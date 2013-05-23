2-1A baseball: St. Paul edges Medicine Lodge

St. Paul got only one hit but pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to edge Medicine Lodge 1-0 on Thursday at the Class 2-1A baseball tournament in Emporia.
Medicine Lodge outhit St. Paul 3-1.
St. Paul will face Ell-Saline, a 2-1 winner over Valley Falls, in Friday’s semifinals. In the other semifinal, Sedan, a 3-2 winner over Inman, will face Olathe Heritage Christian, a 12-2 winner over Sublette.
Class 2-1A Baseball
St. Paul 1, Medicine Lodge 0
|Med. Lodge
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 0
|St. Paul
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1 1 0
W — O’Brien. L — Berthoff.
Ell-Saline 2, Valley Falls 1
|Ell-Saline
|000
|010
|01
|—
|2 8 0
|Valley Falls
|000
|100
|00
|—
|1 7 4
W — Winter. L — Glassel.
Sedan 3, Inman 2
|Inman
|000
|010
|1
|—
|2 3 1
|Sedan
|200
|100
|x
|—
|3 5 2
W — Filtingberger. L — Regehr.
Heritage Christian 12, Sublette 2
|Sublette
|000
|110
|0
|—
|2 2 4
|H. Christian
|442
|011
|x
|—
|12 7 1
W — Hough. L — Leverett.
