Class 1A track qualifiers

Class 1A (B -- Burlington, H -- Hays, S -- St. John-Hudson, V -- Valley Heights)
BOYS
1S. Krehbiel, Central Christian 11.06
1H. Hoffman, Otis-Bison 11.15
1V. Van Der Mewe, Linn 11.18
2S. Underwood, South Central 11.32
2H. Morss, La Crosse 11.37
3S. Telford, Rolla 11.41
2V. Ubelaker, Osborne 11.53
4S. Irsik, Ingalls 11.58
3V. VanDorn, Centralia 11.65
1B. Kendrick, Caldwell 11.69
2B. Houk, Marmaton Valley 11.74
4V. Heiman, Axtell 11.78
3H. Buck, Wheatland 11.83
4H. Storie, La Crosse 11.85
3B. Rodriguez, Colony-Crest 12.00
4B. Goerzen, Goessel 12.19
1S. Krehbiel, Central Christian 22.54
1V. Van Der Mewe, Linn 22.75
1H. Hoffman, Otis-Bison 23.14
2V. Smith, Valley Heights 23.14
2S. Shetley, Fowler 23.18
3V. Ubelaker, Osborne 23.37
3S. Seacat, Bucklin 23.38
4S. Irsik, Ingalls 23.46.
2H. Buck, Wheatland 23.55
3H. Katt, Hoxie 23.60
4H. Riedel, Trego Comm. 23.75
4V. Lorson, Hope 23.80
1B. Britton, Lebo 23.92
2B. Kendrick, Caldwell 24.17
3B. Hall, Olpe 24.22
4B. Houk, Marmaton Valley 24.45
1H. Hoffman, Otis-Bison 49.78
2H. Morss, La Crosse 49.80
1V. Cady, Osborne 50.55
3H. Riedel, Trego Comm. 51.21
1S. Shetley, Fowler 51.61
2S. Hardiman, Pawnee Heights 51.65
4H. Buck, Wheatland 51.74
2V. Lorson, Hope 51.93
3V. Jueneman, Hanover 52.12
3S. Ceniti, Stafford 52.20
4S. Haflich, Pretty Prairie 52.26
4V. Deaver, Clifton-Clyde 52.46
1B. Ray, South Haven 53.01
2B. Smith, Olpe 54.57
3B. Hamlin, Marmaton Valley 56.26
4B. Houk, Marmaton Valley 57.16
1V. Koch, Centralia 2:00.25
1H. McKinney, Weskan 2:02.71
2H. Applegate, Dighton 2:03.23
3H. Smith, Weskan 2:03.80
4H. Grund, Wallace Co. 2:04.07
1S. Ceniti, Stafford 2:04.63
2S. Garcia, Satanta 2:04.73
3S. Day, Ashland 2:05.28
4S. Frame, Kinsley 2:05.30
2V. Heinen, Axtell 2:05.50
3V. Jueneman, Hanover 2:05.82
1B. Cox, Waverly 2:06.49
4V. Callaway, Pike Valley 2:07.56
2B. Derryberry, Madison 2:10.64
3B. Krueger, Olpe 2:12.11
4B. Nuessen, Olpe 2:12.13
1V. Koch, L., Centralia 4:39.65
1H. Wineinger, Greeley Co. 4:40.95
1S. Penner, Macksville 4:42.48
2H. Gillespie, Wheatland 4:45.71
2V. Koch, A., Frankfort 4:47.37
3V. Carey, Blue Valley 4:48.37
2S. McClure, Stafford 4:50.35
4V. Callaway, Pike Valley 4:50.52
3S. Tallant, Pretty Prairie 4:51.59
1B. Denner, Caldwell 4:53.60
4S. Williams, Pretty Prairie 4:54.94
2B. Houdeshell, Udall 4:55.10
3H. McKinney, Weskan 4:58.44
4H. Werth, Brewster 5:01.16
3B. Nuessen, Olpe 5:02.76
4B. Holmes, Lebo 5:07.40
1H. Wineinger, Greeley Co. 10:17.79
1S. Penner, Macksville 10:18.58
2H. Gillespie, Wheatland 10:22.04
1V. Koch, L., Centralia 10:22.24
2V. Callaway, Pike Valley 10:30.71
3V. Schmitz, Axtell 10:31.28
4V. Koch, A., Frankfort 10:35.15
3H. Werth, Brewster 10:35.59
4H. Baird, Brewster 10:36.06
2S. McClure, Stafford 10:39.01
1B. Lane, Burrton 10:50.45
3S. Stiebens, Central Christian 10:55.55
2B. Denner, Caldwell 10:58.63
3B. Nuessen, Olpe 10:59.15
4S. Reeves, South Barber 11:01.44
4B. Houdeshell, Udall 11:32.65
1V. Ohlde, Clifton-Clyde 14.88
2V. Smith, Valley Heights 14.89
1S. Tranbarger, Macksville 15.43
1B. Robke, Lebo 15.57
3V. Burdick, Centralia 15.62
2S. Seibert, Macksville 15.69
3S. Stroud, Spearville 16.08
4V. Comstock, Tescott 16.15
2B. Derryberry, Madison 16.25
4S. Stein, Spearville 16.27
3B. Moreland, South Haven 16.37
4B. Lane, Burrton 16.41
1H. Nelson, St. Francis 16.67
2H. Gfeller, Wallace Co. 16.87
3H. Winter, Natoma 17.31
4H. Jay, La Crosse 17.34
1V. Ohlde, Clifton-Clyde 39.46
1H. Storie, La Crosse 39.77
1S. Tranbarger, Macksville 41.22
2S. Welker, Pretty Prairie 41.36
3S. Espinosa, Kinsley 41.45
4S. Stround, Spearville 41.61
1B. Hogan, Olpe 41.83
2V. Comstock, Tescott 41.90
2B. Lane, Burrton 42.23
3B. Robke, Lebo 42.42
2H. Jay, La Crosse 42.48
4B. Sipe, Waverly 42.50
3H. Nelson, St. Francis 42.56
3V. Perkins, Miltonvale 43.30
4H. Gfeller, Wallace Co. 43.32
4V. VanCampen, Clifton-Clyde 45.06
1H. St. Francis 44.28
2H. La Crosse 44.42
1V. Axtell 44.68
1S. Pretty Prairie 44.72
2S. South Central 45.03
3H. Hoxie 45.13
3S. Bucklin 45.21
4S. St. John 45.48
4H. Wheatland 45.51
2V. Osborne 45.59
3V. Linn 45.60
1B. Olpe 45.72
2B. South Haven 45.88
4V. Clifton-Clyde 46.12
3B. Marmaton Valley 46.43
4B. Centre 46.69
1V. Osborne 3:30.28
1H. St. Francis 3:31.62
1S. Fowler 3:31.87
2V. Clifton-Clyde 3:33.21
3V. Hanover 3:33.22
2H. Hoxie 3:34.01
2S. Pretty Prairie 3:34.07
3H. La Crosse 3:34.74
1B. Olpe 3:34.99
4H. Weskan 3:35.09
3S. South Central 3:35.16
4V. Axtell 3:35.37
4S. St. John 3:38.17
2B. Madison 3:39.56
3B. South Haven 3:39.66
4B. Waverly 3:42.96
1S. Stafford 8:22.84
2S. Pretty Prairie 8:34.25
1V. Axtell 8:38.46
3S. Kinsley 8:39.83
4S. Fowler 8:40.75
1H. Weskan 8:49.15
2H. Hoxie 8:49.75
2V. Pike Valley 8:53.52
3V. Frankfort 8:53.96
1B. Waverly 8:54.74
3H. Natoma 8:55.95
2B. Olpe 8:59.61
3B. Goessel 9:01.59
4B. Caldwell 9:02.06
4H. Stockton 9:03.96
4V. Tescott 9:06.96
1B. Derryberry, Madison 6-6
1V. Gross, Linn 6-4
1S. Durler, Spearville 6-3
1H. Schemm, Wallace Co. 6-2
2B. Showman, South Haven 6-0
2S. Tranbarger, Macksville 6-0
2H. Brown, Brewster 6-0
3S. Chavez, Kinsley 6-0
4S. Konrade, Ashland 6-0
2V. Burdick, Centralia 5-10
3B. Sidebottom, Waverly 5-10
3B. Stiner, Udall 5-10
3V. Cooper, Glasco 5-10
3H. Chandler, Northern Valley 5-10
4V. Bellows, Glasco 5-10
4H. Schmidt, La Crosse 5-10
1V. Smith, Valley Heights 21-10½
1H. Morss, La Crosse 21-8¾
2H. Gagnon, VIctoria 21-5
1B. Robke, Lebo 21-4½
3H. Meiers, Natoma 20-8
2B. Hall, Olpe 20-6½
4H. Tiemeyer, Rawlins Co. 20-6
1S. Smith, Fairfield 20-4½
3B. Argabright, Olpe 20-4½
4B. Stiner, Udall 20-2½
2S. Underwood, South Central 20-0
2V. Steinlage, Centralia 19-11
3S. Telford, Rolla 19-8
4S. Dickerson, Argonia 19-3
3V. McGregor, Pike Valley 18-11
4V. Trimble, Valley Heights 18-6½
1V. Smith, Valley Heights 43-10¼
2V. Trimble, T., Valley Heights 42-11
1H. Spresser, Golden Plains 42-8½
2H. Mendez, Western Plains 41-8¼
1S. Frame, Kinsley 41-8
2S. George, Pretty Prairie 41-7½
3S. Howell, Attica, 41-4
1B. Cook, Goessel 41-4
3V. Gelino, Clifton-Clyde 41-1¾
3H. Escamilla, Weskan 40-11¾
4H. Jay, La Crosse 40-11
4V. Trimble, D., Valley Heights 40-9¼
2B. Beachner, St. Paul 40-6½
4S. Smith, Fairfield 40-5¾
3B. Ray, South Haven 40-5
4B. Goertzen, Goessel 39-11½
1H. Daily, Wallace Co. 12-6
2H. Schiltz, St. Francis 12-6
3H. McKinney, Weskan 12-6
1S. Seibert, Macksville 12-0
2S. Lies, Minneola 12-0
1V. Huerter, Centralia 12-0
2V. Adams, Frankfort 12-0
3V. Trimble, Valley Heights 12-0
4H. Walker, Weskan 12-0
4V. Biggerstaff, Clifton-Clyde 11-6
3S. Hamilton, Cunningham 11-6
1B. Anliker, Madison 11-0
2B. Blaylock, South Haven 10-6
3B. Burenheide, Olpe 10-0
4S. Norris, Norwich 10-0
4B. Herrick, Olpe 9-6
1S. Bustillos, Moscow 47-11
1H. Schmidt, La Crosse 47-9
2H. Keeley, La Crosse 47-5
3H. Kershner, La Crosse 47-4½
2S. Newsom, Kinsley 46-11
4H. Miller, Weskan 45-11¾
1V. O’Neill, Blue Valley 45-10½
2V. Barrientes, Sylvan-Lucas 45-6
3S. Lindsay, South Central 45-4¼
4S. Reese, Fowler 44-3
3V. Quillen, Clifton-Clyde 44-2½
4V. Peters, Linn 43-6
1B. Serrer, Madison 43-5
2B. Harred, S. Coffey County 43-3
3B. Thompson, Madison 43-2½
4B. Harper, Burrton 42-3¾
1B. Thompson, Madison 161-2
1H. Armbrister, Palco 151-3
1V. Barrientes, Sylvan-Lucas 147-1
2B. Hall, Olpe 145-9
2H. Schmidt, La Crosse 142-5
3H. Gienger, St. Francis 142-2
1S. Pankratz, Fairfield 142-2
3B. Harred, S. Coffey County 142-1
4H. Moeder, La Crosse 134-8
2V. O’Neill, Blue Valley 132-1½
3V. Janssen, Pike Valley 131-8
2S. Lindsay, South Central 131-2
4V. LeRock, Osborne 129-6
3S. Bustillos, Moscow 126-3
4S. Reese, Fowler 120-9
4B. Stuewe, Caldwell, 116-1
1H. Keeley, La Crosse 182-11
1S. Clark, Fowler 176-8
1V. Lowe, Thunder Ridge 175-10
1B. Morton, Colony-Crest 167-11
2B. True, S. Coffey County 165-1
3B. Whaley, Caldwell 162-0
2H. Moeder, La Crosse 160-5
4B. Goble, South Haven 158-11
2S. Schoenecker, Fairfield 158-7
2V. Schmelzle, Axtell 158-0
3V. Surdez, Frankfort 157-4
4V. Quillen, Clifton-Clyde 157-2
3H. Kuhlman, Dighton 155-1
4H. Jorgensen, Brewster 153-6
3S. Schaller, Cunningham 153-5
4S. Allen, St. John 148-2
GIRLS
1S. Klaver, Norwich 12.77
1V. Roepke, Valley Heights 12.90
2V. Freed, Pike Valley 12.92
2S. Poe, Norwich 12.99
1H. T. Leitner, Rawlins Co. 13.24
3S. Hagen, Central Christian 13.24
4S. Burns, Fairfield 13.27
3V. Bargman, Linn 13.40
2H. Singhateh, Rawlins Co. 13.48
1B. Ware, Dexter 13.54
3H. Girard, Logan 13.54
2B. Doll, Flinthills 13.55
4H. L. Leitner, Rawlins Co. 13.55
3B. Isaacs, Caldwell 13.81
4V. Schmitz, Axtell 13.83
4B. Shields, Centre 13.85
1V. Roepke, Valley Heights 26.17
1S. Klaver, Norwich 26.53
2S. Poe, Norwich 26.99
3S. Luerman, Ashland 27.23
4S. Olson South Central 27.31
1H. T. Leitner, Rawlins Co. 27.44
2V. Bargman, Linn 27.49
1B. Doll, Flinthills 27.76
2H. Singhateh, Rawlins Co. 28.02
3V. Thalmann, Linn 28.06
3H. Girard, Logan 28.19
4V. Freed, Pike Valley 28.25
4H. Brown, Dighton 28.31
2B. Isaacs, Caldwell 28.32
3B. Hinesley, Hartford 28.44
4B. Schmidt, Olpe 28.74
1V. Roepke, Valley Heights, 57.66
2V. Freed, Pike Valley 58.38
1S. Gales, South Central 1:01.73
1H. Hoffman, Dighton 1:02.05
2S. Stalker, Satanta 1:02.66
3V. Klecan, Hanover 1:02.69
2H. Easton, Golden Plains 1:02.83
3H. Reeder, Trego Comm. 1:03.48
3S. Poe, Norwich 1:03.64
4S. Hagen, Central Christian 1:03.74
4H. Gillespie, Wheatland 1:03.91
4V. Macke, Baileyville 1:04.06
1B. Isaacs, Caldwell 1:04.51
2B. Crane, Hamilton 1:06.29
3B. Hiebert, Goessel 1:06.98
4B. Rhodd, Cedar Vale 1:07.26
1V. Jueneman, Hanover 2:22.46
1S. Reeves, South Barber 2:28.78
2S. Reimer, Ashland 2:29.02
2V. Stallbaumer, Centralia 2:29.50
3V. Bruna, Hanover 2:30.06
3S. Penner, Macksville 2:31.10
4V. Freed, Pike Valley 2:31.34
1H. Ostmeyer, Wheatland 2:32.19
4S. Ricke, Cunningham 2:32.23
1B. Butler, Goessel 2:33.60
2H. Holthaus, Greeley Co. 2:34.45
3H. Tustin, Wheatland 2:34.73
4H. Reding, Greeley Co. 2:34.79
2B. Samuels, Olpe 2:35.03
3B. Henry, Waverly 2:35.30
4B. Bernard, Olpe 2:35.85
1S. Reeves, South Barber 5:33.28
1V. Schmitz, Axtell 5:34.40
2S. Ricke, Cunningham 5:36.43
3S. Penner, Macksville, 5:36.73
2V. Mick, Osborne 5:38.83
4S. Minor, Minneola 5:39.84
3V. Ohlde, Linn 5:41.75
1B. O’Bryan, St. Paul 5:42.16
4V. Sandquist, Blue Valley 5:43.43
1H. Holthaus, Greeley Co. 5:43.57
2B. Henry, Waverly 5:45.75
2H. Tustin, Wheatland 5:46.65
3B. White-Dold, Olpe 5:47.06
3H. McKenna, Hoxie 5:53.82
4H. Benoit, Palco 6:04.78
4B. Vogele, Dexter 6:11.52
1V. Schmitz, Axtell 12:07.62
1B. O’Bryan, St. Paul 12:33.58
1S. Reeves, South Barber 12:47.56
2B. White-Dold, Olpe 12.49.96
2V. Mick, Osborne 12:50.61
2S. Minor, Minneola 12:51.45
1H. McKenna, Hoxie 12:52.15
3S. Price, Bucklin 12:55.46
4S. Buckwalter, Fairfield 13:00.28
2H. Shapland, Dighton 13:03.32
3V. Young, White City 13:05.62
3H. Bannister, Otis-Bison 13:12.26
4V. Peschel, Axtell 13:18.03
4H. Benoit, Palco 13:20.39
3B. Makovec, Centre 13:44.69
4B. Kassebaum, Centre 14:21.98
1S. Klaver, Norwich 15.16
2S. Olson, South Central 15.83
3S. Burns, Fairfield 16.11
4S. Kerschen, Cunningham 16.33
1B. Goertzen, Goessel 16.96
1H. Reed, Quinter 17.10
1V. Nobert, Clifton-Clyde 17.35
2B. Metcalfe, Hartford 17.40
2H. Speer, Dighton 17.48
2V. Pfannenstiel, Wilson 17.50
3B. Donnelly, Dexter 17.59
4B. Thompson, Madison 17.68
3V. Jensen, Pike Valley 17.72
3H. Rogge, Triplains 17.82
4H. Casey, Natoma 17.91
4V. Doebele, Hanover 18.06
1S. Klaver, Norwich 45.59
2S. Burns, Fairfield 45.71
3S. Olson, South Central 46.66
4S. Kerschen, Cunningham 47.41
1V. Nobert, Clifton-Clyde 48.18
2V. Kramer, Wetmore 49.41
1H. Rogge, Triplains 49.48
3V. Niewald, Beloit-St. Johns 50.06
4V. Werthmann, Osborne 50.07
1B. Goertzen, Goessel 50.27
2H. Wood, Wheatland 50.34
3H. Reed, Quinter 50.42
4H. Frisbie, Cheylin 50.86
2B. Thompson, Madison 51.76
3B. Donnelly, Dexter 53.11
4B. Marshall, Waverly 53.45
1V. Linn 51.43
1H. Rawlins County 51.44
2H. Dighton 51.96
3H. Hoxie 52.68
1S. Satanta 52.76
2V. Baileyville 52.87
3V. Clifton-Clyde 53.17
2S. St. John 53.18
4H. Logan 53.19
4V. Axtell 53.40
3S. Norwich 53.49
1B. Hartford 53.73
4S. Central Christian 53.74
2B. Olpe 54.43
3B. Goessel 54.84
4B. Caldwell 54.94
1V. Hanover 4:12.06
1S. Satanta 4:16.31
2V. Linn 4:16.53
1H. Hoxie 4:17.32
2H. Wheatland 4:19.07
2S. South Barber 4:20.14
3S. Ashland 4:20.75
4S. South Central 4:21.73
3V. Axtell 4:22.03
4V. Baileyville 4:23.12
1B. Olpe 4:25.71
2B. Goessel 4:26.70
3H. Golden Plains 4:27.41
4H. Cheylin 4:31.88
3B. Waverly 4:32.68
4B. Madison 4:32.93
1V. Hanover 10:11.75
1S. Kinsley 10:25.95
1H. Wheatland 10:28.57
2S. Ashland 10:31.42
2V. Centralia 10:32.09
2H. Greeley County 10:35.89
3V. Axtell 10:38.24
4V. Thunder Ridge 10:40.06
3S. Cunningham 10:42.86
4S. St. John 10:42.91
1B. Olpe 10:50.22
3H. Hoxie 10:51.89
4H. Trego Community 10:54.73
2B. Southern Coffey County 11:15.94
3B. Caldwell 11:17.41
4B. Cedar Vale 11:20.20
1V. Strathman, Baileyville 5-7
1S. Murray, Rolla 5-4
2V. Mick, Osborne 5-4
1B. Arnold, Caldwell 5-2
1H. Farber, Hoxie 5-2
2B. Isaacs, Caldwell 5-2
3V. Thalmann, Linn 5-2
3V. Hulsing, Baileyville 5-2
2S. Milch, Pawnee Heights 5-0
2H. Grafel, Natoma 5-0
3S. Stalker, Satanta 5-0
3B. Henry, Waverly 5-0
4B. Herrick, Olpe 5-0
3H. Cunningham, N. Valley 4-10
4S. Haflich, Pretty Prairie 4-10
4H. Jones, Golden Plains 4-10
1H. Heim, Hoxie 17-11¾
1V. Kramer, Wetmore 17-0
2V. Roepke, Valley Heights 16-7½
2H. Singhateh, Rawlins Co. 16-3½
1B. Ware, Dexter 16-3
3H. Newbold, Victoria 16-2¼
2B. Doll, Flinthills 16-2
4H. Reeder, Trego Comm. 15-11¼
3V. Niewald, Beloit-St. Johns 15-10¼
3B. Romig, Waverly 15-10
4B. Shields, Centre 15-7½
4V. Strathman, Baileyville 15-7½
1S. Hagen, Central Christian 15-7
2S. Luerman, Ashland 15-5
3S. Caro, Satanta 15-3½
4S. Gaddie, Argonia 15-3
1H. Heim, Hoxie 36-2¼
1B. Ware, Dexter 34-11
1V. Strathman, Baileyville 34-9¾
2H. Speer, Dighton 34-6
3H. Rogge, Triplains 34-4¾
2V. Kramer, Wetmore 34-2¾
3V. Wessel, Baileyville 34-1¼
4V. Steinike, Wilson 33-10¾
4H. Cunningham, N. Valley 33-9¾
2B. Ames, Cedar Vale 32-6½
3B. Herrick, Olpe 32-6¼
4B. Berkley, Dexter 32-2¾
1S. Murray, Rolla 31-11
2S. Hagen, Central Christian 31-7¼
3S. Schwertfeger, Fairfield 31-4¾
4S. Batman, Ingalls 31-1
1S. Stout, Bucklin 9-6
1H. Reed, St. Francis 9-0
2S. Ricke, Attica 9-0
2H. See, Weskan 9-0
1B. Hinesley, Hartford 8-6
1V. Haufler, Centralia 8-6
3H. Fritts, Trego Comm. 8-6
4H. Dewees, Wallace Co. 8-6
2B. Metcalfe, Hartford 8-0
2V. Jones, Frankfort 8-0
3V. Senger, Lakeside 8-0
3B. Vogts, Olpe 8-0
4B. Harrison, Madison 7-6
3S. Bohrer, Attica 7-6
4S. Wewe, Pretty Prairie 7-6
4V. Winkel, Lakeside 7-6
1V. Sudbeck, Baileyville 40-0
1B. Barnard, Madison 39-8¾
2B. Gilliland, Colony-Crest 39-3¾
2V. Blackburn, Valley Heights 36-1½
1S. Poljansek, Norwich 35-9½
2S. Clark, South Barber 35-4½
3V. Shaheen, Blue Valley 35-3½
3B. Woods, Olpe 34-5¾
1H. Casey, Natoma 34-1½
3S. Davis, Bucklin 34-0
4B. Farthing, Madison 33-10
4V. Deters, Baileyville 33-10
4S. Jellison South Central 33-2½
2H. Greving, Logan 32-10¼
3H. Ryburn, Wheatland 32-7
4H. Coburn, Quinter 32-2½
1B. Barnard, Madison 126-3
2B. Henderson, Olpe 119-1
1V. Windle, Osborne 116-3
3B. Gilliland, Colony-Crest 113-1
1S. Poljansek, Norwich 112-2
2V. Bergmann, Frankfort 111-4
3V. Blackburn, Valley Heights110-7
1H. Compton, Weskan 110-2
4V. Bergman, Centralia 109-3
4B. Bond, Madison 109-2
2H. Newell, Palco 104-7
2S. Pavlu, Macksville, 103-3
3H. Coburn, Quinter 99-6
3S. Endicott, Ashland 99-0
4H. Schamberger, Hoxie 97-10
4S. Gleason, Kinsley 97-6
1V. Princ, Osborne 128-3
1S. Owens, Fairfield 120-0
1B. Barnard, Madison 119-1
2V. Sudbeck, Baileyville 118-9
3V. Hanzlik, Centralia 114-8
2B. Gilliland, Colony-Crest 113-10
1H. Newell, Palco 112-2
4V. Eilert, Beloit-St. Johns 112-0
2S. Allen, Argonia 111-4
3S. Meyers, Kinsley 110-7
2H. Rains, Wallace Co. 109-1
4S. Mueller, Moscow 107-8
3H. Chandler, N. Valley 107-1
3B. Farthing, Madison 106-8
4H. Ostmeyer, Wheatland 106-4
4B. Albertini, St. Paul 101-0
