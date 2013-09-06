Varsity Kansas

September 06, 2013 11:34 PM

Friday’s Wichita-area box scores (Sept. 6)

Augusta 33, Circle 20

Augusta 6 6 13 8 33
Circle 6 7 0 7 20

Individual Statistics

Buhler 42, Rose Hill 3

Buhler 7 21 14 0 42
Rose Hill 3 0 0 0 3

Individual Statistics

A. Central 49, Valley Center 7

Andover Central 21 14 14 0 49
Valley Center 0 0 0 7 7

Individual Statistics

Cheney 43, Belle Plaine 0

Belle Plaine 0 0 0 0 0
Cheney 2 28 13 0 43

Individual Statistics

Trinity 55, Chaparral 28

Chaparral 7 0 0 21 28
Trinity Academy 14 21 7 13 55

Individual Statistics

Conway Springs 62, Bluestem 0

Conway Springs 22 28 6 6 62
Bluestem 0 0 0 0 0

Individual Statistics

Nickerson 12, Pratt 8

Nickerson 0 6 6 0 12
Pratt 0 8 0 0 8

Individual Statistics

Smoky Valley 42, Sterling 12

Sterling 6 6 0 0 12
Smoky Valley 0 20 0 22 42

Scoring summary

Lyons 26, Hillsboro 12

Lyons 13 10 3 0 26
Hillsboro 0 6 0 6 12

Individual Statistics

Andover 41, Campus 12

Campus 6 0 0 6 12
Andover 14 14 13 0 41

Individual Statistics

Sedgwick 57, Olpe 35

Olpe 14 0 7 14 35
Sedgwick 14 22 7 14 57

O — Smith 80 kickoff return (Hall kick)

S — Brandt 3 run (Scarlett kick)

O — Burenheide 4 run (Hall kick)

S — Brandt 76 run (Scarlett kick)

S — Brandt 15 run (Scarlett kick)

S — Brenneis 30 pass from Ware (Ware run)

S — Brandt 49 pass from Ware (Scarlett kick)

S — Liby 35 fumble return (Scarlett kick)

O — Burenheide 24 run (Hall kick)

S — Brandt 1 run (Scarlett kick)

O — Krueger 52 run (Hall kick)

S — Chandler 34 run (Scarlett kick)

O — Smith 14 run (Hall kick)

Centre 62, Goessel 14

Goessel 8 6 0 0 14
Centre 22 22 12 6 62

C – Methvin 4 run (na)

C – Thompson 21 pass from Methvin (na)

G – Flaming 34 run (Guerrero run)

C – Stimpson 7 run (na)

G – Froese 9 run (na)

C – Stimpson 2 run (na)

C – Stimpson 9 run (na)

C – Simons 44 pass from Methvin (Methvin run)

C – Methvin 1 run (na)

C – Methvin 18 run (na)

C – Montgomery 64 run (na)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Goessel, Guerrero 15-43, Flaming 14-38, Froese 9-40. Centre, Stimpson 12-102, Methvin 12-151, Montgomery 6-129, Simons 2-17.

Passing — Goessel, Flaming 5-10-0 60. Centre, Methvin 4-9-0 115, Simons 0-1-0.

Receving — Goessel, Showalter 4-56, Hiebert 1-4. Centre, Simons 2-54, Thompson 2-61.

Canton-Galva 50, Hutch Central Christian 0

Hutch Central Christian 0 0 x x 0
Canton-Galva 30 20 x x 50

CG — Unruh 46 pass from Savage, (Bullinger pass from Savage)

CG — Moddelmog 8 pass from Savage (Savage run)

CG — Savage 15 run (Medley pass from Farnham)

CG — Moddelmog 26 pass from Savage (Medley pass from Farnham)

CG — Moddelmog 25 pass from Savage (pass failed)

CG — Unruh 18 pass from Savage (run failed)

Caldwell 59, Central Burden 14

Caldwell 14 20 25 x 59
Central Burden 8 6 0 x 14

Ca — Wencel 18 pass from Ward (na)

Ce — McMichael 5 run (na)

Ca — Kendrick 57 run (Ward run)

Ca — Ward y69 run (na)

Ce — na

Ca — York 69 kickoff return (Ward run)

Ca — Lee 59 punt return (na)

Ca — Ward 71 run (Vallecilla kick)

Ca — Wencel 25 pass from Ward (na)

Ca — Lee 62 punt return (na)

Ca — Schmidt 43 run (na)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Caldwell, Schmidt 7-73, Kendrick 2-51, Ward 2-140, Lee 1-5. Central, Stephens 19-93, McMichael 10-59.

Passing — Caldwell, Ward 4-4-0 51. Central, na.

Receving — Caldwell, Wencel 2-43, Ward 1-6, Lee 1-2. Central, McMichael 2-3, Stephens 1-2, Koppelmann 2 (-1).

Sunrise 48, Oxford 32

Sunrise 0 16 12 20 48
Oxford 0 0 8 24 32

S – Sleppy 33 pass from Kitt (Lee run)

S – Kitt 8 run (Fleming from Kitt)

S – Mackey 24 pass from Kitt (run failed)

O – Silhan 28 int. ret. (Norris run)

S – Keller 62 pass from Kitt (pass failed)

S – Lee 19 run (pass failed)

O – Silhan 2 run (Haskins run)

S – Kitt 30 run (Fager from Kitt)

O – Haskins 1 run (Haskins run)

S – Kitt 51 run (pass failed)

O – Silhan 14 run (Shimkus from Norris)

Rushing – Sunrise, Kitt 15-115, Lee 15-107, Keller 6-20, Mackey 3-5, Dennett 3-(-2); Oxford, Haskins 21-101, Silhan 14-73, Norris 13-39, Catlin 5-9. Passing – Sunrise, Kitt 14-22-3-224; Oxford, Norris 4-12-2-48, Catlin 1-3-0-18.

Receiving – Sunrise, Sleppy 5-82, Keller 3-75, Fager 3-33, Mackey 1-24, Lee 2-10; Oxford, Keown 3-48, Haskins 1-13, Coffey 1-5.

