2-1A softball: Benvin leads Udall to win

Victoria Benvin tossed a three-hitter and hit a homer to help Udall defeat Sterling 2-0 Thursday in the first round of the Class 2-1A state solftball tournemant in Emporia.

Udall will face Oskaloosa, a 2-1 winner over Uniontown, in today’s semifinals.

In the other semifinal, Chase County, a 13-1 winner over Oswego, will face Ell-Saline, which defeated Spearville 7-0.

Chase County 13, Oswego 1

Oswego 000 100 — 1 2 2 Chase County 330 43x — 13 14 0

W — Heins. L — Wimp. HR — Chase County: Kelsheimer.

Udall 2, Sterling 0

Sterling 000 000 0 — 0 3 3 Udall 002 000 x — 2 4 0

W — Benvin. L — Dowell. HR — Udall: Benvin.

Oskaloosa 2, Uniontown 1

Uniontown 000 100 0 — 1 4 0 Oskaloosa 101 000 x — 2 9 1

W — Bassett. L — Wade.

Ell-Saline 7, Spearville 0

Spearville 000 000 0 — 0 3 1 Ell-Saline 003 031 x — 7 6 0

W — Wikoff. L — Kistler.