Derby, Eisenhower make long-awaited state baseball appearances

Area state baseball teams

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2-1A

By this point in the season, a record doesn’t mean much more than the seeding in the state tournament. At least that’s the message Derby baseball coach Todd Olmstead is telling his team.

The Panthers will make their first state appearance since 2001, entering their game Friday against Heights with a 9-11 record.

“There’s nothing for us to lose, everyone else has something to prove that we don’t. We’re supposed to lose,” Olmstead said. “We’re still going to take the us-against-the-world attitude because it’s worked so far.”

Eisenhower (10-11) is also going to the state tournament with a losing record, facing returning Class 5A champion Bishop Carroll in the first game.

“We want to go out there and we want to compete, we know we can play the game of baseball. It’s just a matter of who’s going to get to the next round,” Eisenhower coach Thomas Campa said.

Derby had an up and down season, with its two wins at regionals being its first sweep of the season.

Eisenhower started with an 0-5 record while trying to solidify a lineup and a pitching staff.

Both Derby and Eisenhower got out of difficult regionals, with Derby upsetting Campus (12-7) and East (14-7), and Eisenhower upsetting Hays (15-6) and defeating Newton (7-13) to advance.

“I don’t think any of us really truly believed that this was going to happen,” Derby’s Olmstead said. “Both Campus and East are really good teams. My expectations were to win the first one and to be competitive in the second one and build on that for next year.”

Last time Derby went to state, it was the top seed and won the tournament. In Eisenhower’s second season as a program, this state tournament will be its first.

“We didn’t make it to state last year, we got beat out of our regional against Hays,” Campa said. “It was great to play them again and to go out there with more experience, and we had a good pitching staff. Coming out with a win this year was a big plus for us.”

Eisenhower’s defense will rely on middle infielders Dalton Meyer and Dylan Kuhn, as well as freshman Dalton Dinkel at catcher, first base or pitcher. Freshman Braden Minor (4-1, 3.22 ERA) will be important on the mound. Offensively, Eisenhower will rely on Bryce Minor (.286), Jacob Richardson (.279), Levy Hacker (.316), Jacob Gibson (.349) and Trevor Hughes (.375).

Derby’s Garrett Rankin is coming off of a game-winning grand slam against Campus, and the save on the mound. Rankin also got the win and a two-run homer against East. Rankin is 3-1 as a pitcher and is hitting .450.