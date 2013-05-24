3A softball: Lyons falls to fourth place

A quick start by Marysville was more than Lyons could overcome in the third-place game of the Class 3A softball tournament.

The Lions lost 12-0 on the heels of a 3-1 heartbreaker to eventual state champion Silver Lake in the semifinals. The first loss of the day was hard to overcome for the Lions as the game was tied 1-1 going into the sixth inning when Silver Lake scored two runs.

"We’re not going to make excuses, but I think the emotion of the loss to Silver Lake carried over (to the Marysville game)," Lyons coach Marlin Clark said.

Marysville (17-7), which lost 3-1 in the semifinals to Sacred Heart, came out quickly against Lyons pitcher Aubrey Hollinger. The Bulldogs scored two runs on three hits in the first inning. Lyons then was ineffective on the offensive side as Marysville pitcher Danielle Fincham struck out the first three Lions she faced. Fincham finished with eight strikeouts and gave up just two hits.

A single by senior Cara Johnson in the sixth was the Lions only hit that reached the outfield grass.

"Marysville is very similiar to us record-wise, and they just played very well," Clark said. "I feel bad for our kids. We just got down and this is just the second time we were shut out this season."

Marysville scored once in the third, then pulled away with six runs on five hits in the fourth.

Lyons (17-7) reached the state tournament after back-to-back 3-18 seasons.

Silver Lake 6, Sacred Heart 1

Sacred Heart 001 000 0 — 1 8 2 Silver Lake 022 002 X — 6 6 0

W — Deiter. L — Williams.

Marysville 12, Lyons 0

Marysville 201 600 3 — 12 15 2 Lyons 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

W — Fincham. L — Hollinger.

Silver Lake 3, Lyons 1

Lyons 001 000 0 — 1 5 3 Silver Lake 001 002 X — 3 6 1

W — Deiter. L — Hollinger.