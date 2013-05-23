2-1A baseball: St. Paul edges Medicine Lodge

St. Paul got only one hit but pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to edge Medicine Lodge 1-0 on Thursday at the Class 2-1A baseball tournament in Emporia.

Medicine Lodge outhit St. Paul 3-1.

St. Paul will face Ell-Saline, a 2-1 winner over Valley Falls, in Friday’s semifinals. In the other semifinal, Sedan, a 3-2 winner over Inman, will face Olathe Heritage Christian, a 12-2 winner over Sublette.

Class 2-1A Baseball

St. Paul 1, Medicine Lodge 0

Med. Lodge 000 000 0 — 0 3 0 St. Paul 000 000 1 — 1 1 0

W — O’Brien. L — Berthoff.

Ell-Saline 2, Valley Falls 1

Ell-Saline 000 010 01 — 2 8 0 Valley Falls 000 100 00 — 1 7 4

W — Winter. L — Glassel.

Sedan 3, Inman 2

Inman 000 010 1 — 2 3 1 Sedan 200 100 x — 3 5 2

W — Filtingberger. L — Regehr.

Heritage Christian 12, Sublette 2

Sublette 000 110 0 — 2 2 4 H. Christian 442 011 x — 12 7 1

W — Hough. L — Leverett.