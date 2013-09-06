Varsity Kansas

September 06, 2013 5:34 PM

Friday’s Kansas high school football scores (Sept. 6)

City League

Carroll 45, Heights 12

Dodge City 44, Southeast 6

East 33, North 7

Kapaun 26, Northwest 6 (Thu.)

West 43, South 12

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 30, Collegiate 28

Andover 41, Campus 12

Andover Central 49, Valley Center 7

Augusta 33, Circle 20

Buhler 42, Rose Hill 3

Chanute 28, Mulvane 21

Clearwater 23, Eisenhower 3

Hutchinson 42, Salina Central 31

Maize 42, Newton 22

Maize South 35, Arkansas City 7

McPherson 27, El Dorado 13

Salina South 41, Derby 35

Wellington 34, Goddard 28

Winfield 44, Marysville 9

Central Plains League

Cheney 43, Belle Plaine 0

Conway Springs 62, Bluestem 0

Garden Plain 28, Douglass 14

Independent 61, Medicine Lodge 33

Trinity Academy 55, Chaparral 28

Central Kansas League

Eureka 29, Haven 18

Hesston 20, Halstead 0

Lyons 26, Hillsboro 12

Pratt 12, Nickerson 8

Smoky Valley 42, Sterling 12

Other Area Games

Bennington 60, Remington 20

Caldwell 59, Central-Burden 14

Canton-Galva 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 0

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Flinthills

Centre 62, Goessel 14

Deerfield 40, Wichita Word of Life 12

Fairfield 52, Burrton 0

Inman 15, Moundridge 6

Madison 29, Baileyville 28

Marion 35, Ell-Saline 6

Peabody-Burns 60, White City 14

Pretty Prairie 40, Cunningham 14

Sacred Heart 28, Hutchinson Trinity 0

Sedgwick 57, Olpe 35

South Barber 46, Pratt Skyline 20

South Haven 54, Norwich 38

Sunrise Christian 48, Oxford 32

Udall 30, Argonia-Attica 12

Yates Center 48, Sedan 22

Statewide

Atchison 35, Pleasant Ridge 16

Axtell 42, Lewiston, Mo. 16

Baldwin 46, Wellsville 12

Balko (Okla.) at Moscow

Basehor-Linwood 27, KC Ward 6

Beaver (Okla.) 19, Stanton County 0

Beloit 48, Concordia 0

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 45, Pike Valley 14

Bixby, Okla. 32, Garden City 27

Blue Valley 28, Gardner-Edgerton 0

Bonner Springs 51, KC Turner 40

Burlingame 26, Southern Coffey 24

Burlington 28, Anderson County 24

BV Northwest 27, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

BV-Randolph 54, Flint Hills Christian 8

BV Southwest 52, KC Washington 22

BV West 35, Washburn Rural 7

Caney Valley 21, Girard 0

Central Heights 39, Jayhawk-Linn 7

Central Plains 72, Stafford 44

Centralia 16, St. Marys 0

Chetopa 46, Marmaton Valley 0

Cimarron 57, Leoti 15

Clay Center 14, Riley County 12

Clifton-Clyde 78, Kenesaw, Neb. 56

Coffeyville 63, Independence 20

Columbus 42, SE-Cherokee 6 (Thu.)

Council Grove 56, Herington 6

Elkhart at Turpin (Okla.)

Emporia 44, Shawnee Heights 0

Eudora 12, KC Piper 7

Fort Scott 57, Parsons 13

Free State 47, SM North 7

Frontenac 27, Riverton 21 (2OT)

Galena 47, Baxter Springs 6

Goodland 43, Hugoton 24

Great Bend 35, Hoisington 7

Hanover 48, Linn 0

Hays 27, Junction City 22

Hiawatha 14, Perry-Lecompton 13

Hitchcock County (Neb.) 54, Cheylin 14

Hodgeman County 64, Fowler 18

Holcomb 21, Meade 20

Holton 27, DeSoto 7

Holyoke (Neb.) 28, St. Francis 8

Hoxie 54, Greeley County 6

Humboldt 20, NE-Arma 14

Independence (Mo.) Van Horn 49, KC Wyandotte 48

Ingalls 34, South Gray 30

Iola 21, Cherryvale 7

Jackson Heights 26, Horton 0

Jefferson West 47, Sabetha 21

KC (Mo.) Christ Prep 40, Jefferson North 7

KC Harmon at KC (Mo.) Hogan Prep

KC Sumner 58, Leavenworth Immaculata 18

Kiowa County 56, Minneola 8

LaCrosse 45, Ellis 0

Lakin 38, Syracuse 0

Larned 37, Ellsworth 29

Liberal 56, Ulysses 41

Lincoln 52, Lakeside 6

Logan-Palco 44, Tescott 6

Louisburg 28, Spring Hill 0

Lyndon 52, Mission Valley 0

Marais des Cygnes 54, Hartford 0

Miege 46, BV North 3

Mill Valley 26, Manhattan 21

Minneapolis 34, Russell 0

Natoma 17, Sylvan-Lucas 12

Nemaha Valley 41, McLouth 8

Ness City 46, Kinsley 14

Northern Heights 28, West Franklin 20

Oakley 26, Colby 0

Oberlin 19, Cambridge (Neb.) 12

Olathe North 26, Olathe East 23

Olathe Northwest 21, SM Northwest 14 (2OT)

Olathe South 33, Lawrence 20

Osage City at Chase County

Osawatomie 47, Neodesha 36

Osborne 64, WaKeeney 38

Oskaloosa 30, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 26

Oswego 24, Fredonia 6

Ottawa 28, Prairie View 8

Paola 28, St. James Academy 14

Phillipsburg 32, Plainville 0

Pittsburg 42, Labette County 2

Pittsburg Colgan 48, Erie 0 (Thu.)

Pleasanton 48, Crest 0

Quinter 44, Golden Plains 8

Rawlins County 46, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

Riverside 26, Doniphan West 6

Rolla 42, Tyrone, Okla. 36

Rossville 55, Chapman 12

Santa Fe Trail 28, Royal Valley 22

Satanta 36, Goodwell, Okla. 8

Scott City 40, Abilene 13

SE-Saline 51, Republic County 8

Silver Lake 49, Wabaunsee 0

SM East 34, Leavenworth 0

SM West 10, SM South 3

Smith Center 34, Norton 13

Solomon 36, Hope 34

South Central 52, Ashland 6

Southern Cloud 30, Frankfort 22

Southwestern Heights 41, Sublette 13

Spearville 60, Bucklin 14

St. John 64, Otis-Bison 44

Stockton 30, Hill City 24

Thomas More Prep 24, Ellinwood 8

Thunder Ridge 60, Rock Hills 30

Tonganoxie 58, Lansing 42

Topeka 68, Highland Park 0

Topeka Hayden 27, Topeka Seaman 16

Topeka West 24, KC Schlagle 20

Triplains-Brewster 44, Western Plains 0

Troy 28, Atchison County 27

Uniontown 58, Seabury 22

Valley Heights 30, Valley Falls 24

Victoria 58, Macksville 30

Wakefield 52, Little River 14

Wallace County 51, Dighton 0

Wamego 34, Rock Creek 0

Washington County 30, Onaga 20

Waverly 40, Lebo 28

West Elk 48, St. Paul 0

Wilson 62, Chase 42

