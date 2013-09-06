Thursday's high school scoreboard (Sept. 5)

High Schools
Girls Tennis
Carroll 9, Heights 0
Kapaun 6, South 3
Maize Invitational
Nickerson Invitational
Girls Golf
Newton Invitational
Boys Soccer
Maize South 6, Campus 0
|Maize South
|3
|3
|—
|6
|Campus
|0
|0
|—
|0
Rose Hill 9, Arkansas City 0
|Arkansas City
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Rose Hill
|5
|4
|—
|9
Titan Classic
Kapaun 3, Garden City 0
|Garden City
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Kapaun
|2
|1
|—
|3
Derby 1, Northwest 0
|Northwest
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Derby
|0
|1
|—
|1
Consolation bracket
East 2, Salina Central 1
|Salina Central
|1
|0
|—
|1
|East
|2
|0
|—
|2
Maize 1, Great Bend 1 (pk)
|Great Bend
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Maize
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
Note: Maize wins on penalty kicks
