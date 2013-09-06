Friday’s Wichita-area box scores (Sept. 6)

Augusta 33, Circle 20
|Augusta
|6
|6
|13
|8
|—
|33
|Circle
|6
|7
|0
|7
|—
|20
Individual Statistics
Buhler 42, Rose Hill 3
|Buhler
|7
|21
|14
|0
|—
|42
|Rose Hill
|3
|0
|0
|0
|—
|3
Individual Statistics
A. Central 49, Valley Center 7
|Andover Central
|21
|14
|14
|0
|—
|49
|Valley Center
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
Individual Statistics
Cheney 43, Belle Plaine 0
|Belle Plaine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Cheney
|2
|28
|13
|0
|—
|43
Individual Statistics
Trinity 55, Chaparral 28
|Chaparral
|7
|0
|0
|21
|—
|28
|Trinity Academy
|14
|21
|7
|13
|—
|55
Individual Statistics
Conway Springs 62, Bluestem 0
|Conway Springs
|22
|28
|6
|6
|—
|62
|Bluestem
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Individual Statistics
Nickerson 12, Pratt 8
|Nickerson
|0
|6
|6
|0
|—
|12
|Pratt
|0
|8
|0
|0
|—
|8
Individual Statistics
Smoky Valley 42, Sterling 12
|Sterling
|6
|6
|0
|0
|—
|12
|Smoky Valley
|0
|20
|0
|22
|—
|42
Scoring summary
Lyons 26, Hillsboro 12
|Lyons
|13
|10
|3
|0
|—
|26
|Hillsboro
|0
|6
|0
|6
|—
|12
Individual Statistics
Andover 41, Campus 12
|Campus
|6
|0
|0
|6
|—
|12
|Andover
|14
|14
|13
|0
|—
|41
Individual Statistics
Sedgwick 57, Olpe 35
|Olpe
|14
|0
|7
|14
|—
|35
|Sedgwick
|14
|22
|7
|14
|—
|57
O — Smith 80 kickoff return (Hall kick)
S — Brandt 3 run (Scarlett kick)
O — Burenheide 4 run (Hall kick)
S — Brandt 76 run (Scarlett kick)
S — Brandt 15 run (Scarlett kick)
S — Brenneis 30 pass from Ware (Ware run)
S — Brandt 49 pass from Ware (Scarlett kick)
S — Liby 35 fumble return (Scarlett kick)
O — Burenheide 24 run (Hall kick)
S — Brandt 1 run (Scarlett kick)
O — Krueger 52 run (Hall kick)
S — Chandler 34 run (Scarlett kick)
O — Smith 14 run (Hall kick)
Centre 62, Goessel 14
|Goessel
|8
|6
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Centre
|22
|22
|12
|6
|—
|62
C – Methvin 4 run (na)
C – Thompson 21 pass from Methvin (na)
G – Flaming 34 run (Guerrero run)
C – Stimpson 7 run (na)
G – Froese 9 run (na)
C – Stimpson 2 run (na)
C – Stimpson 9 run (na)
C – Simons 44 pass from Methvin (Methvin run)
C – Methvin 1 run (na)
C – Methvin 18 run (na)
C – Montgomery 64 run (na)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Goessel, Guerrero 15-43, Flaming 14-38, Froese 9-40. Centre, Stimpson 12-102, Methvin 12-151, Montgomery 6-129, Simons 2-17.
Passing — Goessel, Flaming 5-10-0 60. Centre, Methvin 4-9-0 115, Simons 0-1-0.
Receving — Goessel, Showalter 4-56, Hiebert 1-4. Centre, Simons 2-54, Thompson 2-61.
Canton-Galva 50, Hutch Central Christian 0
|Hutch Central Christian
|0
|0
|x
|x
|—
|0
|Canton-Galva
|30
|20
|x
|x
|—
|50
CG — Unruh 46 pass from Savage, (Bullinger pass from Savage)
CG — Moddelmog 8 pass from Savage (Savage run)
CG — Savage 15 run (Medley pass from Farnham)
CG — Moddelmog 26 pass from Savage (Medley pass from Farnham)
CG — Moddelmog 25 pass from Savage (pass failed)
CG — Unruh 18 pass from Savage (run failed)
Caldwell 59, Central Burden 14
|Caldwell
|14
|20
|25
|x
|—
|59
|Central Burden
|8
|6
|0
|x
|—
|14
Ca — Wencel 18 pass from Ward (na)
Ce — McMichael 5 run (na)
Ca — Kendrick 57 run (Ward run)
Ca — Ward y69 run (na)
Ce — na
Ca — York 69 kickoff return (Ward run)
Ca — Lee 59 punt return (na)
Ca — Ward 71 run (Vallecilla kick)
Ca — Wencel 25 pass from Ward (na)
Ca — Lee 62 punt return (na)
Ca — Schmidt 43 run (na)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Caldwell, Schmidt 7-73, Kendrick 2-51, Ward 2-140, Lee 1-5. Central, Stephens 19-93, McMichael 10-59.
Passing — Caldwell, Ward 4-4-0 51. Central, na.
Receving — Caldwell, Wencel 2-43, Ward 1-6, Lee 1-2. Central, McMichael 2-3, Stephens 1-2, Koppelmann 2 (-1).
Sunrise 48, Oxford 32
|Sunrise
|0
|16
|12
|20
|—
|48
|Oxford
|0
|0
|8
|24
|—
|32
S – Sleppy 33 pass from Kitt (Lee run)
S – Kitt 8 run (Fleming from Kitt)
S – Mackey 24 pass from Kitt (run failed)
O – Silhan 28 int. ret. (Norris run)
S – Keller 62 pass from Kitt (pass failed)
S – Lee 19 run (pass failed)
O – Silhan 2 run (Haskins run)
S – Kitt 30 run (Fager from Kitt)
O – Haskins 1 run (Haskins run)
S – Kitt 51 run (pass failed)
O – Silhan 14 run (Shimkus from Norris)
Rushing – Sunrise, Kitt 15-115, Lee 15-107, Keller 6-20, Mackey 3-5, Dennett 3-(-2); Oxford, Haskins 21-101, Silhan 14-73, Norris 13-39, Catlin 5-9. Passing – Sunrise, Kitt 14-22-3-224; Oxford, Norris 4-12-2-48, Catlin 1-3-0-18.
Receiving – Sunrise, Sleppy 5-82, Keller 3-75, Fager 3-33, Mackey 1-24, Lee 2-10; Oxford, Keown 3-48, Haskins 1-13, Coffey 1-5.
Comments