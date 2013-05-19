Regional track team scores

CLASS 6A
Boys — Garden City 109, Wichita South 85, Dodge City 77, Wichita Northwest 70, Maize 60, Wichita North 55, Hutchinson 51, Campus 48
Girls — Maize 155, Garden City 104 1/2, Dodge City 91 1/2, Wichita Northwest 69, Hutchinson 53, Campus 36, Wichita South 35, Wichita North 14
Boys — SM Northwest 128, SM North 98, Lawrence Free State 93, SM West 92, SM East 90, Olathe Northwest 34, Lawrence 21, KC Wyandotte 2
Girls — Lawrence Free State 142, SM North 114, Lawrence 97 1/2, Olathe Northwest 55, SM East 54, SM West 49 1/2, SM Northwest 45
Boys — Olathe East 123, Olathe South 89, Blue Valley 85, Gardner-Edgerton 69, BV North 64, BV West 52, Olathe North 40, BV Northwest 36
Girls — Olathe East 199, Gardner-Edgerton 76, Olathe South 70, Olathe North 56, BV West 50, BV Northwest 48, Blue Valley 31, BV North 28
Boys — Manhattan, 123; Topeka, 115; Wichita Southeast, 79; Derby, 61; Wichita East, 47; Washburn Rural, 47; Junction City, 44; Wichita Heights, 42
Girls — Manhattan, 128; Wichita East, 104; Derby, 86 1/2; Junction City, 62; Topeka, 59; Wichita Heights, 44; Wichita Southeast, 39; Washburn Rural, 32 1/2
CLASS 5A
Boys — Liberal 152, Carroll 110, Maize South 98, Kapaun 96, Goddard 46, Wichita West 31, Eisenhower 15, Arkansas City 10
Girls — Carroll 183, Liberal 84, Maize South 79, Kapaun 79, Goddard 52, Wichita West 33, Arkansas City 32, Eisenhower 13
Boys — SM South 117, Bishop Miege 111, Mill Valley 107 1/2, St. James 89, BV Southwest 57 1/2, St. Thomas Aquinas 40, KC Turner 19, KC Harmon 16
Girls — St. James 158, St. Thomas Aquinas 124, Mill Valley 111, SM South 59, Bishop Miege 45, BV Southwest 39, KC Turner 17, KC Harmon 4
Boys — Hays 188, Salina Couth 96, Great Bend 83, Newton 68, Andover Central 49, Salina Central 31, Valley Center 23, Andover 17
Girls — Newton 113, Valley Center 112, Salina Central 87, Hays 69, Andover Central 45, Salina South 45, Great Bend 44, Andover 43
Boys — Topeka Seaman 137 1/2, Leavenworth 127, Shawnee Heights 110, Emporia 82 1/2, Topeka West 43, Lansing 36, KC Schlagle 21
Girls — Lansing 121 1/2, Topeka Seaman 106, Shawnee Heights 104, Leavenworth 102 1/2, Emporia 94, Topeka West 20, KC Schlagle 7, KC Washington 1
CLASS 4A
Boys — Andale 168, Rose Hill 94, Winfield 76, Ulysses 48, Hugoton 30, Mulvane 26, El Dorado 23, Collegiate 22, Circle 13, Clearwater 13, Wellington 7, Pratt 5, Nickerson 2
Girls — Andale 110½, Wellington 79, Pratt 66½, Winfield 65, Rose Hill 49, Ulysses 43, Larned 37, Circle 26, Hugoton 22, Trinity 21, El Dorado 19, Collegiate 8, Clearwater 5, Mulvane 5, Augusta 2
Boys — DeSoto 87, Ottawa 85, KC Piper 81, Baldwin 72, Perry-Lecompton 56, Bonner Springs 36, Louisburg 33, KC Sumner 31, Tonganoxie 17, Basehor-Linwood 16, Eudora 16, Santa Fe Trail 12, Bishop Ward 8, Spring Hill 5, Highland Park 2, Atchison 1
Girls — Baldwin 160 1/2, DeSoto 51 1/2, Eudora 46, Basehor-Linwood 46, Spring Hill 43, Tonganoxie 37, KC Piper 37, Perry-Lecompton 32, Atchison 30, Louisburg 30, Ottawa 19, Highland Park 9, KC Sumner 8, Santa Fe Trail 6, Bishop Ward 3
Boys — Coffeyville 94, Paola 89, Labette County 65, Chanute 45, Pittsburg 36, Prairie View 35, Osawatomie 35, Girard 29, Anderson County 25, Baxter Springs 22, Columbus 20, Iola 19, Fort Scott 17, Parsons 10, Frontenac 10, Independence 7
Girls — Paola 147, Pittsburg 85, Coffeyville 48, Iola 42, Chanute 39, Osawatomie 36, Independence 32, Fort Scott 30, Anderson County 25, Prairie View 22, Girard 15, Baxter Springs 14, Parsons 8, Frontenac 7, Columbus 6, Labette County 1
Boys — Wamego 98, Buhler 71 1/2, Holton 66, Royal Valley 63, Hesston 53, Concordia 38, McPherson 36, Goodland 34 1/2, Rock Creek 28, Colby 20, Abilene 12, Clay Center 11, Topeka Hayden 11, Jefferson West 9, Smoky Valley 6, Chapman 1
Girls — Concordia 91, Hesston 74, Wamego 63, Topeka Hayden 56, McPherson 50, Colby 41, Holton 33, Buhler 33, Smoky Valley 27, Royal Valley 23, Abilene 17, Goodland 16, Chapman 12, Jefferson West 10, Rock Creek 6, Clay Center 6
CLASS 3A
Boys — Phillipsburg 119, Holcomb 73, Cheney 64 1/2, Scott City 51, Thomas More Prep 49 1/2, Norton 39, Chaparral 37, Hoisington 28, Cimarron 27, Southwestern Heights 20, Ellsworth 20, Conway Springs 13, Lakin 11, Russell 4, Kingman 2
Girls — Thomas More Prep 89, Cimarron 68 1/2, Scott City 64 1/2, Cheney 58, Kingman 51, Norton 51, Hoisington 41, Phillipsburg 38, Conway Springs 22, Lakin 19, Holcomb 16, Chaparral 16, Southwestern Heights 15, Ellsworth 8
Boys — Sacred Heart 132, Marion 67, SE-Saline 67, Caney Valley 66, Hutchinson Trinity 51, Hillsboro 48, Garden Plain 35, Douglass 17, Halstead 16, Belle Plaine 16, Independent 16, Bluestem 10, Sedgwick 9, Remington 6, Haven 1
Girls — Garden Plain 116 1/2, SE-Saline 72, Sedgwick 70, Haven 68, Douglass 66, Marion 52, Hillsboro 31 1/4, Hutchinson Trinity 27, Sacred Heart 17, Halstead 17, Independent 10, Belle Plaine 8, Remington 3, Bluestem 1/4
Boys — Beloit 164, Hiawatha 75, Marysville 58, Riley County 37, Nemaha Valley 37, Minneapolis 36, Riverside 29 1/2, Silver Lake 27, St. Marys 26, Pleasant Ridge 23, Sabetha 16, Rossville 11 1/2, Atchison County 8, Horton 6, Mission Valley 2, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 2
Girls — Beloit 94 1/2, Minneapolis 71, Marysville 65, Nemaha Valley 49 1/2, Sabetha 48, Hiawatha 46, Riverside 35 1/2, St. Marys 24, Mission Valley 22, Silver Lake 21, Atchison County 20, Horton 17, Riley County 16 1/2, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 10
Boys — Burlington 72, Pittsburg Colgan 64, Humboldt 55, Wellsville 48, Fredonia 42, Riverton 39, SE-Cherokee 38, Osage City 33, Neodesha 32, Central Heights 31, Cherryvale 27, West Franklin 26, Jayhawk Linn 20, Erie 17, Galena 14
Girls — Fredonia 96, Burlington 86, Galena 53, Jayhawk Linn 45 1/2, Pittsburg Colgan 42, Wellsville 41, Osage City 37, Riverton 37, Central Heights 32, SE-Cherokke 23
CLASS 2A
Boys — Berean Academy 95, Ellinwood 85, Solomon 65, Sterling 62, Moundridge 51, Ell-Saline 49, Little River 34, Peabody-Burns 28, Herington 25, Inman 23, Canton-Galva 20, Northern Heights 10, Central Plains 6
Girls — Ellinwood 93, Berean Academy 88, Ell-Saline 78, Northern Heights 63, Sterling 60, Central Plains 45 1/2, Moundridge 44, Chase County 30, Inman 23, Little River 20, Herington 5, Burlingame 5, Canton-Galva 1 1/2
Boys — Meade 94, Stanton County 90, Kiowa County 55, Elkhart 44, Leoti 39, South Gray 33, Ellis and Ness City 32, Sublette and Syracuse 29, Oakley and Medicine Lodge 20, Hodgeman County 17, Pratt Skyline 14, Oberlin 9, Hill City 1.
Girls — Kiowa County 92, Oberlin 79, Meade 58, Ellis 54, Ness City 42, Leoti and Stanton County 38, Hodgeman County 36, Hill City 35, Pratt Skyline 24, Sublette 17, Oakley 14, Syracuse 13, South Gray 11, Elkhart 6, Medicine Lodge 1.
Boys — Plainville 96 1/3, Smith Center 83, Washingteon County 63, Lincoln 46, Jefferson North 42 1/3, Republic County 42, Onaga 40 1/3, Rock Hills 34 1/2, Wakefield 22 1/2, Valley Falls 22, Bennington 20, Jackson Heights 19, Wabaunsee 16, Doniphan West 11.
Girls — Washington County 116, Bennington 97, Smith Center 81 1/2, Plainville 62, Lincoln 44, Jefferson North 40 1/2, Wakefield 39, Onaga 20, Republic County 16, Valley Falls 13, Doniphan West 8, Jackson Heights 8, Troy and Wabaunsee 5, Rock Hills 3.
Boys — Lyndon 108, Marais des Cygnes 56, Central Burden 55, Shawnee Maranatha 55, Northeast Arma 51 1/2, Pleasanton 46 1/2, Oxford 43, Yates Center 40, KC Christian 36, Oswego 19, Immaculata 14, Oskaloosa 14, Uniontown 14, McLouth 3, West Elk 3.
Girls — West Elk 107, Shawnee Maranatha 95, Pleasanton 60, Yates Center 59, Lyndon 42, Marais des Cygnes 40, McLouth 33, KC Christian 28, Uniontown 27, Northeast Arma 21, Oskaloosa 17, Central Burden 16, Oswego 8, Immaculata 5.
CLASS 1A
Boys — Olpe 114, Madison 71, South Haven 61, Caldwell 54, Lebo 43, Waverly 35, Marmaton Valley 30, Goessel 29, Burrton 26, Udall 25, Southern Coffey County 23, Crest 20, St. Paul 12, Centre 7, Chetopa 4, Hamilton 3.
Girls — Olpe 98, Madison 69, Caldwell 57, Goessel 54, Dexter 51, Hartford 44, Waverly 36, St. Paul 29, Flinthills 26, Crest 22, Centre 21 1/2, Cedar Vale 17, Southern Coffey County 13 1/2, Hamilton 8, South Haven 5, Lebo 4
Boys — La Crosse 136, Weskan 59, St. Francis 53, Wallace County 42, Wheatland-Grinnell 40, Otis-Bison 32, Hoxie 30, Brewster 26, Tribune 22, Natoma 20, Victoria 14, Dighton 14, Golden Plains 11, Northern Valley 11, Palco 10, WaKeeney 10, Western Plains 8, Rawlins County 8, Stockton 5, Quinter 2, Cheylin 2, Logan 1, Triplains-Brewster
Girls — Hoxie 75, Wheatland-Grinnell 68, Rawlins County 58, Dighton 50, Tribune 33, WaKeeney 28, Natoma 27, Logan 26, Quinter 26, Palco 26, Triplains-Brewster 23, Weskan 21, Golden Plains 21, Northern Valley 19, Cheylin 12, Wallace County 12, St. Francis 12, Otis-Bison 10, Victoria 7, Western Plains 2, Stockton 2.
Boys — Macksville 68, Pretty Prairie 62, South Central 56, Fowler 53, Stafford 46, Kinsley 42, Fairfield 32, Hutchinson Central Christian 28, Spearville 25, Moscow 16 ½, St. John-Hudson 16, Bucklin 16, Rolla 16, Cunningham 13, Ingalls 12, Satanta 10 ½, Ashland 10, Minneola 9, Pawnee Heights 8, Attica 6, Norwich 5, South Barber 4, Argonia 4,
Girls — Norwich 88, South Barber 49,k Ashland 47 ½, Satanta 44, Fairfield 39, South Central 38, Hutchinson Central Christian 37, Bucklin 27, Kinsley 27, Cunningham 26, Macksville 23, Rolla 20, Minneola 15, Attica 14, Argonia 12, St. John 12, Pretty Prairie 10, Pawnee Heights 8, Moscow 7, Ingalls 6, Spearville 3 ½, Fowler 3, Stafford 2.
Boys — Centralia 78, Clifton-Clyde 64, Valley Heights 60, Axtell 51, Osborne 47, Pike Valley 42 2/3, Linn 40, Frankfort 35, BV-Randolph 24, Hanover 21, Sylvan-Lucas 18, Tescott 18, Hope 16, Glasco 14, Thunder Ridge 11, Miltonvale 8, White City 4, Beloit St. John’s 3 1/3, Baileyville 2.
Girls — Baileyville 81, Linn 55, Osborne 54, Valley Heights 53, Hanover 49, Axtell 49, Centralia 39, Clifton-Clyde 31, Pike Valley 30, Wetmore 26, Beloit St. John’s 18, Frankfort 18, Lakeside 15, Wilson 12, BV-Randolph 10 White City 8, Thunder Ridge 8, Tescott 1.
