East opens strong behind Edwards

East High felt it had something to prove after being picked to finish sixth in the City League preseason poll.

“We had a bad taste in our mouth, because (last season) we beat West and Kapaun (Mount Carmel),” said junior Willie Edwards, who scored two East touchdowns in a 33-7 victory Friday night over North at Heights.

The Blue Aces came out punching, scoring touchdowns on their first three drives, and those three quick strikes paved the way.

Not the kind of reception North coach Joe Belden wanted to see on his return to the sidelines after an eight-year break.

“Yeah, that’s a pretty tough welcome,” Belden said.

East coach Brian Byers, on the other hand, said his team wanted to take the upper hand early.

“I thought we took a good step (Friday),” he said. “We played physical, which was something we wanted to do.”

Meanwhile, North couldn’t muster much on offense in the first half. The Redskins (0-1, 0-1) couldn’t sustain a drive, reaching the East 23 and as far as the East 15 before turning the ball over on downs.

Edwards, one of many running backs East uses, dealt North a crushing blow in the second half by intercepting a Joshua Bryan pass and returning it 33 yards for a score, then six minutes later, he took a North punt and raced down the right sideline 45 yards for the Blue Aces’ final touchdown.

On the interception, Bryan lobbed a pass downfield, and Edwards was right there to pick it off and run it in and credited some good blocks to get him past the Redskins.

“I saw it, I broke on it, and as soon as I caught it, it was an open lane and I just ran as fast as I could,” he said.

The punt was a challenge, he said.

“It was low — I barely caught it — but it all starts with my teammates,” Edwards said. “It’s easy when you’ve got blockers in front of you.”

Next Friday, the Blue Aces will get another shot at West. Another chance to prove the naysayers wrong?

“We’re just going to continue to work hard in practice and show people why they were wrong,” Edwards said.

East 12 7 14 0 — 33 North 0 0 0 7 — 7

E – C. Brown 3 run (kick failed)

E – Burnett 77 run (run failed)

E – McGarrity 10 pass from Schillings (T. Thomas kick)

E – Edwards 33 interception return (T. Thomas kick)

E – Edwards 45 punt return (T. Thomas kick)

N – Robinson 5 run (Black kick)