and moved to Carroll’s 25, but the drive fizzled after quarterback Josh Bryan was called for intentional grounding on consecutive plays.

North finished with six rushing yards on 39 attempts. The Redskins completed one pass for 15 yards.

“We have to execute much better offensively,” North coach Joe Belden said. “We came in with what we thought was a good game plan, but it came down to execution.”

Carroll stretched its lead to 42-0 on Goolsby’s final touchdown. Reserve Ty Seyfert added a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

“I can look at the negatives, but I’m glad everybody got in and played,” Schuckman said.

Carroll (2-0) 16 19 7 7 — 49 North (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

BC – Goolsby 10 run (Ohm kick)

BC – Safety, punter kicks ball through end zone

BC – Smith 6 run (Ohm kick)

BC – Goolsby 35 pass from Skilling (kick blocked)

BC – Linnebur 33 pass from Howell (Ohm kick)

BC – Linnebur 8 pass from Howell (kick failed)

BC – Goolsby 2 run (Ohm kick)

BC – Seyfert 31 run (Lopez kick)