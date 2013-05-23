2-1A softball: Benvin leads Udall to win

Victoria Benvin tossed a three-hitter and hit a homer to help Udall defeat Sterling 2-0 Thursday in the first round of the Class 2-1A state solftball tournemant in Emporia.
Udall will face Oskaloosa, a 2-1 winner over Uniontown, in today’s semifinals.
In the other semifinal, Chase County, a 13-1 winner over Oswego, will face Ell-Saline, which defeated Spearville 7-0.
Chase County 13, Oswego 1
|Oswego
|000
|100
|—
|1 2 2
|Chase County
|330
|43x
|—
|13 14 0
W — Heins. L — Wimp. HR — Chase County: Kelsheimer.
Udall 2, Sterling 0
|Sterling
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 3
|Udall
|002
|000
|x
|—
|2 4 0
W — Benvin. L — Dowell. HR — Udall: Benvin.
Oskaloosa 2, Uniontown 1
|Uniontown
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1 4 0
|Oskaloosa
|101
|000
|x
|—
|2 9 1
W — Bassett. L — Wade.
Ell-Saline 7, Spearville 0
|Spearville
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 1
|Ell-Saline
|003
|031
|x
|—
|7 6 0
W — Wikoff. L — Kistler.
Comments