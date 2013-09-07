West’s offense rolls past South

West opened the season with a 43-12 win over South on Friday at Carpenter Stadium.

West started the game with a quick drive for a touchdown for a touchdown on a 44-yard pass from senior D.J. Jones to junior Marcus Malcolme.

On West’s second drive, senior Kalin Collins scored on a 1-yard run for a touchdown. The Pioneers added two more touchdowns before halftime for a 28-0 lead.

A 3-yard run by senior Treyvon Mitchell gave West a 35-0 lead in the third quarter.

According to Mitchell the team treats every touchdown as if it is their first of the game.

“Every time you score it’s still 0-0,” Mitchell said. “To be the best you gotta beat the best.”

South retaliated with a 63-yard touchdown run by senior Kyle Wilson for its first points of the game.

South coach Kevin Steiner said they started executing in the second half.

The South defense was not able to stop West from scoring again though, a 2-yard TD run by Mitchell.

A 47-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jeremiah Hudspeth completed South’s scoring.

Mitchell said that West prepared for the game by doing a lot of running.

“We have to be able to go into a fifth quarter, sixth quarter, it doesn’t matter,” Mitchell said.

Steiner attributed the slow start to first-game jitters, but said the team performed better in the second half.

“Our mistakes were big that either killed our drives or gave them touchdowns,” Steiner said.

“I’m disappointed with the finish but I’m pretty excited about what I saw overall,” said Steiner.

West (1-0) 7 21 15 0 — 43 South (0-1) 0 0 12 0 — 12

W —Malcome 44 pass from Jones (Daignault kick good)

W— Collins 1 run (Henriquez kick good)

W— Saunders 2 run (Daignault kick good)

W— Reed 5 run (Daignault kick good)

W— Mitchell 3 run (Daignault kick good)

S — Wilson 63 run (conversion failed)

W— Mitchell 2 run (conversion good)

S — Hudspeth 47 run (conversion failed)

Individual statistics