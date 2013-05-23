Thursday’s high school state championship scores

Derby Panthers pitcher Rolando Segovia, left, celebrated with teammate Aaron Cheatham, right, after Segovia threw a strike on the final out in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Wichita Heights, 6-5, in an extra inning during the Kansas KSHSAA State Baseball Tournament on Thursday, May 23, 2013 at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. DAVID EULITT/The Kansas City Star DAVID EULITT