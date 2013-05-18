Class 3A track qualifiers

1H. Gracas De Deus, TMP 10.72
1S. Moore, Marysville 10.80
2S. Chilcoat, Hiawatha 10.82
2H. Copenhaver, Chaparral 10.91
1M. Diederich, Sacred Heart 10.93
3H. Lenneman, Phillipsburg 10.98
4H. Brooks, Norton 10.99
3S. Niemczyk, Beloit 11.28
1W. Ratzlaff, Burlington 11.33
2W. Dayton, Pittsburg Colgan 11.36
3W. Napper, West Franklin 11.37
2M. Smith, SE-Saline 11.41
4S. Turentine, St, Marys 11.44
3M. Clark, Garden Plain 11.64
4W. Holtwick, Wellsville 11.58
4M. Mabie, Douglass 11.66
1H. Gracas De Deus, TMP 22.05
1S. Chilcoat, Hiawatha 22.30
2H. Lenneman, Phillipsburg 22.33
1M. Diederich, Sacred Heart 22.37
3H. Copenhaver, Chaparral 22.39
4H. Brooks, Norton 22.42
2S. Moore, Marysville 22.45
3S. Smith, Silver Lake 22.70
2M. Smith, SE-Saline 22.82
1W. Napper, West Franklin 22.98
3M. Goering, Hutch Trinity 23.07
2W. Ratzlaff, Burlington 23.17
4M. Clark, Garden Plain 23.24
3W. Housel, Cherryvale 23.38
4S. Pummell, Riverside 23.44
4W. McNutt, Humboldt 23.62
1M. Diederich, Sacred Heart 50.13
2M. McNelly, Douglass 50.28
3M. Pauly, Hutch Trinity 51.05
1S. Niemczyk, Beloit 51.15
2S. Moore, Marysville 51.18
1W. Ratzlaff, Burlington 51.59
3S. Johnson, St. Marys 51.73
1H. LaSalle, Holcomb 51.75
4S. DeShazo, Silver Lake 52.13
4M. Sandquist, Sacred Heart 52.15
2W. McNutt, Humboldt 52.72
3W. Bartlett, Humboldt 52.78
2H. Banderas, Holcomb 52.89
3H. Brooks, Norton 53.12
4H. Ellis, Phillipsburg 53.19
4W. Thompson, Osage City 53.25
1M. Sandquist, Sacred Heart 2:02.73
2M. Donley, Sacred Heart 2:02.94
3M. Peterson, SE-Saline 2:03.16
4M. Comfort, Sacred Heart 2:03.42
1S. Conn, Beloit 2:03.93
2S. Bigham, Hiawatha 2:05.55
3S. Lierz, Nemaha Valley 2:05.97
4S. Pritchard, Riverside 2:06.27
1H. J. Meyer, Scott City 2:06.41
2H. B. Meyer, Scott City 2:07.93
2W. Stromgren, Osage City 2:09.00
3W. Mahoney, Burlington 2:09.04
1W. McNutt, Humboldt 2:08.86
3H. Miller, Norton 2:09.53
4W. Johnson, SE-Cherokee 2:09.80
4H. Flores, Holcomb 2:12.92
1M. Donley, Sacred Heart 4:35.55
1W. Adamson, Pittsburg Colgan 4:39.00
2W. Siegele, Fredonia 4:39.64
2M. Richert, Hillsboro 4:41.48
3M. Campbell, Independent 4:42.87
1S. Conn, Beloit 4:44.23
4M. Belle, SE-Saline 4:44.62
2S. Weber, Pleasant Ridge 4:44.76
3S. Smith, Marysville 4:47.71
1H. Wiebe, SW Heights 4:52.17
2H. Ratzlaff, Phillipiburg 4:52.49
3W. Savage, Neodesha 4:52.87
4S. McWilliams, Nemaha Valley 4:53.08
3H. Stanley, Cimarron 4:54.13
4W. Mahoney, Burlington 4:55.41
4H. Clark, Chaparral 5:03.73
1M. Donley, Sacred Heart 10:01.16
1S. Conn, Beloit 10:07.81
2S. Weber, Pleasant Ridge 10:09.00
2M. Hett, Marion 10:23.29
3S. Boeckman, Hiawatha 10:20.16
4S. Cox, Sabetha 10:22.16
3M. Gutierrez, Hutch Trinity 10:23.64
1W. Adamson, Pittsburg Colgan 10:24.52
4M. Aspegren, Independent 10:26.62
2W. Siegele, Fredonia 10:32.5
1H. Wiebe, SW Heights 10:38.34
3W. Allen, Riverton 10:38.69
4W. Porter, SE-Cherokee 10:40.50
2H. Ratzlaff, Phillipsburg 10:51.17
3H. Stanley, Cimarron 11:09.12
4H. Hess, Thomas More Prep 11:16.93
and Harris, Erie ‘82 14.40
1H. Newlan, Phillipsburg 14.29
1M. Webb, Sacred Heart 14.95
2H. Tucker, Holcomb 15.06
1S. Smith, Silver Lake 15.22
2M. Palen, Sacred Heart 15.42
1W. Murphy, Erie 15.46
2S. McGauhy, Riverton 15.66
3M. Bugner, Garden Plain 15.77
2W. Thuro, Wellsville 15.81
3H. Sherwood, Cheney 15.93
3S. Friend, Minneapolis 16.02
3W. Aguirre, Humboldt 16.04
4H. Shaw, Chaparral 16.04
4M. Schumacher, Garden Plain 16.26
4W. Hopkins, Wellsville 16.34
4S. Parr, Rossville 16.44
1H. Tucker, Holcomb 38.57
1M. Goering, Hutch Trinity 38.93
2H. Newlan, Phillipsburg 39.38
2M. Webb, Sacred Heart 39.47
1S. Adams, Beloit 40.43
3M. Clark, Garden Plain 40.53
1W. Thuro, Wellsville 40.67
2S. Griffith, Riley County 41.10
3S. McGauhy, Riverton 41.38
3H. Durrett, Hoisington 41.42
4S. Mortimer, Minneapolis 41.52
4M. Rodenberg, Halstead 41.73
2W. Carver, Galena 41.76
3W. Stromgren, Osage City 42.18
4W. Rakestraw, SE-Cherokee 42.29
4H. Sage, Phillipsburg 42.54
1H. Phillipsburg 42.56
1M. Sacred Heart 43.86
2M. SE-Saline 43.93
2H. Holcomb 44.26
1S. St. Marys 44.30
2S. Belout 44.59
1W. Wellsville 44.61
3H. Thomas More Prep 44.79
3S. Marysville 45.03
4H. Chaparral 45.16
4S. Hiawatha 45.25
2W. Pittsburg Colgan 45.46
3M. Independent 45.63
4M. Belle Plaine 45.84
3W. Cherryvale 45.90
4W. Neodesha 46.03
1H. Holcomb 3:31.70
1M. Hutchinson Trinity 3:27.96
1W. Humboldt 3:29.93
2M. Sacred Heart 3:30.26
3M. Marion 3:31.88
1S. Minneapolis 3:32.48
2S. Beloit 3:32.85
2W. Burlington 3:33.57
3W. Wellsville 3:34.61
4M. SE-Saline 3:34.99
3S. Riley County 3:35.60
4W. Osage City 3:35.76
4S. Nemaha Valley 3:36.44
2H. Scott City 3:36.61
3H. Thomas More Prep 3:38.42
4H. Phillipsburg 3:38.75
1M. Sacred Heart 8:18.53
1S. Sabetha 8:24.69
2M. Hutchinson Trinity 8:27.74
1H. Scott City 8:36.63
2S. Hiawatha 8:37.64
3M. Marion 8:40.04
1W. Riverton 8:40.39
3S. Beloit 8:41.35
2W. Fredonia 8:41.59
3W. Burlington 8:43.67
4S. Riley County 8:44.32
4W. SE-Cherokee 8:44.48
4M. SE-Saline 8:47.75
2H. Chaparral 8:53.13
3H. Holcomb 8:54.06
4H. Cimarron 8:58.19
1M. Camper, Caney Valley 6-8
2M. Thiessen, Hillsboro 6-6
1S. Budke, Beloit 6-4
1H. Veith, Cheney 6-2
3M. Gann, Belle Plaine 6-2
4M. Helvey, SE-Saliine 6-2
1W. Rakestraw, SE-Cherokee 6-0
2H. Brooks, Norton 6-0
3H. Clark, Cimarron 6-0
4H. Derr, Phillipsburg 6-0
2S. Bigham, Hiawatha 6-0
3S. Tooley, St. Marys 6-0
4S. Vetter, Beloit 5-10
2W. Duncan, Pittsburg Colgan 5-10
3W. North, Riverton 5-10
4W. Pennington, Riverton 5-8
1M. Thiessen, Hillsboro 23-7¼
1H. Veith, Cheney 23-5½
1W. Napper, West Franklin 21-10
2H. LaSalle, Holcomb 21-9
2W. Dayton, Pittsburg Colgan 21-7¼
3H. Wickham, Phillipsburg 21-6
2M. Jones, Marion 21-5½
1S. Budke, Beloit 21-5 1/2
2S. Hansen, Atchison Co. 21-4 1/4
3S. Platt, Horton 21-3
3M. Tanner, Remington 21-2¼
4S. Hullett, Beloit 20-11
3W. Redding, Burlington 20-9
4M. Helvey, SE-Saline 20-4
4H. Patterson, Cheney 20-2¾
4W. Baird, Neodesha 20-2
1H. Veith, Cheney 47-7½
1S. Budke, Beloit 44-6 1/4
2H. Wickham, Phillipsburg 44-1¼
1M. Jones, Marion 43-6½
2M. Nurnberg, SE-Saline 42-11½
3H. Lavington, Cheney 42-11½
3M. Rodenberg, Halstead 42-9
4H. Urban, Thomas More Prep 42-3½
4M. Franz, Hillsboro 41-11
2S. McWilliams, Nemaha Valley 41-1 1/2
1W. Rakestraw, SE-Cherokee 41-0
3S. Lansing, Pleasant Ridge 41-0
4S. Parr, Rossville, 41-0
2W. Duncan, Pittsburg Colgan 40-9
3W. Isaac, Humboldt 40-5
4W. Schultz, Riverton 39-5
1H. Hager, Norton 14-6
1M. Proffitt, Hillsboro 14-0
2H. Ball, Hoisington 14-0
3H. Aparicio, Lakin 14-0
4H. Dreiling, Thomas More Prep 13-6
1S. Smith, Marysville 12-6
1W. Milliken, Central Heights 12-6
2S. Baumgartner, Nemaha Valley 12-0
3S. Horton, Beloit 12-0
2M. Snelling, Marion 11-6
2W. Berryman, Neodesha 11-6
4S. Crumbaker, Beloit 11-6
3M. Pickens, Belle Plaine 11-0
4M. Smith, Caney Valley 11-0
3W. Sherman, Fredonia 10-6
4W. Holler, Central Heights 10-0
1M. Brown, Caney Valley 53-6
1H. Wood, Conway Springs 52-11
2M. Wyrick, Caney Valley 52-6
2H. Miley, Ellsworth 51-1½
1W. Erhart, Central Heights 50-10¾
3H. Broeder, Hoisington 50-6
1S. Black, Beloit 50-3 1/2
4H. Olliff, Phillipsburg 49-2½
2S. Krone, Beloit 48-9 1/4
3S. Cook, Marysville 48-8 1/4
3M. Thompson, Sedgwick 48-7¼
4S. Hinkle, Hiawatha 47-3 1/4
4M. Murray, SE-Saline 46-9¼
2W. Reynolds, Neodesha 45-11½
3W. Hendron, Central Heights 44-¾
4W. Parra, Burlington 43-10
1H. Newlan, Phillipsburg 164-1
1S. Overdick, Hiawath 160-7
2H. Broeder, Hoisington 158-8
1M. Wyrick, Caney Valley 156-6½
3H. Miley, Ellsworth 156-1
2M. Brown, Caney Valley 155-6½
2S. Brazzle, Riley County 155-5
3S. Carter, Beloit 154-10
4S. Friedrichs, Marysville 152-9
4H. Wilson, Scott City 152-9
1W. Coleman, Jayhawk-Linn 148-11
3M. Palic, Marion 148-3
4M. Puetz, Garden Plain 143-1
2W. Harden, Cherryvale 133-11
3W. Sheesley, Osage City 128-5
4W. Wilkins, Galena 125-7
1H. Veith, Cheney 178-3
1W. Coleman, Jayhawk-Linn 177-8
2H. Wells, Scott City 176-8
3H. Derr, Phillipsburg 173-0
2W. Martin, Fredonia 172-2
1S. Carter, Beloit 166-8
3W. Thompson, Erie 166-8
4W. Moore, Burlington 166-1
1M. Palic, Marion 165-2
4H. Miley, Ellsworth 162-7
2S. Yoxall, Minneapolis 159-1
3S. Hinkle, Hiawatha 158-10
2M. Hurd, Bluestem 153-6
4S. Loewen, Riley County 153-1
3M. Gillman, Caney Valley 151-8
4M. Greenbaum, Douglass150-4
1H. Wycoff, Scott City 12.31
2H. Needham, Cheney 12.45
1S. Heiman, Marysville 12.48
2S. Shupe, Minneapolis 12.51
3S. Mullins, Maur Hill 12.58
4S. Smith, Beloit 12.77
3H. Simmons, Lakin 12.85
1W. Henson, Galena 13.00
4H. Hammond, Hoisington 13.00
1M. Francis, Sedgwick 13.11
2M. Wright, Douglass 13.24
2W. Baker, Fredonia 13.29
3M. Schmelzer, Garden Plain 13.40
4M. Thompson, Garden Plain 13.42
3W. Johnson, Council Grove 13.50
4W. Stevenson, Central Heights 13.56
1H. Wycoff, Scott City 25.02
2H. Theis, Kingman 25.98
3H. Needham, Cheney 26.05
4H. Pepper, Lakin 25.51
1S. Shupe, Minneapolis 26.02
2S. Heiman, Marysville 26.31
3S. Behrends, Beloit 27.01
4S. Mullins, Maur Hill 27.18
1M. Lovette, Sedgwick 27.35
2M. Mermis, Marion 27.53
3M. Davis, Haven 27.56
1W. Henson, Galena 27.60
4M. Francis, Sedgwick 27.79
2W. Baker, Fredonia 27.89
3W. Dunbar, Riverton 28.11
4W. Johnson, Council Grove 28.34
1H. Theis, Kingman 58.58
2H. Needham, Cheney 59.56
1S. Schultz, Riverside 59.57
3H. Wycoff, Scott City 59.75
2S. Peters, Minneapolis 59.97
1M. Mermis, Marion 1:00.43
3S. Alstrom, Marysville 1:00.53
4S. Heiman, Marysville 1:00.93
2M. Lovett, Sedgwick 1:01.00
3M. Davis, Haven 1:01.30
4H. Flax, Thomas More Prep 1:01.63
4M. Wright, Douglass 1:02.01
1W. Dunbar, Riverton 1:03.7
2W. Spillman, Burlington 1:04.48
3W. Pace, Pittsburg Colgan 1:04.68
4W. Middleton, Humboldt 1:04.85
1S. Rottinghaus, Nemaha Valley 2:23.43
2S. Puvogel, Hiawatha 2:25.21
1M. Stutterheim, SE-Saline 2:25.82
3S. Swisher, St. Marys 2:27.19
1H. Ruder, Thomas More Prep 2:27.32
2H. Thornburg, Scott City 2:28.83
4S. Schultz, Riverside 2:29.34
2M. Schrage, Independent 2:29.62
3M. Sechrist, Hillsboro 2:30.95
4M. Ausherman, Haven 2:31.23
3H. A. Pfeifer, Thomas More Prep 2:31.97
1W. Dunbar, Riverton 2:32.91
2W. Myers, Pittsburg Colgan 2:34.17
3W. Wagner, Burlington 2:34.52
4H. M. Pfeifer, Thomas More Prep 2:34.72
4W. Alsobrooks, Council Grove 2:34.79
1M. Stutterheim, SE-Saline 5:23.04
1S. Puvogel, Hiawatha 5:23.17
2M. Sechrist, Hillsboro 5:25.21
2S. Murata, Horton 5:28.47
3S. Rottinghaus, Nemaha Valley 5:32.65
1W. Dunbar, Riverton 5:33.93
4S. Bissell, Atchison Co. 5:34.03
2W. Koger, Osage City 5:34.33
3M. Gibson, Douglass 5:37.19
1H. Ruder, Thomas More Prep 5:37.27
4M. Caffrey, Haven 5:39.38
3W. Newhouse, Wellsville 5:47.66
2H. Pfeifer, Thomas More Prep 5:51.27
4W. Trillo, Council Grove 5:53.29
3H. Koopman, Cimarron 5:55.24
4H. Koester, Hoisington 5:59.09
1S. Puvogel, Hiawathe 11:58.98
1M. Sechrist, Hillsboro 12:06.83
2S. Trahan, Minneapolis 12:10.33
2M. Gibson, Douglass 12:16.55
3S. Murata, Horton 12:16.90
1W. Koger, Osage City 12:17.12
3M. Wright, Douglass 12:20.76
4M. Smith, Belle Plaine 12:24.51
2W. Newhouse, Wellsville 12:24.96
1H. Ruder, Thomas More Prep 12:33.10
4S. Peschel, Marysville 12:48.00
3W. Baker, Fredonia 12:50.30
4W. Peterson, Osage City 12:57.01
2H. Blattner, Cimmaron 13:10.41
3H. Koopman, Cimarron 13:13.33
4H. Bainter, Norton 13:15.20
1H. Voran, Kingman 15.26
1S. Broeckelman, Beloit 15.34
1M. Poague, SE-Saline 15.71
2H. Nickel, Scott City 15.90
2M. Vieyra, Hutch Trinity 15.97
3H. Holt, Cheney 15.98
4H. Koopman, Cimarron 16.10
1W. O’Connor, Burlington 16.23
2S. Widrig, Beloit 16.25
3M. Bourne, Garden Plain 16.66
4M. Dooley, Garden Plain 16.68
3S. Hodge, Mission Valley 16.85
2W. Broyles, Jayhawk-Linn 17.02
3W. Beurskens, Neodesha 17.03
4S. Cudney, Marysville 17.17
4W. Lamberg, Central Heights 17.20
1H. Ediger, Cimarron 46.64
1S. Broeckelman, Beloit 47.01
2H. Simmons, Lakin 47.10
3H. Demel, Hoisington 47.75
4H. Voran, Kingman 48.20
1W. O’Connor, Burlington 48.24
1M. Poague, SE-Saline 48.43
2S. Widrig, Beloit 48.72
3S. Seematter, Marysville 48.98
2M. Goetz, Sacred Heart 49.51
3M. Costello, Garden Plain 49.75
4S. Baumgartner, Nemaha Valley 49.26
4M. Ehrlich, Marion 50.00
2W. Federico, Galena 51.42
3W. Northcutt, Jayhawk-Linn 51.75
4W. Erhart, Central Heights 52.28
1S. Minneapolis 50.34
2S. Marysville 50.66
3S. Beloit 50.82
1H. Phillipsburg 51.06
2H. Cheney 51.19
1M. Sedgwick 51.51
4S. St. Marys 51.77
2M. Hutchinson Trinity 51.83
3H. Hoisington 51.95
3M. Garden Plain 51.99
4H. Holcomb 52.03
1W. Central Heights 52.04
4M. Haven 52.04
2W. Galena 52.46
3W. Wellsville 52.76
4W. Pittsburg Colgan 53.64
1S. Minneapolis 4:08.99
1M. SE-Saline 4:11.04
2M. Marion 4:11.33
1H. Scott City 4:13.67
2S. Beloit 4:14.91
3M. Hutchinson Trinity 4:16.07
2H. Kingman 4:17.49
3S Nemaha Valley4:17.61
4M. Haven 4:19.78
3H. Hoisington 4:19.90
4S. Marysville 4:19.93
1W. Burlington 4:20.88
4H. Cimarron 4:21.67
2W. Pittsburg Colgan 4:25.32
3W. Osage City 4:28.31
4W. Wellsville 4:30.92
1S. Atchison County 10:05.10
2S. Marysville 10:09.45
1M. Haven 10:10.48
3S. Sabetha 10:17.52
1H. Thomas More Prep 10:22.65
2M. Douglass 10:23.81
3M. Sacred Heart 10:25.54
1W. Burlington 10:27.71
4M. Sedgwick 10:30.09
2W. Pittsburg Colgan 10:30.81
4S. Riley County 10:32.43
2H. Norton 10:38.02
3H. Cimarron 10:39.75
4H. Holcomb 10:40.75
3W. Osage City 10:43.49
4W. Wellsville 10:55.72
1H. Koopman, Cimarron 5-7
1M. Green, Douglass 5-0
1S. Garrett, Sabetha 5-0
1W. Baker, Fredonia 5-0
2H. Whealy, Chaparral 5-0
2M. Bader, Douglass 5-0
3M. Becker Garden Plain 5-0
2S. Giles, Minneapolis 5-0
3S. Shoemaker, Silver Lake 5-0
3H. Pena, Holcomb 4-10
4H. Greer, Hoisington 4-10
4M. Dooley, GardenPlain 4-10
4S. Ritchie, Minneapolis 4-10
2W. Jones, SE-Cherokee 4-10
3W. Dorcas, Burlington 4-10
4W. Finley, Fredonia 4-8
1H. Koopman, Cimarron 17-10
2H. Theis, Kingman 17-8½
1M. Lovett, Sedgwick 17-6½
1S. Schultz, Riverside 17-0 1/4
3H. Twietmeyer, Cheney 16-10
2M. Poague, SE-Saline 16-9½
4H. Ebenkamp, Conway Springs 16-6
2S. Vargo, Riley County 16-1 3/4
3S. Budke, Beloit 16-1 1/4
4S. Plattner, Sabetha 16-1 1/4
1W. Broyles, Jayhawk-Linn 16-0¾
3M. Hendry, Garden Plain 15-11
4M. Redmon, Garden Plailn 15-10½
2W. Francis, Erie 15-0¾
3W. Henson, Galena 15-0
4W. Stevenson, Central Heights 14-11½
1S. Schultz, Riverside 36-1
1M. Bourne, Garden Plain 35-3½
1H. Nickel, Scott City 34-7½
2M. Poague, SE-Saline 34-7
3M. Hendryx, Garden Plain 34-5¾
4M. Renyer, Garden Plain 34-4
1W. Mrkwa, Fredonia 33-10½
2H. Wilkison, Phillipsburg 33-9
2S. Dantzson, Rossville 33-5 3/4
3H. Younie, Phillipsburg33-5¼
4H. Jacobs, SW Heights 33-2½
3S. Behrends, Beloit 32-10
4S. Brey, Sabetha 32-9 1/2
2W. Brungardt, Erie 32-9
3W. Bogan, Jayhawk-Linn 31-10
4W. Broyles, Jayhawk-Linn 31-9¼
1H. Sanders, Hoisington 10-0
1S. Paul, Beloit 10-0
2H. Ambrosier, Norton 10-0
1W. Sweeney, Wellsville 9-6
2S. Hewitt, Beloit 9-6
3H. Gottschalk, Thomas More Prep 9-6
4H. Esslinger, Norton 9-6
1M. Maloney, Marion 9-6
2M. Hanson, Marion 9-0
3M. Bader, Douglass 9-0
4M. Franz, Hillsboro 9-0
3S. Meyer, Sabetha 9-0
2W. Tindle, Fredonia 8-6
4S. Swart, Nemaha Valley 8-6
3W. Black, Neodesha 7-6
4W. Burgess, Fredonia 6-6
1S. Lowe, St. Marys 38-5 1/2
1W. Stewart, Burlington 38-5¼
2S. Garther, Hiawatha 37-3
2W. Johnson, Fredonia 36-6
1H. Melvin, Norton 35-9½
1M. Ostlund, Haven 35-7¾
2M. Bebermyer, Sedgwick 35-7½
2H. Hilger, Conway Springs 35-1½
3M. Puetz, Garden Plain 35-0
4M. Hemphill, SE-Saline 34-8
3S. Freeman, Silver Lake 34-0 1/2
3W. Miller, Jayhawk-Linn 34-0
3H. Dusin, Phillipsburg 33-6½
4S. Metzger, Sabetha 33-5 1/2
4W. Schinstock, Fredonia 33-2
4H. Spicer, Chaparral 32-10½
1M. Dooley, Garden Plain 122-8
2M. Ostlund, Haven 121-10
1S. Gartner, Hiawatha 120-4
3M. Black, Halstead 120-4
4M. Dooley, Garden Plain 118-3
1H. Melvin, Norton 106-1
2S. Stallbaumer, Nemaha Valley 104-0
3S. Wallisch, Atchison Co. 102-4
4S. Freeman, Silver Lake 101-6
2H. Keith, Ellsworth 101-0
1W. Schinstock, Fredonia 99-5
3H. Dusin, Phillipsburg 98-7
2W. Barker, Galena 98-2
4H. Echelberry, Conway Springs 95-1
3W. Glades, Burlington 94-8
4W. Keplinger, Cherryvale 94-8
1H. Holt, Cheney 134-2
1S. Zerbe, Mission Valley 130-11
2S. Stallbaumer, Nemaha Valley 127-1
2H. LaPoint, SW Heights 122-8
1M. Black, Halstead 120-10
3S. Heiniger, Sabetha 120-4
4S. McCulley, Pleasant Ridge 119-0
3H. Schuckman, TMP 117-0
1W. Yancey, SE-Cherokee 116-9
4H. Twietmeyer, Cheney 116-3
2M. Dooley, Garden Plain 115-4
3M. Ostlund, Haven 108-8
2W. Stewart, Burlington 107-6
4M. Costello, Garden Plain 105-6
3W. Cross, Fredonia 102-7
4W. Markley, Central Heights 100-3
