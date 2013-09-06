Varsity Kansas

September 06, 2013 9:03 AM

Thursday's high school scoreboard (Sept. 5)

High Schools

Girls Tennis

Carroll 9, Heights 0

Kapaun 6, South 3

Maize Invitational

Nickerson Invitational

Girls Golf

Newton Invitational

Boys Soccer

Maize South 6, Campus 0

Maize South 3 3 6
Campus 0 0 0

Rose Hill 9, Arkansas City 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0
Rose Hill 5 4 9

Titan Classic

Kapaun 3, Garden City 0

Garden City 0 0 0
Kapaun 2 1 3

Derby 1, Northwest 0

Northwest 0 0 0
Derby 0 1 1

Consolation bracket

East 2, Salina Central 1

Salina Central 1 0 1
East 2 0 2

Maize 1, Great Bend 1 (pk)

Great Bend 1 0 0 0 1
Maize 1 0 0 0 1

Note: Maize wins on penalty kicks

