2-1A baseball: Ell-Saline blanks Sedan in title game

Ell-Saline broke open a tight game with five runs in the sixth inning and beat Sedan 7-0 in the Class 2-1A baseball championship game Friday in Emporia.

Sedan was held to three hits and committed five errors.

Dylan Nelson went 3 for 4 for Ell-Saline.

In the third-place game, St. Paul edged Olathe Heritage Christian 11-10 in eight innings as St. Paul catcher Jake O’Brien went 3 for 4 with two doubles.

Keegan Hayes pitched a four-hitter and had two hits to help Ell-Saline defeat St. Paul 7-1 in the seminfinals. Nelson went 3 for 5 and Hayes and Luke Base went 2 for 5 for Ell-Saline.

Sedan rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge Heritage Christian 7-6 in the other semifinal.

Austin Filtingberger went 2 for 3 with a double for Sedan while Zane Mills was 2 for 4 with a triple.

Ell-Saline 7, Sedan 0

Ell-Saline 002 005 0 — 7 8 0 Sedan 000 000 0 — 0 3 5

W — Walters. L — Fittingberger.

Ell-Saline 7, St. Paul 1

Ell-Saline 410 101 0 — 7 10 1 St. Paul 000 001 0 — 1 4 6

W — Hayes. L — Diskin.

Sedan 7, Heritage Christian 6

H. Christian 302 000 1 — 6 4 3 Sedan 201 000 4 — 7 4 3

W — Unruh. L — Fischer