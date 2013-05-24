2-1A baseball: Ell-Saline blanks Sedan in title game

Ell-Saline broke open a tight game with five runs in the sixth inning and beat Sedan 7-0 in the Class 2-1A baseball championship game Friday in Emporia.
Sedan was held to three hits and committed five errors.
Dylan Nelson went 3 for 4 for Ell-Saline.
In the third-place game, St. Paul edged Olathe Heritage Christian 11-10 in eight innings as St. Paul catcher Jake O’Brien went 3 for 4 with two doubles.
Keegan Hayes pitched a four-hitter and had two hits to help Ell-Saline defeat St. Paul 7-1 in the seminfinals. Nelson went 3 for 5 and Hayes and Luke Base went 2 for 5 for Ell-Saline.
Sedan rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge Heritage Christian 7-6 in the other semifinal.
Austin Filtingberger went 2 for 3 with a double for Sedan while Zane Mills was 2 for 4 with a triple.
Ell-Saline 7, Sedan 0
|Ell-Saline
|002
|005
|0
|—
|7 8 0
|Sedan
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 5
W — Walters. L — Fittingberger.
Ell-Saline 7, St. Paul 1
|Ell-Saline
|410
|101
|0
|—
|7 10 1
|St. Paul
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1 4 6
W — Hayes. L — Diskin.
Sedan 7, Heritage Christian 6
|H. Christian
|302
|000
|1
|—
|6 4 3
|Sedan
|201
|000
|4
|—
|7 4 3
W — Unruh. L — Fischer
