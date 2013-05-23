Derby Panthers pitcher Rolando Segovia, left, celebrated with teammate Aaron Cheatham, right, after Segovia threw a strike on the final out in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Wichita Heights, 6-5, in an extra inning during the Kansas KSHSAA State Baseball Tournament on Thursday, May 23, 2013 at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. DAVID EULITT/The Kansas City Star
Derby Panthers pitcher Rolando Segovia, left, celebrated with teammate Aaron Cheatham, right, after Segovia threw a strike on the final out in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Wichita Heights, 6-5, in an extra inning during the Kansas KSHSAA State Baseball Tournament on Thursday, May 23, 2013 at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. DAVID EULITT/The Kansas City Star DAVID EULITT
Derby Panthers pitcher Rolando Segovia, left, celebrated with teammate Aaron Cheatham, right, after Segovia threw a strike on the final out in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Wichita Heights, 6-5, in an extra inning during the Kansas KSHSAA State Baseball Tournament on Thursday, May 23, 2013 at Hoglund Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. DAVID EULITT/The Kansas City Star DAVID EULITT

Varsity Kansas

May 23, 2013 4:14 PM

Thursday’s high school state championship scores

Baseball

Class 6A

Derby 6, Wichita Heights 5, 8 innings

Olathe South 4, Manhattan 3

BV West 1, Olathe Northwest 0

Blue Valley 12, Wichita Northwest 8

Friday’s Semifinals

Olathe South (17-5) vs. Derby (10-11), 11 a.m.

Blue Valley (14-7) vs. BV West (19-4), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Class 5A

Topeka Seaman 5, BV Southwest 0

Shawnee Heights 1, Andover Central 0

Carroll 5, Eisenhower 1

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Mill Valley 1, Maize South 0

Friday’s Semifinals

Shawnee Heights (20-3) vs. Topeka Seaman (21-2), 11 a.m.

Mill Valley (19-4) vs. Carroll (21-1), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Class 4A

Iola 5, Coffeyville 0

DeSoto 7, Pratt 0

Topeka Hayden 5, Andale-Garden Plain 1

Circle 3, Concordia 0

Circle (17-7) vs. Topeka Hayden (17-7), 11 a.m.

DeSoto (16-6) vs. Iola (19-0), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Class 3A

Wichita Independent 6, Wellsville 3

Pittsburg Colgan 15, Lyons 1

Sacred Heart 9, Humboldt 3

Silver Lake 3, Marion 2

Pittsburg Colgan (18-5) vs. Wichita Independent (23-1), 11 a.m.

Silver Lake (19-3) vs. Sacred Heart (15-5), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Class 2-1A

St. Paul 1, Medicine Lodge 0

Ell-Saline 2, Valley Falls 1

Sedan 3, Inman 2

Heritage Christian 12, Sublette 2

Ell-Saline (15-5) vs. St. Paul (16-2), 11:30 a.m.

Heritage Christian (14-3) vs. Sedan (20-3), 1:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Championship, 6:30

Girls Soccer

Class 6A

Friday’s Semifinals

BV Northwest (13-5-1) vs. Maize (17-2), 5 p.m.

Manhattan (14-4) vs. BV North (14-4-1), 7

Third place, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Mill Valley (15-2-1) vs. Valley Center (19-0), 5 p.m.

Carroll (15-1-3) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (16-2-1), 7

Third place, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Class 4-1A

Friday’s Semifinals

Topeka Hayden (12-4) vs. Spring Hill (12-2), 5 p.m.

DeSoto (13-6) vs. Winfield (15-3), 7

Third place, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

Softball

Class 6A

Washburn Rural 7, SM Northwest 4

Wichita Northwest 4, Maize 3

Olathe East 5, BV Northwest 0

Lawrence Free State 3, Derby 2, 8 innings

Wichita Northwest (20-3) vs. Washburn Rural (23-0), 11 a.m.

Lawrence Free State (20-3) vs. Olathe East (22-1), 1 p.m.

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5

Class 5A

Carroll 1, Bishop Miege 0

Goddard 4, Shawnee Heights 3, 9 innings

Mill Valley 5, Andover Central 1

Maize South 3, Topeka Seaman 2

Mill Valley (18-4) vs. Goddard (18-3), 11 a.m.

Maize South (16-5) vs. Carroll (21-2), 11

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2

Class 4A

Augusta 12, Topeka Hayden 9

Paola 10, Mulvane 4

Pratt 10, Frontenac 4

DeSoto 6, Rock Creek 2

Pratt (18-4) vs. Augusta (22-0), 11 a.m.

DeSoto (17-3) vs. Paola (22-0), 11

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2

Class 3A

Silver Lake 6, Rossville 3

Sacred Heart 6, Medicine Lodge 0

Lyons 12, Douglass 0

Marysville 3, Humboldt 2

Marysville (16-6) vs. Sacred Heart (20-2), 11 a.m.

Lyons (17-5) vs. Silver Lake (22-0), 11

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2

Class 2-1A

Chase County 13, Oswego 1

Udall 2, Sterling 0

Oskaloosa 2, Uniontown 1

Ell-Saline 7, Spearville 0

Oskaloosa (20-0) vs. Udall (22-0), 11 a.m.

Ell-Saline (17-2) vs. Chase County (24-0), 11

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2

Track and Field

Friday

Saturday

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor 0:59

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor
JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks 0:17

JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks
Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

View More Video