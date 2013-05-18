State swimming results (Saturday)

Class 6A
SM East 404, Free State 295, BV Northwest 252, BV North 183, Olathe East 170, Olathe Northwest 161, Washburn Rural 160, Lawrence 138, Wichita East 95, Wichita North 69, SM Northwest 62, BV West 51, Blue Valley 48, Topeka High 48, SM North 47, SM West 46, Manhattan 43, Derby 23, Olathe North 15, Hutchinson 4, Wichita Northwest 3, Wichita Heights 2, Olathe South 1.
Sarah Allegri, SM East; Courtney Caldwell, Free State; Cierra Campbell, Free State; Shawna Elsey, Olathe East; Sarah Freshnock, SM East; Gretchen Frick Lawrence; Jamie Fritsch, Washburn Rural; Bentley Hulshof, BV North; Tayler Kirtley, BV Northwest; Courtney Laird, BV Northwest; Bonnie Longan, SM East; Hannah Musser, BV Northwest; Mackenzie Neeley, Olathe Northwest; Emma Roush, BV West; Sammie Schurig, Washburn Rural; Meg Stanley, SM East; Olivia Tran, Wichita East.
Eliza Anderson, Free State; Elizabeth Bittiker, SM East; Heather Cistola, Lawrence; Abbey Lassley, Wichita North; Alex Millhuff, Topeka High; Kami Pankratz, BV West; Meredith Ricks, Topeka High; Tiernan Shank, SM East; Lucy Sirimongkhon-Dyck, Free State; Sydney Sirimongkhon-Dyck, Free State; Allison Thomas, Olathe Northwest; Katya Vakshteyn, Blue Valley.
Class 5-1A
Blue Valley Southwest 326, Aquinas 234, Wichita Trinity 183, Seabury 142, St. James Academy 120, Andover 116, Emporia 116, Newton 105, Winfield 82, Carroll 80, Wichita Independent 68, Great Bend 61, Topeka West 53.5, Andover Central 51, Coffeyville 51, SM South 51, Salina Central 49, Kapaun 44, Salina South 40, Maize South 37, Hayden 36, Shawnee Heights 34, Smoky Valley 26.5, Paola 21, SE-Cherokee 19, McPherson 12, Miege 8, El Dorado 7, KC Piper 7, Bonner Springs 4, Parsons 3, St. Paul 2, Mill Valley 2, Seaman 1.
Hannah Angell, BV Southwest; Sydney Angell, BV Southwest; Megan Becker, BV Southwest; Brooke Dreiling, Andover Central; Augusta Garies, St. James; Phoebe Grabill, Seabury; Holly Hanson, Aquinas; Madison Hutchison, Carroll; Chesley Kilgore, Wichita Trinity; Kendall Kilgore, Wichita Trinity; Sara Lopez, Aquinas; Hanna McGowan, Shawnee Heights; Gabi McNeilly, Emporia; Paige Meredith, SM South; Anna Rasmussen, BV Southwest; Kate Wickham, Wichita Independent.
Claire Denk, Smoky Valley; Laura Dicus, Topeka West; Isabelle Finzen, BV Southwest; Courtney Gammil, St. James; Katrina Gerbrand, Newton; Hannah Hildebrand, Great Bend; Emily Knocke, Wichita Trinity; Jacqueline Leonard, BV Southwest; Madison Moore, BV Southwest; Meg Plank, Andover; Emily Rozar, Maize South; Lauren Turner, Winfield; Gabby Vosburgh, Hayden.
