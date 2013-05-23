3A softball: Medicine Lodge, Douglass lose on first day

The fields at Twin Oaks weren’t friendly to the Central Plains League softball teams playing in the first round of the Class 3A tournament.

Both Medicine Lodge, with a 6-0 loss to Salina Sacred Heart, and Douglass, with a 12-0 loss to Lyons, had to settle for the consolation prize of enjoying state-qualifying seasons instead of watching them continue.

“Nobody thought we would even get here,” Medicine Lodge coach Cheri Dohrmann said. “Our kids believed it, but our record (13-8) was not outstanding. So people counted us out.”

Medicine Lodge qualified for the state tournament as a No. 4 seed out of its regional.

But the hot play stopped in Manhattan, as Medicine Lodge hitters were mowed down one by one, first by Sacred Heart’s Hillary Williams, then by Kaylee Erickson.

Of the 21 outs for the Indians, 18 came via strikeout.

“We don’t adjust very well,” Dohrmann said. “We’ve got to learn to do that better in order to pick things up. Our pitcher (Morgan Myers) throws as hard, but you can’t take (batting practice) off your own pitcher because it will wear out her arm. But their pitcher was great, kudos to her.”

Douglass was able to put the ball in play with more frequency against Lyons, but the outcome actually was worse.

In their second straight appearance at state, the Bulldogs played competitively through four innings, keeping the deficit to a manageable 2-0.

But Lyons put the pressure on in the fifth inning and the hits flowed, as it scored six runs to blow the game open.

Douglass entered the game on a double-digit win streak, mainly because of a hot hitting streak. On Thursday, the Bulldogs had four hits.

“We just didn’t hit their pitcher at all,” Douglass coach Leland Shaffer said. “They got all of the momentum and we never found any. They just outplayed us. We just didn’t hit the ball like we normally hit the ball.”

Sacred Heart 6, M. Lodge 0

Med. Lodge 000 000 0 — 0 0 3 Sacred Heart 004 200 0 — 6 11 1

W — Williams. L — Myers.

Lyons 12, Douglass 0

Lyons 110 062 2 — 12 14 1 Douglass 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

W — Hollinger. L — Bratcher.