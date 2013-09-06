Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 6)

City League
Carroll 45, Heights 12
Dodge City 44, Southeast 6
East 33, North 7
Kapaun 26, Northwest 6 (Thu.)
West 43, South 12
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 30, Collegiate 28
Andover 41, Campus 12
Andover Central 49, Valley Center 7
Augusta 33, Circle 20
Buhler 42, Rose Hill 3
Chanute 28, Mulvane 21
Clearwater 23, Eisenhower 3
Hutchinson 42, Salina Central 31
Maize 42, Newton 22
Maize South 35, Arkansas City 7
McPherson 27, El Dorado 13
Salina South 41, Derby 35
Wellington 34, Goddard 28
Winfield 44, Marysville 9
Central Plains League
Cheney 43, Belle Plaine 0
Conway Springs 62, Bluestem 0
Garden Plain 28, Douglass 14
Independent 61, Medicine Lodge 33
Trinity Academy 55, Chaparral 28
Central Kansas League
Eureka 29, Haven 18
Hesston 20, Halstead 0
Lyons 26, Hillsboro 12
Pratt 12, Nickerson 8
Smoky Valley 42, Sterling 12
Other Area Games
Bennington 60, Remington 20
Caldwell 59, Central-Burden 14
Canton-Galva 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 0
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Flinthills
Centre 62, Goessel 14
Deerfield 40, Wichita Word of Life 12
Fairfield 52, Burrton 0
Inman 15, Moundridge 6
Madison 29, Baileyville 28
Marion 35, Ell-Saline 6
Peabody-Burns 60, White City 14
Pretty Prairie 40, Cunningham 14
Sacred Heart 28, Hutchinson Trinity 0
Sedgwick 57, Olpe 35
South Barber 46, Pratt Skyline 20
South Haven 54, Norwich 38
Sunrise Christian 48, Oxford 32
Udall 30, Argonia-Attica 12
Yates Center 48, Sedan 22
Statewide
Atchison 35, Pleasant Ridge 16
Axtell 42, Lewiston, Mo. 16
Baldwin 46, Wellsville 12
Balko (Okla.) at Moscow
Basehor-Linwood 27, KC Ward 6
Beaver (Okla.) 19, Stanton County 0
Beloit 48, Concordia 0
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 45, Pike Valley 14
Bixby, Okla. 32, Garden City 27
Blue Valley 28, Gardner-Edgerton 0
Bonner Springs 51, KC Turner 40
Burlingame 26, Southern Coffey 24
Burlington 28, Anderson County 24
BV Northwest 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
BV-Randolph 54, Flint Hills Christian 8
BV Southwest 52, KC Washington 22
BV West 35, Washburn Rural 7
Caney Valley 21, Girard 0
Central Heights 39, Jayhawk-Linn 7
Central Plains 72, Stafford 44
Centralia 16, St. Marys 0
Chetopa 46, Marmaton Valley 0
Cimarron 57, Leoti 15
Clay Center 14, Riley County 12
Clifton-Clyde 78, Kenesaw, Neb. 56
Coffeyville 63, Independence 20
Columbus 42, SE-Cherokee 6 (Thu.)
Council Grove 56, Herington 6
Elkhart at Turpin (Okla.)
Emporia 44, Shawnee Heights 0
Eudora 12, KC Piper 7
Fort Scott 57, Parsons 13
Free State 47, SM North 7
Frontenac 27, Riverton 21 (2OT)
Galena 47, Baxter Springs 6
Goodland 43, Hugoton 24
Great Bend 35, Hoisington 7
Hanover 48, Linn 0
Hays 27, Junction City 22
Hiawatha 14, Perry-Lecompton 13
Hitchcock County (Neb.) 54, Cheylin 14
Hodgeman County 64, Fowler 18
Holcomb 21, Meade 20
Holton 27, DeSoto 7
Holyoke (Neb.) 28, St. Francis 8
Hoxie 54, Greeley County 6
Humboldt 20, NE-Arma 14
Independence (Mo.) Van Horn 49, KC Wyandotte 48
Ingalls 34, South Gray 30
Iola 21, Cherryvale 7
Jackson Heights 26, Horton 0
Jefferson West 47, Sabetha 21
KC (Mo.) Christ Prep 40, Jefferson North 7
KC Harmon at KC (Mo.) Hogan Prep
KC Sumner 58, Leavenworth Immaculata 18
Kiowa County 56, Minneola 8
LaCrosse 45, Ellis 0
Lakin 38, Syracuse 0
Larned 37, Ellsworth 29
Liberal 56, Ulysses 41
Lincoln 52, Lakeside 6
Logan-Palco 44, Tescott 6
Louisburg 28, Spring Hill 0
Lyndon 52, Mission Valley 0
Marais des Cygnes 54, Hartford 0
Miege 46, BV North 3
Mill Valley 26, Manhattan 21
Minneapolis 34, Russell 0
Natoma 17, Sylvan-Lucas 12
Nemaha Valley 41, McLouth 8
Ness City 46, Kinsley 14
Northern Heights 28, West Franklin 20
Oakley 26, Colby 0
Oberlin 19, Cambridge (Neb.) 12
Olathe North 26, Olathe East 23
Olathe Northwest 21, SM Northwest 14 (2OT)
Olathe South 33, Lawrence 20
Osage City at Chase County
Osawatomie 47, Neodesha 36
Osborne 64, WaKeeney 38
Oskaloosa 30, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 26
Oswego 24, Fredonia 6
Ottawa 28, Prairie View 8
Paola 28, St. James Academy 14
Phillipsburg 32, Plainville 0
Pittsburg 42, Labette County 2
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Erie 0 (Thu.)
Pleasanton 48, Crest 0
Quinter 44, Golden Plains 8
Rawlins County 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Riverside 26, Doniphan West 6
Rolla 42, Tyrone, Okla. 36
Rossville 55, Chapman 12
Santa Fe Trail 28, Royal Valley 22
Satanta 36, Goodwell, Okla. 8
Scott City 40, Abilene 13
SE-Saline 51, Republic County 8
Silver Lake 49, Wabaunsee 0
SM East 34, Leavenworth 0
SM West 10, SM South 3
Smith Center 34, Norton 13
Solomon 36, Hope 34
South Central 52, Ashland 6
Southern Cloud 30, Frankfort 22
Southwestern Heights 41, Sublette 13
Spearville 60, Bucklin 14
St. John 64, Otis-Bison 44
Stockton 30, Hill City 24
Thomas More Prep 24, Ellinwood 8
Thunder Ridge 60, Rock Hills 30
Tonganoxie 58, Lansing 42
Topeka 68, Highland Park 0
Topeka Hayden 27, Topeka Seaman 16
Topeka West 24, KC Schlagle 20
Triplains-Brewster 44, Western Plains 0
Troy 28, Atchison County 27
Uniontown 58, Seabury 22
Valley Heights 30, Valley Falls 24
Victoria 58, Macksville 30
Wakefield 52, Little River 14
Wallace County 51, Dighton 0
Wamego 34, Rock Creek 0
Washington County 30, Onaga 20
Waverly 40, Lebo 28
West Elk 48, St. Paul 0
Wilson 62, Chase 42
