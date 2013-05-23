Thursday’s high school state championship scores

Baseball
Class 6A
Derby 6, Wichita Heights 5, 8 innings
Olathe South 4, Manhattan 3
BV West 1, Olathe Northwest 0
Blue Valley 12, Wichita Northwest 8
Friday’s Semifinals
Olathe South (17-5) vs. Derby (10-11), 11 a.m.
Blue Valley (14-7) vs. BV West (19-4), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Class 5A
Topeka Seaman 5, BV Southwest 0
Shawnee Heights 1, Andover Central 0
Carroll 5, Eisenhower 1
Mill Valley 1, Maize South 0
Friday’s Semifinals
Shawnee Heights (20-3) vs. Topeka Seaman (21-2), 11 a.m.
Mill Valley (19-4) vs. Carroll (21-1), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Class 4A
Iola 5, Coffeyville 0
DeSoto 7, Pratt 0
Topeka Hayden 5, Andale-Garden Plain 1
Circle 3, Concordia 0
Circle (17-7) vs. Topeka Hayden (17-7), 11 a.m.
DeSoto (16-6) vs. Iola (19-0), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Class 3A
Wichita Independent 6, Wellsville 3
Pittsburg Colgan 15, Lyons 1
Sacred Heart 9, Humboldt 3
Silver Lake 3, Marion 2
Pittsburg Colgan (18-5) vs. Wichita Independent (23-1), 11 a.m.
Silver Lake (19-3) vs. Sacred Heart (15-5), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Class 2-1A
St. Paul 1, Medicine Lodge 0
Ell-Saline 2, Valley Falls 1
Sedan 3, Inman 2
Heritage Christian 12, Sublette 2
Ell-Saline (15-5) vs. St. Paul (16-2), 11:30 a.m.
Heritage Christian (14-3) vs. Sedan (20-3), 1:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Championship, 6:30
Girls Soccer
Class 6A
Friday’s Semifinals
BV Northwest (13-5-1) vs. Maize (17-2), 5 p.m.
Manhattan (14-4) vs. BV North (14-4-1), 7
Third place, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Mill Valley (15-2-1) vs. Valley Center (19-0), 5 p.m.
Carroll (15-1-3) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (16-2-1), 7
Third place, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Class 4-1A
Friday’s Semifinals
Topeka Hayden (12-4) vs. Spring Hill (12-2), 5 p.m.
DeSoto (13-6) vs. Winfield (15-3), 7
Third place, noon
Championship, 2 p.m.
Softball
Class 6A
Washburn Rural 7, SM Northwest 4
Wichita Northwest 4, Maize 3
Olathe East 5, BV Northwest 0
Lawrence Free State 3, Derby 2, 8 innings
Wichita Northwest (20-3) vs. Washburn Rural (23-0), 11 a.m.
Lawrence Free State (20-3) vs. Olathe East (22-1), 1 p.m.
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5
Class 5A
Carroll 1, Bishop Miege 0
Goddard 4, Shawnee Heights 3, 9 innings
Mill Valley 5, Andover Central 1
Maize South 3, Topeka Seaman 2
Mill Valley (18-4) vs. Goddard (18-3), 11 a.m.
Maize South (16-5) vs. Carroll (21-2), 11
Third place, 1 p.m.
Championship, 2
Class 4A
Augusta 12, Topeka Hayden 9
Paola 10, Mulvane 4
Pratt 10, Frontenac 4
DeSoto 6, Rock Creek 2
Pratt (18-4) vs. Augusta (22-0), 11 a.m.
DeSoto (17-3) vs. Paola (22-0), 11
Third place, 1 p.m.
Championship, 2
Class 3A
Silver Lake 6, Rossville 3
Sacred Heart 6, Medicine Lodge 0
Lyons 12, Douglass 0
Marysville 3, Humboldt 2
Marysville (16-6) vs. Sacred Heart (20-2), 11 a.m.
Lyons (17-5) vs. Silver Lake (22-0), 11
Third place, 1 p.m.
Championship, 2
Class 2-1A
Chase County 13, Oswego 1
Udall 2, Sterling 0
Oskaloosa 2, Uniontown 1
Ell-Saline 7, Spearville 0
Oskaloosa (20-0) vs. Udall (22-0), 11 a.m.
Ell-Saline (17-2) vs. Chase County (24-0), 11
Third place, 1 p.m.
Championship, 2
Track and Field
Friday
Saturday
Comments