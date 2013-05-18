Class 2A track qualifiers

Class 2A (H -- Herington, S -- Sublette, W -- Washington County, Y -- Yates Center)
BOYS
1Y. Mettling, Central-Burden 10.93
2Y. Owens, Lyndon 11.00
3Y. Kirkpatrick, Oswego 11.20
1H. Badman, Moundridge 11.23
1W. Jackson, Lincoln 11.30
2W. Axelson, Plainville 11.39
2H. Wright, Little River 11.41
3H. Savage, Canton-Galva 11.43
4H. Engelland, Sterling 11.44
3W. Brzon, Republic County 11:45
1S. Wiens, Meade 11.54
4Y. Manning, Maranatha 11.54
4W. Werner, Plainville 11.59
2S. Kendrick, Stanton Co. 11.86
3S. Hardawway, Meade 11.88
4S. Budde, Leoti 11.89
1Y. Mettling, Central-Burden 22.44
1S. Wiens, Meade 22.96
2Y. Owens, Lyndon 23.24
3Y. Kirkpatrick, Oswego 23.33
1H. Badman, Colby 23.34
2S. Forbit, Elkhart 23.44
2H. Wright, Little River 23.46
3H. Stramel, Herington 23.52
1W. Werner, Plainville 23.53
2W. Jackson, Lincoln 23.53
4Y. Burkes, Oxford 23.53
3S. Budde, Leoti 23.57
3W. Brzon, Republic County 23.71
4W. Mellius, Wakefield 23.73
4H. Engelland, Sterling 23.77
4S. McDonald, Kiowa Co. 24.26
1W. Rothchild, Smith Center 50.94
2W. Mellenbruch, Jackson Heights 51.13
1H. Stramel, Herington 51.41
1Y. Lemmon, Maranatha 51.60
1S. Wiens, Meade 51.95
2S. Forbit, Elkhart 52.23
3W. Kufahl, Onaga 52.33
2H. Oglesbee, Ellinwood 52.38
2Y. Bolsson, Immaculata 52.40
3Y. Manning, Maranatha 52.83
4Y. Cooper, Yates Center 53.05
3S. Powell, Kiowa Co. 53.44
4W. Jackson, Lincoln 53.48
3H. Bullinger, Canton-Galva 53.87
4H. Holler, Little River 54.13
4S. Scheetz, Oakley 54.17
1H. Garst, Inman 1:57.02
1W. Kuhlman, Republic Dounty 2:03.43
2W. Lonberger, Lincoln 2:04.86
1Y. Sutton, Oxford 2:05.24
3W. Neilson, Rock Hills 2:05.62
1S. Mehl, Leoti 2:06.23
4W. Juenemann, Bennington 2:06.28
2S. Cron, Stanton Co. 2:06.77
2H. Oglesbee, Ellinwood 2:07.59
2Y. Painter, KC Christian 2:07.61
3Y. Busteed, Yates Center 2:07.74
3H. Wine, Berean 2:08.49
3S. Barco, Elkhart 2:08.63
4S. Beckman, Ness City 2:09.22
4H. Funk, Berean 2:10.06
4Y. Henderson, Maranatha 2:10.44
1H. Montoya, Ellinwood 4:33.37
1W. Hodgson, Washington County 4:38.36
2W. Edwards, Jefferson North 4:39.88
1Y. Sutton, Oxford 4:40.04
2Y. Emanuels, KC Christian 4:46.65
2H. Dreyer, Ell-Saline 4:47.46
3W. Kuhlman, Republic County 4:47.66
4W. Lonberger, Lincoln 4:48.71
1S. Mehl, Leoti 4:49.75
3Y. Busteed, Yates Center 4:49.75
4Y. Dunn, Central-Burden 4:49.79
3H. Garst, Inman 4:49.87
4H. Wine, Berean 4:50.81
2S. Barco, Elkhart 4:53.49
3S. Ibarra, Skyline 4:54.50
4S. Beckman, Ness City 5:00.45
1H. Montoya, Ellinwood 9:49.32
1Y. Sutton, Oxford 10:24.42
2H. Dreyer, Ell-Saline 10:29.67
2Y. Martin, Central-Burden 10:33.98
1W. Hodgson, Washington County 10:35.71
3Y. Dunn, Lyndon 10:36.91
2W. Wiebke, Lincoln 10:37.42
1S. Barco, Elkhart 10:45.42
4Y. Toms, NE Arma 10:46.04
3W. Tharman, Wabaunsee 10:48.86
2S. Ibarra, Skyline 10:49.13
3S. Schuler, Hodgeman Co. 10:52.53
4W. Wilson, Jefferson North 10:54.73
3H. Morgan, Ellinwood 10:58.76
4S. Davis, Kiowa Co. 10:58.76
4H. Klassen, Berean 11:07.30
1H. Burdine, Solomon 14.62
1W. Hixon, Plainville 15.26
2H. Maxwell, Sterling 15.41
3H. Holmes, Berean 15.41
1Y. Clark, Lyndon 15.45
4H. Ramsey, Ellinwood 15.56
1S. Borth, Meade 15.67
2Y. Hamm, MDCV 15.89
2S. Herl, Oakley 15.90
3S. Pfeifer, Ellis 15.98
4S. Logan, Stanton Co. 16.00
2W. Lehmkuhl, Smith Center 16.17
3W. Hosler, Valley Falls 16.61
4W. Weary, Bennington 17.00
3Y. Gregory, Pleasanton 17.67
4Y. Ratzloff, Lyndon 17.70
1W. Hixon, Plainville 40.71
1H. Ringering, Ellinwood 41.06
1S. Borth, Meade 41.18
2H. Maxwell, Sterling 41.43
2S. Logan, Stanton Co. 41.49
3S. Hardaway, Meade 41.52
1Y. Clark, Lyndon 41.83
3H. Engelland, Sterling 41.99
2W. Lehmkuhl, Smith Center 42.11
4H. Guhr, Berean 42.15
3W. Rogers, Smith Center 43.38
4S. Pfeifer, Ellis 43.20
4W. Lierz, Jackson Heights 43.49
2Y. Schimmel, MDCV 43.51
3Y. McMichael, Central-Burden 44.59
4Y. Keenan, Yates Center 44.72
1W. Plainville 44.46
1H. Solomon 44.69
2H. Moundridge 45.02
3H. Berean 45.05
1Y. Lyndon 45.08
1S. Ness City 45.36
4H. Little River 45.55
2W. Onaga 45.57
2Y. Central-Burden 45.66
2S. Stanton County 45.71
3W. Wakefield 45.73
3S. Sublette 45.77
4S. Kiowa County 45.88
3Y. Yates Center 46.60
4W. Washington County 46.96
4Y. Pleasanton 47.04
1Y. Maranatha 3:31.73
1W. Smith Center 3:31.81
1H. Ellinwood 3:32.31
2Y. Lyndon 3:33.72
2H. Moundridge 3:33.90
2W. Onaga 3:33.93
3W. Wakefield 3:34.87
3H. Inman 3:34.92
4H. Berean 3:35.42
1S. Sublette 3:35.96
4W. Valley Falls 3:36.88
3Y. Central-Burden 3:37.83
2S. Stanton County 3:38.37
3S. Leoti 3:39.97
4S. Ness City 3:40.79
4Y. Yates Center 3:41.59
1W. Bennington 8:33.20
2W. Republic County 8:38.28
1H. Ellinwood 8:43.36
3W. Onaga 8:44.82
4W. Wakefield 8:46.39
1Y. KC Christian 8:48.78
2H. Berean 8:49.72
1S. Stanton County 8:53.69
2Y Lyndon 8:57.52
2S. Kiowa County 8:58.79
3Y. Maranatha 8:59.56
4Y. MDCV 9:03.54
3S. South Gray 9:04.28
3H. Ell-Saline 9:05.22
4S. Ness City 9:06.37
4H. Little River 9:06.73
1H. Burdine, Solomon 6-6
1S. Liebst, Medicine Lodge 6-4
2H. Topham, Peabody 6-4
3H. DeMars, Solomon 6-2
2S. Odle, Kiowa County 6-2
3S. Logan, Stanton County 6-2
1Y. Bauer, Pleasanton 6-2
4H. Braxton, Peabody 6-0
4S. Chavarria, Sublette 6-0
2Y. Schimmel, MDCV 6-0
1W. Buckmaster, Smith Center 5-10
3Y. Hamm, MDCV 5-10
4Y. Hernandez, Immaculata 5-8
2W. Benteman, Wabaunsee 5-6
3W. Leach, Doniphan West 5-6
4W. Diaz, Plainville 5-4
1W. Werner, Plainville 22-11
1S. Hardaway, Meade 22-2
2S. Kendrick, Stanton Co. 21-7
1H. Burdine, Solomon 20-11 1/2
3S. Pfeifer, Ellis 20-11
1Y. Richardson, NE Arma 20-8
4S. Dupree, Syracuse 20-7
2H. Arceo, Ell-Saline 20-3 3/4
2W. Weiser, Plainville 20-2 3/4
3H. Pearce, Berean 20-0
3W. Badgett, Valley Falls 19-9 1/2
4W. Jackson, Lincoln 19-8 1/2
2Y. Willard, NE Arma 19-8
4H. Fredericksen, Northern Heights 19-7 1/2
3Y. Sharp, Oskaloosa 19-2
4Y. Miller, Pleasanton 19-2
1H. Burdine, Solomon 46-0 1/4
1S. Liebst, Medicine Lodge 43-0 3/4
2S. Dupree, Syracuse 42.9 3/4
3S. Gesling, Sublette 42.3 3/4
4S. Hardaway, Meade 41-11 1/4
2H. Stramel, Herington 41-10
3H. Kaufman, Moundridge 41-7 3/4
4H. Bagby, Sterling 41-4
1Y. Richardson, NE Arma 41-1 1/4
1W. Weiser, Plainville 39-10 1/2
2W. Miller, Washington County 39-8 3/4
2Y. Farwell, Lyndon 39-7
3Y. Sharp, Oskaloosa 39-6
4Y. Willard, NE Arma 39-5
3W. Noll, Jefferson North 38-9 1/4
4W. Buckmaster, Smith Center 37-6 3/4
1S. Dupree, Syracuse 14-6
1Y. Coffman, Pleasanton 14-6
2S. Kendrick, Stanton Co, 14-0
1W. Meitler, Smith Center 13-6
2Y. Belcher, Maranatha 13-0
3S. Perez, Kiowa Co. 12-6
1H. Adams, Berean 12-0
2H. Pfeiff, Moundridge 12-0
2W. Kriley, Smith Center 12-0
4S. Keller, Oakley 12-0
3H. Busenitz, Berean 11-6
3W. Cudney, Washington County 11-6
4W. Hoover, Washington County 11-6
3Y. Wills, Pleasanton 11-0
4Y. McMichael, Central-Burden 10-6
4H. Schartz, Ellinwood 10-0
1H. Dierksen, Sterling 50-0
1W. Flinn, Rock Hills 49-7
1S. Peters, South Gray 48-8
2W. Herrs, Washington County 48-0 3/4
2H. Wiese, Solomon 47-6 1/2
2S. Davis, Meade 46-7
1Y. Jiskra, Lyndon 46-5
3W. Niehues, Jackson Heights 45-10 3/4
3S. Lohrmeyer, Ellis 45-8
3H. Morrical, Ell-Saline 45-7 1/2
4S. Friesen, South Gray 45-7
2Y. Popejoy, NE Arma 45-1 1/2
3Y. Burkes, Oxford 45-0 1/2
4Y. Walsh, Lyndon 44-9 1/2
4H. Cordell, Little River 44-3 1/2
4W. Kolterman, Onaga 43-5 1/2
1W. Flinn, Rock Hills 146-0 3/4
1S. Peters, South Gray 145-4
2W. Chard, Plainville 143-7
2S. Davis, Meade 139-8
1H. Wiebe, Berean 139-6
1Y. Miller, Uniontown 139-5
2H. Morrical, Ell-Saline 138-2
2Y. Jones, MDCV 138-1
3H. Dierksen, Sterling 137-4
3Y. Jacobs, Oswego 134-3
4Y. Walsh, Lyndon 132-10
3W. Portenier, Washington County 132-1
4W. Pyle, Jefferson North 130-8 3/4
3S. Overturf, Stanton Co. 130-4
4H. Fredericksen, Northern Heights 128-7
4S. Erickson, Decatur 127-2
1W. Pyle, Jefferson North 178-9
1S. Odle, Kiowa Co. 177-11
1Y. Pivovar, KC Christian 161-3
2S. Overturf, Stanton Co. 161-0
3S. Newton, Syracuse 160-8
2W. Lorenzen, Smith Center 158-10
1H. Proffitt, Sterling 158-5
2H. Hirsch, Berean 155-2
3H. Larsen, Peabody 152-8
4H. Rives, Peabody 151-7
4S. Crabill, Hodgeman Co. 150-6
2Y. Jones, MCDV 145-9
3Y. McNett, Yates Center 145-4
3W. Bliss, Onaga 144-2
4W. Broeckelman, Rock Hills 141-1
4Y. Popejoy, NE Arma 139-9
GIRLS
and Winter, Sublette ‘8112.10
1Y. Bigham, Maranatha 12.52
1H. Harmon, Northern Heights 12.89
2H. Dowell, Sterling 12.94
3H. Steucky, Moundridge 12.97
4H. Miller, Inman 12.99
1W. Stegman, Washington Co. 13.24
2W. Casaus, Wakefield 13.32
1S. Deutscher, Ellis 13.40
2S. DeWeese, Skyline 13.41
3W. Ellis, Bennington 13.47
2Y. White, Central Burden 13.48
3S. Flowers, Skyline 13.48
3Y. Albert, Yates Center 13.49
4Y. Norris, Lyndon 13.51
4S. Wiens, Meade 13.62
4W. Friend Plainville 13.69
1Y. Bingham, Maranatha 26.03
1H. Drees, Ell-Saline 27.03
1W.Nay, Bennington 27.29
2H. Miller, Inman 27.33
1S. Deutscher, Ellis 27.33
2S. Dorshorst, Decatur 27.45
2Y. White, Central Burden 27.52
2W. Nottingham, Valley Falls 27.73
3S. Wiens, Meade 27.77
3H. Hayes, Ellinwood 27.89
4S. DeWeese, Skyline 27.93
3Y. Pringle, Yates Center 27.95
4Y. Kilgo, Oskaloosa 28.07
3W. Panter, Smith Center 28.37
4H. Day, Ellinwood 28.38
4W. Werner, Plainville 28.60
1Y. Bingham, Maranatha 58.88
1H. Drees, Ell-Saline 1:00.58
1W. Nay, Bennington 1:00.62
1S. Bradshaw, Hodgeman Co. 1:01.35
2S. Hahn, Ness City 1:01.60
2Y. Bellar, West Elk 1:01.75
2H. Vogt, Berean 1:02.54
3S. Bertram, Kiowa Co. 1:02.57
3H. Panning, Ellinwood 1:02.70
4H. Wooderson, Northern Heights 1:03.39
4S. Briggs, Sublette 1:03.56
2W. Ryan, Smith Center 1:03.99
3Y. Bush, Marais des Cygnes 1:04.23
4Y. Steffey, McLouth 1:05.40
3W. Baker, Jefferson North 1:05.51
4W. Street, Lincoln 1:07.00
1S. Wells, Leoti 2:27.81
1H. Wilson, Ell-Saline 2:28.77
1W. Farris, Lincoln 2:29.60
2H. Entz, Berean 2:30.34
1Y. Harrell, Maranatha 2:31.80
2S. Rubottom, Ness City 2:32.08
2W. Taylor, Wakefield 2:32.32
3S. Bradshaw, Hodgeman Co. 2:33.03
2Y. Bellar, West Elk 2:34.28
3W. Glissman, Bennington 2:34.29
4S. Hahn, Ness City 2:34.56
3H.Preisner, Northern Heights 2:35.22
3Y. Holloway, Yates Center 2:35.47
4H. Rugan, Ellinwood 2:35.53
4W. Olbrig, Bennington 2:37.17
4Y. Freeman, Marais des Cygnes 2:38.47
1W. Farris, Lincoln 5:28.56
1H. Adam, Ell-Saline 5:34.77
1Y. Harrell, Maranatha 5:37.44
2Y. Bogina, Northeast Arma 5:37.74
1S. Wells, Leoti 5:38.13
3Y. Manning, Maranatha 5:38.24
4Y. Ash, KC Christian 5:41.17
2W. Harlow, Lincoln 5:44.99
2H. Engle, Chase County 5:48.11
3H. Busenitz, Berean 5:50.27
2S. Black, Stanton Co. 5:50.76
3W. Little, Jackson Heights 5:50.53
4W. Rathbun, Plainville 5:52.24
4H. Reichuber, Ellinwood 5:54.39
3S. Gonzalez, Elkhart 5:55:06
4S. Rubottom, Ness City 5:56.86
1Y. Bogina, Northeast Arma 12:08.38
1H. Adam, Ell-Saline 12:09.48
2Y. Ash, KC Christian 12:18.92
3Y. Manning, Maranatha 12:22.95
2H. Engle, Chase County 12:30.99
1W. Farris, Lincoln 12:41.10
3H. Snell, Ellinwood 12:42.58
4Y. Massey, Marais des Cygnes 12:43.67
1S. Wells, Leoti 12:45.81
4H. Wiebe, Berean 12:53.49
2S. Floyd, Stanton Co. 12:55.11
3S. VanLoenen, Hill City 12:55.64
4S. Rubottom, Ness City 12:56.17
2W. McAfee, Jefferson North 13:01.83
3W. Whitesell, Bennington 13:02.00
4W. Schmitz, Wabaunsee 13.15.72
1H. Hayes, Ellinwood 15.42
1Y. Hines, West Elk 15.55
2H. Harmon, Northern Heights 15.63
3H. Wilson, Sterling 15.73
4H. Dowell, Sterling 15.78
2Y. Lewis, Pleasanton 16.02
1S. Melton, Kiowa Co. 16.12
2S. Bradshaw, Hodgeman Co. 16.31
1W. Mace, Smith Center 16.41
3S. Wilson, Oakley 16.55
3Y. Moore, McLouth 16.96
2W. Cox, Smith Center 16.98
3W. Gilliam, Washington Co. 16.99
4Y. Silvery, West Elk 17.18
4S. Hissong, Decatur 17.34
4W. Benoit, Smith Center 17.44
1H. Wilson, Sterling 47.27
2H. Harmon, Northern Heights 48.84
1S. Conway, Hill City 49.09
1W. Cox, Smith Center 49.13
3H. Holler, Moundridge 49.19
4H. Lange, Moundridge 49.69
1Y. Lewis, Pleasanton 49.86
2S. Shields, Decatur 49.97
2Y. Silvey, West Elk 50.30
2W. Eilers, Plainville 50.46
3S. Hissong, Decatur 50.77
4S. Watson, Sublette 50.93
3Y. Hatch, Yates Center 51.09
4Y. Moore, McLouth 51.38
3W. Stegman, Washington Co. 51.49
4W. Twenhafel, Jefferson North 51.90
1H. Ellinwood 50.92
2H. Berean 51.75
1W. Washington County 51.93
3H. Sterling 52.05
2W. Bennington 52.13
4H. Moundridge 52.20
3W. Smith Center 52.32
1S. Meade 52.37
2S. Kiowa County 52.48
3S. Ness City 52.67
4W. Onaga 52.70
1Y. Yates Center 53.27
2Y. West Elk 53.40
4S. Hill City 53.84
3Y. Pleasanton 54.16
4Y. Lyndon 54.28
1H. Ell-Saline 4:09.05
2H. Berean 4:09.54
1Y. Maranatha 4:12.88
1W. Bennington 4:14.71
3H. Moundridge 4:15.20
4H. Ellinwood 4:15.69
2W. Smith Center 4:18.57
1S. Decatur 4:18.77
2Y. West Elk 4:19.81
2S. Kiowa County 4:21.70
3W. Onaga 4:21.94
4W. Jefferson North 4:22.99
3Y. Yates Center 4:25.93
3S. Ness City 4:26.15
4Y. Marais des Cygnes 4:29.60
4S. Hodgeman County 4:30.20
1W. Bennington 10:14.92
1H. Ellinwood 10:27.24
2H. Ell-Saline 10:34.63
3H. Northern Heights 10:38.54
2W. Onaga 10:40.44
1S. Decatur 10:40.53
1Y. Marais des Cygnes 10:41.16
2Y. Maranatha 10:41.82
3W. Jefferson North 10:44.34
2S. Meade 10:50.60
4H. Berean 10:51.24
3S. Hodgeman 10:52.03
3Y. West Elk 10:52.16
4S. Oakley 10:52.50
4W. Wakefield 10:55.17
4Y. Oswego 11:16.33
1S. Deutscher, Ellis 5-4
1H. Wilson, Sterling 5-2
2H. Quiring, Berean 5-2
2S. Melton, Kiowa Co. 5-0
1W. Small, Washington Co. 5-0
2W. Reif, Plainville 5-0
3W. Polson, Jefferson North 5-0
3H. Dyck, Moundridge 5-0
4H. Holler, Moundridge, 5-0
1Y. Steinforth, Yates Center 4-10
2Y. Herdman, Lyndon 4-10
3S. Pollart, Syracuse 4-10
4S. Dewell, Meade 4-10
4W McNary, Smith Center 4-10
3Y. Streeter, Pleasanton 4-8
4Y. Bolz, Lyndon 4-6
1S. Wiens, Meade 17-5
2S. Dorshorst, Decatur 17-3
3S. Oberle, Kiowa Co. 16-11½
1W.Helms, Washington Co. 16-8¾
4S. Deutscher, Ellis 16-8
1H. Harmon, Northern Heights 16-1¼
2H. Stucky, Moundridge 16-1
2W. Zachgo, Wakefield 16-0¼
3H. Drees, Ell-Saline 15-10¾
1Y. Lewis, Pleasanton 15-10½
4H. Dowell, Sterling 15-3¾
3W. Casaus, Wakefield, 15-8¾
4W. Whetsteine, Troy 15-8
2Y. Trupe, West Elk 15-2½
3Y. Girard, West Elk 14-10½
4Y. Cerny, McLouth 14-9
1S. Oberle, Kiowa Co. 36-2¼
2S. Friesen, Meade 36-0
3S. Dorshorst, Decatur 35-4
4S. Wilson, Syracuse 35-1½
1H. Holmes, Central Plains 34-8½
2H. Demel, Central Plains 34-7¾
1Y. Hines, West Elk 34-7¼
3H. Wilson, Sterling 34-7 1/2
4H. Rolfs, Central Plains 34-7
1W. Helms, Washington Co. 33-9¼
2W. McNary, Smith Center 32-6
3W. Baker, Jefferson North 32-1¾
2Y. Dent, Pleasanton 32-1
4W. Allerheiligen, Washington Co. 31-10
3Y. McGonigle, Lyndon 30-11¾
4Y. Lampson, West Elk 30-2
1Y. Bailey, Maranatha 10-6
1W. Hedsterom, Republic County 10-6
2W. Wolf, Bennington 10-0
1H. Quiring, Berean 9-6
3W. H. Stegman, Washington Co. 9-6
2H. Thiessen, Berean 9-0
4W. M. Stegman, Washington Co. 9-0
1S. Miller, Kiowa Co. 8-6
2S. Gamble, Kiowa Co. 8-6
2Y. Ko, KC Christian 8-6
3Y. Silvey, West Elk 8-6
3H. Elsen, Ellinwood 8-6
4H. Fenwick, Sterling 8-0
3S. Soneson, Ellis 8-0
4S. Parker, Hill City 8-0
4Y. Steffy, McLouth 7-6
1W. Alexander, Washington Co. 40-5¼
1S. Steimel, Stanton Co. 40-2
1H. Baldwin, Little River 38-8¼
2W. Pywell, Plainville 36-9½
1Y. Robinson, Uniontown 35-11½
2H. Jirak, Chase County 35-8
3W. Junkermeier, Plainville 35-5½
3H. Demel, Central Plains 35-1
4W. Blevins, Doniphan West 35-0
2S. Watkins, South Gray 34-6
3S. Barajas, Sublette 34-5¾
4H. Lietz, Herington 33-9¼
4S. Kessler, Hill City 33-5
2Y. Folies, Lyndon 33-4
3Y. Hullinger, McLouth 32-2¼
4Y. Jones, Yates Center 31-5½
1W. Alexander, Washington Co. 116-1½
1S. Honas, Ellis 113-8
1H. Demel, Central Plains 112-11
3W. Armbruster, Plainville 110-5
2W. Pywell, Plainville 110-6½
1Y. Kruse, Oskaloosa 110-6
2S. Steimel, Stanton Co. 106-6
3S. Murray, Decatur 102-6
4S. Liggett, Kiowa Co. 102-3
2H. Tucker, Ellinwood 101-11
4W. Tuma, Washington Co. 98-9½
3H. Baldwin, Little River 98-1½
2Y. Rothenberger, Pleasanton 97-8
3Y. Dixon, Uniontown 97-1
4Y. Jones, Yates Center 96-11
4H. Leffler, Northern Heights 95-10
1S. Murray, Decatur 122-0 1/4
1W. Wolf, Bennington 118-2
1H. Case, Inman 117-9
2W. Albert, Smith Center 116-6
2S. Bailey, Leoti 116-5 1/2
3S. Heft, Kiowa Co. 116-4¼
2H. Sommerfeld, Berean 115-9
4S. Toll, Hill City 113-8¾
3H. Elsen, Ellinwood 105-2
4H. Rietcheck, Ell-Saline 103-3
1Y. Dixon, Uniontown 100-8
3W. Tuma, Washington Co. 96-7
4W. Schlachter, Bennington 96-3
2Y. Spencer, KC Christian 94-11
3Y. Bellar, West Elk 90-7
4Y. Goodrich, Marais des Cygnes 85-7
Comments