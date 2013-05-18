Varsity Kansas

Class 5A track qualifiers

May 18, 2013 9:22 AM

Class 5A (S -- Salina Central, T -- Topeka West, M -- Bishop Miege, C -- Bishop Carroll)

BOYS

100

Rec: Danny Williams, Independence ‘81 10.50
2013: Ambler, KC Schlagle 10.51
1S. Cutler, Salina South 10.81
1T. Reagan, Seaman 10.97
2S. Jones, Salina South 10.98
3S. White, Valley Center 11.05
4S. Mitchell, Hays 11.05
1M. Hutton, Bishop Miege 11.12
2T. Smith, Shawnee Hts 11.15
1C. Dempsey, Kapaun 11.22
2C. Brown, Goddard 11.32
3C. Okeowo, Goddard 11.33
4C. Weinlood, Maize South 11.34
2M. Nguyen, Mill Valley 11.35
3M. Union, SM South 11.45
3T. Bormolini, Lansing 11.46
4T. Ambler, KC Schlagle 11.47
4M. Adams, KC Turner 11.55

200

Rec: Wilson, Liberal ‘03 21.44
2013: Reagan, Seaman 21.76
1T. Reagan, Seaman 22.09
2T. Scheck, Seaman 22.27
1M. Jones, St. James 22.43
3T. Bormolini, Lansing 22.45
1S. Jones, Salina South 22.46
2S. Mitchell, Hays 22.67
2M. Caldwell, SM South 22.75
4T. Williamson, Leavenworth 22.83
3M. Union, SM South 22.84
1C. Williams, Maize South 22.86
2C. Frausto, Maize South 22.94
3S. Young, Andover 22.95
3C. Rogers, Maize South 22.96
4M. Nguyen, Mill Valley 22.98
4S. Williams, Salina South 23.23
4C. Torres, Liberal 23.23

400

Rec: Rogers, Paola ‘99 48.05
2013: Jones, St. James 48.77
1M. Caldwell, SM South 48.80
1T. Ballentine, Shawnee Hts 49.16
2M. Jones, St. James 49.16
2T. Smith, Shawnee Hts 49.19
3T. Scheck, Seaman 49.78
1C. Williams, Maize South 50.10
4T. Hager, Lansing 50.34
2C. Daley, Kapaun 50.52
3C. Akao, Kapaun 50.54
1S. Cutler, Salina South 50.65
2S. Jones, Salina South 50.99
4C. Altamirano, Liberal 51.35
3S. Conrad, And. Central 51.58
3M. Blake, KC Turner 51.81
4M. Poorman, Mill Valley 52.19
4S. Herrman, Hays 52.48

800

Rec: Waters, Miege ‘85 1:53.50
2013: Scherschligt, St. James 1:57.24
1S. Brungardt, Hays 1:58.70
1M. Scherschlight, St. James 1:59.05
2M. Breithaupt, St. James 1:59.26
1C. Garcia, Carroll 2:00.00
2C. Dolechek, Kapaun 2:00.10
3M. Loevenstein, Mill Valley 2:00.19
2S. Fort, Hays 2:00.44
1T. Bryan, Seaman 2:00.53
3S. Downing, And. Central 2:00.63
4M. Foster, Bishop Miege 2:00.72
2T. Immenschuh, T. West 2:01.04
3C. Wiltshire, Liberal 2:01.14
4S. Stiner, Great Bend 2:02.55
4C. Wells, Kapaun 2:02.61
3T. Boyce, Leavenworth 2:03.69
4T. Gardenhire, Shawnee Hts 2:04.36

1600

Rec: Thor, Carroll ‘12 4:15.43
2013: Garcia, Carroll 4:22.28
1C. Frazier, Liberal 4:23.33
2C. Garcia, Carroll 4:25.33
3C. Fonseca, West 4:30.02
4C. Hesse, Kapaun 4:30.40
1M. Cline, SM South 4:34.41
2M. Eastham, BV Southwest 4:35.08
3M. Engel, Aquinas 4:35.27
4M. Aiken, Aquinas 4:35.76
1T. Immenschuh, T. West 4:36.91
1S. Drees, Hays 4:37.15
2S. Stiner, Great Bend 4:38.81
2T. Bryan, Seaman 4:40.22
3S. Irish, Salina South 4:40.94
3T. Figgs, Seaman 4:40.97
4T. Boyce, Leavenworth 4:43.26
4S. Grisham, Great Bend 4:45.01

3200

Rec: Davis, Aquinas ‘96 9:14.78
2013: Garcia, Carroll 9:29.79
1C. Garcia, Carroll 9:48.91
2C. Frazier, Liberal 9:49.01
1M. Poje, BV Southwest 9:49.80
3C. Fonseca, W. West 9:50.81
2M. Cline, SM South 9:51.91
4C. Hampton, Carroll 9:54.53
3M. Zack, Aquinas 9:59.04
4M. Aiken, Aquinas 10:01.10
1T. Kramer, Seaman 10:06.13
2T. Elgin, T. West 10:12.14
1S. Chavez, Great Bend 10:16.38
2S. Drees, Hays 10:22.20
3T. Immenschuh, T. West 10:27.05
3S. Irish, Salina South 10:27.34
4S. Dominguez, Salina South 10:28.95
4T. Abdi, KC Schlagle 10:32.77

110 hurdles

Rec: Huske, Highland Park ‘05 14.05
2013: Deterding, Hays 14.3
1C. Hammond, Liberal 14.33
1S. Deterding, Hays 14.69
1T. Warren, Leavenworth 14.69
2C. Braimah, Liberal 14.75
2S. Carrasco, Hays 14.79
3C. Strickland, Kapaun 15.10
4C. Sponsel, Carroll 15.27
3S. Willis, Newton 15.30
2T. Livingston, Emporia 15.72
3T. Heath, Leavenworth 15.72
1M. Deas, Mill Valley 15.75
4T. Arnold, Shawnee Hts 15.84
2M. Goode, St. James 15.90
4S. Calvert, Salina South 15.92
3M. Mohler, Bishop Miege 16.16
4M. Gaughan, Bishop Miege 17.16

300 hurdles

Rec:Brown, El Dorado ‘87 36.80
2013: Hammond, Liberal 37.22
1C. Hammond, Liberal 37.82
1T. McAlpin, Shawnee Hts 39.20
1M. Hutton, Bishop Miege 39.24
2T. Warren, Leavenworth 39.52
1S. Carrasco, Hays 39.82
3T. Campbell, Seaman 40.15
2S. Deterding, Hays 40.29
3S. Ioerger, Andover 40.37
4T. Gardner, KC Schlagle 40.48
4S. Willis, Newton 40.49
2M. Goode, St. James 40.61
3M. Mohler, Bishop Miege 40.84
2C. Braimah, Liberal 41.07
3C. Sobalvarro, Liberal 41.31
4M. Deas, Mill Valley 41.32
4C. Sponsel, Carroll 41.41

400 relay

Rec: Bonner Springs ‘08 41.64
2013: Shawnee Heights 42.59
1T. Leavenworth 42.70
2T. Shawnee Heights 42.94
1C. Kapaun 43.37
3T. Lansing 43.40
1M. Mill Valley 43.61
2M. Bishop Miege 43.63
1S. Newton 43.70
2C. Carroll 43.79
3C. Liberal 43.92
4C. Maize South 43.99
4T. KC Schagle 44.09
2S. Great Bend 44.13
3M. SM South 44.15
3S. Salina Central 44.86
4M. Aquinas 45.47
4S. Andover Central 46.20

1600 relay

Rec: Hutchinson ‘09 3:19.27
2013: Shawnee Heights 3:22.46
1T. Shawnee Heights 3:20.01
2T. Topeka Seaman 3:22.64
1M. St. James 3:22.69
1C. Liberal 3:23.59
1S. Salina South 3:24.78
2C. Maize South 3:25.13
3C. Bishop Carroll 3:25.84
2S. Hays 3:26.51
3S. Salina Central 3:27.14
2M. Mill Valley 3:27.88
4S. Andover Central 3:28.47
3M. Bishop Miege 3:30.33
4C. Kapaun 3:31.20
3T. Lansing 3:31.95
4M. KC Turner 3:33.24
4T. Leavenworth 3:33.40

3200 relay

Rec: Kapaun ‘83 7:52.60
2013: St. James 8:03.88
1M. St. James 8:03.88
2M. SM South 8:04.15
3M. Bishop Miege 8:08.93
4M. Mill Valley 8:09.19
1C. Liberal 8:11.13
1S. Hays 8:15.80
1T. Topeka Seaman 8:16.42
2C. Kapaun 8:18.85
2T. Topeka West 8:21.56
3C. Bishop Carroll 8:22.52
4C. Eisenhower 8:23.64
2S. Great Bend 8:24.44
3S. Andover Central 8:26.38
3T. Shawnee Heights 8:33.18
4T. Lansing 8:35.38
4S. Newton 8:38.61

High jump

Rec: Sanders, Liberal ‘99 7-2
2013: Deterding, Hays 6-10
1T. Miller, Seaman 6-6
1S. Deterding, Hays 6-4
2S. Bixenman, Hays 6-4
2T. Ross, Leavenworth 6-4
1M. Atwood, BV Southwest 6-2
1C. Chippeaux, Goddard 6-2
2C. Salmon, Eisenhower 6-2
3S. Voss, Hays 6-2
3T. Morrow, Emporia 6-2
2M. Caldwell, SM South 6-0
3M. Murphy, Bishop Miege 6-0
3C. Wilson, Liberal 6-0
4S. Gates, Salina Central 6-0
4T. Mathis, Lansing 6-0
4C. Eatmon, Liberal 6-0
4M. Holis, SM South 5-10

Long jump

Rec: Sanders, Liberal ‘99 24-1¼
2013: Morrow, Emporia 23-10 ½
1T. Morrow, Emporia 23-6
2T. Savage, Emporia 23-1
3T. Warren, Leavenworth 22-11¼
4T. Belardo, Leavenworth 22-9
1S. Cutler, Salina South 22-7¼
1M. Hooks, Bishop Miege 22-2
2S. Nelson, Newton 21-6½
2M. Rebeck, Mill Valley 21-6½
3M. Graham, KC Harmon 21-4
4M. Pyle, Aquinas 21-2¾
1C. Meyer, Carroll 21-1¼
3S. Bixenman, Hays 21-0¾
2C. Eatmon, Liberal 20-7¾
3C. Robinson, W. West 20-7
4S. Conrad, Andover Central 20-6½
4C. Bohm, Kapaun 20-5

Triple jump

Rec: Sanders, Liberal ‘98 50-2¾
2013: Warren, Leavenworth 49-10¼
1T. Warren, Leavenworth 49-10¼
2T. Belardo, Leavenworth 46-11¼
3T. Ballentine, Shawnee Hts 45-10¾
4T. Savage, Emporia 44-11
1C. Robinson, W. West 43-9¾
1S. Bixenman, Hays 43-9
2C. Eatmon, Liberal 43-7½
1M. Graham, KC Harmon 43-2
2S. Deterding, Hays 42-4
2M. Bush, Bishop Miege 41-11¼
3M. Jegen, Mill Valley 41-10
3C. Lewis, Liberal 41-9¼
4M. Hooks, Bishop Miege 41-7½
3S. Gates, Salina Central 41-4½
4S. Valenzuela, Great Bend 41-2
4C. Heronemus, Liberal 40-8¾

Pole vault

Rec: Meyer, Carroll ’12 16-7
2013: Meyer, Carroll 16-8
1C. Meyer, Carroll 16-0
1S. Burley, Great Bend 15-6
1M. Perkins, St. James 14-6
2C. Wilson, Kapaun 14-0
2S. Kreutzer, Hays 14-0
1T. Shaw, Seaman 13-0
2T. Jackson, Emporia 13-0
2M. Hays, Mill Valley 13-0
3C. Green, Maize South 13-0
3M. Basore, BV Southwest 13-0
4M. Friesen, Bishop Miege 13-0
4C. Metcalf, Ark City 12-6
3T. Baker, Leavenworth 12-6
4T. Hall, Shawnee Hts 12-0
3S. Alexander, Newton 11-0
4S. Conner, Great Bend 11-0

Shot put

Rec: Blakesley, Ottawa ‘05 63-6¾
2013: Sharp, Hays 56-4¼
1S. Sharp, Hays 56-4¼
2S. Brack, Great Bend 55-3
1C. McCormick, Maize South 53-11¼
3S. Martens, Newton 53-4½
1M. Fischer, SM South 52-1½
1T. Blake, Leavenworth 51-7½
2T. Morrison, Leavenworth 49-5¼
3T. Mikkelsen, Seaman 48-11¼
2C. Lantz, Kapaun 48-8
2M. Lewallen, SM South 48-0½
4S. Harris, Hays 47-9¾
3C. Zorn, Maize South 46-10½
3M. Cutler, Bishop Miege 46-9
4C. Hutson, Goddard 46-6¾
4T. Bell, Shawnee Hts 46-4¼
4M. McCann, Mill Valley 44-5½

Discus

Rec: Maska, Hays ‘04 191-6
2013: McCormick, Maize South 168-4
1S. Martens, Newton 165-2
1C. McCormick, Maize South 163-2
2S. Sharp, Hays 160-0
3S. Brack, Great Bend 151-10
4S. Warren, Great Bend 150-4
2C. Harlan, Maize South 148-4
1T. Morrison, Leavenworth 147-11
1M. Jones, BV Southwest 144-9
3C. Rafter, Carroll 143-7
2M. Fischer, SM South 142-4
2T. Hall, Seaman 140-1
3T. Ford, Emporia 139-7
4T. Thomsen, Emporia 139-1
3M. Lewallen, SM South 138-11
4C. Hilger, Goddard 136-6
4M. Flager, SM South 129-10

Javelin

Rec: Trimble, Shawnee Hts ‘07 223-5
2013: Hilger, Goddard 181-4
1C. Hilger, Goddard 174-11
1S. Winter, Andover Central 167-9
2S. E.Balthazor, Valley Center 161-8
1T. Bouzianis, Shawnee Hts 161-3
1M. Midyett, Mill Valley 160-9
2C. Sanchez, Carroll 160-8
3S. M. Balthezor, Valley Center 160-0
4S. Holinde, Andover Central 159-8
3C. Larkin, Liberal 159-7
4C. Chippeaux, Goddard 159-6
2T. Thomsen, Emporia 157-5
3T. Selk, Shawnee Hts 155-11
2M. McCall, Bishop Miege 155-8
4T. Grabauskas, Shawnee Hts 153-1
3M. Carroll, Mill Valley 151-2
4M. Locke, BV Southwest 149-1

GIRLS

100

Rec: Crim, Highland Park ‘97 11.90
2013: Vailas, Kapaun 12.3
1C. Vailas, Kapaun 12.46
2C. Hayes, Maize South 12.47
1T. Hernandez, Emporia 12.49
2T. Mathis, Leavenworth 12.69
3C. Klaassen, Goddard 12.69
3T. Childs, Leavenworth 12.71
1M. Tripp, St. James 12.76
4C. Murray, West 12.76
1S. Alexander, Valley Center 12.77
2S. Mares, Andover 12.84
4T. Riner, Seaman 12.94
2M. Lewis, St. James 12.97
3S. Anderson, Newton 13.02
3M. Person, St. James 13.04
4S. Roets, Salina South 13.09
4M. Landford, KC Harmon 13.15

200

Rec: Samuels, Pittsburg ‘84 24.80
2013: Hutton, Miege 25.44
1M. Hutton, Bishop Miege 25.44
1T. Hernandez, Emporia 25.50
1C. Hayes, Maize South 25.71
2M. Tripp, St. James 26.09
2T. Mathis, Leavenworth 26.15
2C. Murray, W. West 26.31
3T. Miles, KC Schlagle 26.40
1S. Agnew, Andover 26.45
3M. Lewis, St. James 26.45
3C. Klaassen, Godard 26.61
4C. Iweha, Maize South 26.64
4M. Meyers, Bishop Miege 26.67
4T. Childs, Leavenworth 26.74
2S. Francois, Salina Central 27.50
3S. Anderson, Newton 28.07
4S. Rose, Salina South 28.66

400

Rec: Hutton, B.Miege ‘12 55.34
2013: Hutton, Miege 57.09
1M. Hutton, Bishop Miege 57.09
1C. Murray, W. West 58.74
2M. Bria. Lewis, St. James 59.11
1T. M. Baker, Lansing 1:00.08
3M. Bris. Lewis, St. James 1:00.79
1S. Greene, Salina Central 1:01.58
2C. Galan, Liberal 1:01.79
2T. Rand, Shawnee Hts 1:01.85
2S. Zimmerman, Hays 1:02.01
4M. Logue, BV Southwest 1:02.21
3C. Iweha, Maize South 1:02.63
4C. McSwain, Goddard 1:02.78
3T. Ayer, Emporia 1:02.90
3S. Valdez, Newton 1:03.23
4S. Taylor, Valley Center 1:03.49
4T. Thomas, Leavenworth 1:03.89

800

Rec: Nickoley, Shawnee Hts ‘03 2:08.41
2013: Dillard, Carroll 2:16.85
1C. Dillard, Carroll 2:19.85
1T. N. Baker, Lansing 2:21.27
2T. M. Baker, Lansing 2:21.66
1M. Cofer, Aquinas 2:23.27
2M. Mahon, Aquinas 2:24.04
3M. Guyot, St. James 2:24.06
4M. Downey, Aquinas 2:24.64
2C. Nestor, Maize South 2:25.44
1S. Mays, Salina Central 2:25.53
2S. Holloway, Salina South 2:27.28
3S. Wedekind, Valley Center 2:28.31
4S. Lagerman, Great Bend 2:31.22
3C. Bulloch, Carroll 2:32.12
4C. Galan, Liberal 2:32.44
3T. Radford, Seaman 2:33.36
4T. Grabenschroer, T. West 2:34.59

1600

Rec: Deckert, Salina South ‘834:58.0

and Decker, Salina South ‘844:58.0

2013: Dillard, Carroll 5:06.69

1T. N. Baker, Lansing 5:08.02

2T. M. Baker, Lansing 5:08.37

1M. Cofer, Aquinas 5:14.96

1C. Dillard, Carroll 5:16.07

2C. K. Balch, Carroll 5:19.34

2M. Mahon, Aquinas 5:20.58

3M. Metzger, Aquinas 5:26.58

3C. Lucero, Liberal 5:31.09

4C. Perez, Liberal 5:31.24

4M. Goode, St. James 5:33.25

1S. Wedekind, Valley Center 5:33.34

2S. Owens, Valley Center 5:37.61

3S. Barton, Valley Center 5:38.22

4S. Larson, Andover 5:42.52

3T. Grabenschroer, T. West 5:51.21

4T. Crome, Seaman 5:57.45

3200

Rec: Deckert, Salina So$uth ‘8310:34.20

2013: Wedekind, Valley Center 10:55.09

1T. N. Baker, Lansing 11:20.93

1C. K. Balch, Carroll 11:28.06

1M. Hopfinger, Aquinas 11:40.96

2M. Angles, Aquinas 11:54.00

3M. Cofer, Aquinas 11:54.90

4M. Jones, St. James 11:59.17

2C. Lucero, Liberal 12:00.22

3C. Schaefer, Maize South 12:03.47

4C. Cannata, Carroll 12:09.60

1S. Wedekind, Valley Center 12:24.15

2S. Owens, Valley Center 12:34.54

3S. Stucky, Newton 12:36.94

4S. Wills, Andover Central 12:39.01

2T. Schoen, Leavenworth 13:02.74

3T. Sodergren, Seaman 13:04.88

4T. Akers, Seaman 13:27.58

100 hurdles

Rec: Prewitt, Newton ‘9614.10

2013: Chapman, Liberal 15.52

1S. Martin, Salina Central 15:53

1C. Chapman, Liberal 15.61

2S. Brown, Newton 15.75

1M. McKee, St. James 15.81

3S. Schlaefli, Hays 15.91

4S. Wood, Andover Central 16.17

1T. Doctor, Emporia 16.25

2M. Alexander, KC Turner 16.45

3M. Webb, Mill Valley 16.57

4M. Altman, Mill Valley 16.62

2C. Pascal, Carroll 16.98

2T. Legette, Seaman 17.11

3C. Meyer, Carroll 17.13

3T. Meier, Shawnee Hts 17.26

4C. Mahoney, Kapaun 17.29

4T. Matthews, T. West 17.52

300 hurdles

Rec: Beiter, Goddard ‘9943.34

2013: Martin, Sal. Central 46.5

1C. Chapman, Liberal 47.61

1S. Martin, Salina Central 47.71

2S. Schlaefli, Hays 48.08

1M. McKee, St. James 48.11

1T. Williams, Seaman 48.14

3S. Bartel, Newton 48.22

2T. Legette, Seaman 48.30

4S. Wood, Andover Central 48.41

2M. Alexander, KC Turner 48.45

3M. Holliman, SM South 48.48

4M. Sanchez, SM South 48.62

2C. Melillo, Carroll 48.76

3C. Louis, Kapaun 48.89

3T. Willis, Seaman 49.16

4T. Goodman, Leavenworth 49.64

4C. Mahoney, Kapaun 50.76

400 relay

Rec: Liberal ‘9948.30

2013: St. James 49.49

1T. Leavenworth48.74

1M. St. James 49.06

2M. Bishop Miege 49.32

1C. Maize South 50.22

2C. Kapaun 50.57

1S. Newton 50.69

2T. Shawnee Heights 51.06

2S. Valley Center 51.11

3T. Topeka Seaman 51.20

3S. Salina South 51.53

4S. Salina Central 51.57

3M. Aquinas 51.84

4M. Mill Valley 52.14

4T. Lansing 52.21

3C. Carroll 52.79

4C. Eisenhower 53.68

1600 relay

Rec: Bonner Springs ‘803:57.00

2013: St. james 4:02.38

1M. St. James 4:06.01

1C. Maize South 4:06.58

1T. Lansing 4:06.72

1S. Salina Central 4:11.82

2M. Mill Valley 4:11.98

2C. Bishop Carroll 4:12.32

3M. BV Southwest 4:12.72

2T. Shawnee Heights 4:12.93

2S. Hays 4:13.76

4M. Aquinas 4:13.97

3C. Kapaun 4:15.21

3S. Salina South 4:17.48

3T. Topeka Seaman 4:17.65

4S. Valley Center 4:18.08

4T. Emporia 4:19.81

4C. Liberal 4:19.84

3200 relay

Rec: Carroll ‘999:31.29

2013: Aquinas 9:52.85

1M. Aquinas 9:58.48

1C. Bishop Carroll 10:01.04

2C. Maize South 10:01.31

2M. St. James 10:09.42

1S. Valley Center 10:11.68

2S. Newton 10:14.51

3S. Hays 10:14.68

4S. Salina South 10:15.07

3C. Liberal 10:16.59

4C. Eisenhower 10:17.12

3M. SM South 10:19.01

4M. Mill Valley 10:19.19

1T. Leavenworth 10:33.01

2T. Topeka Seaman 10:45.66

3T. Shawnee Heights 10:54.42

4T. Lansing 11:15.30

High jump

Rec: Hall, Chanute ‘885-11

2013: Agnew, Andover 5-10

1S. Agnew, Andover 5-8

1T. Bowman, Emporia 5-4

2S. Klusener, Andover 5-2

2T. Wells, Shawnee Hts 5-2

3S. Zimmerman, Hays 5-2

1C. Carter, W. West 5-1

1M. Estell, Mill Valley 5-0

2M. Zuchowski, St. James 5-0

2C. Clouse, Carroll 5-0

3C. Lyle, Carroll 5-0

4C. Rathbun, Carroll 5-0

4S. George, Hays 5-0

3T. Schoen, Leavenworth 4-10

4T. Legette, Seaman 4-10

3M. Teahan, Aquinas 4-8

4M. Shawger, Mill Valley 4-8

Long jump

Rec: Pledger, KC Washington ‘0919-10¾

2013: Brigham, Mill Valley 19-4

1M. Brigham, Mill Valley 19-4

2M. Holmes, SM South 18-2

3M. McKee, St. James 17-8

4M. Meyers, Bishop Miege 17-1

1T. Hernandez, Emporia 16-8

1C. Rohleder, Carroll 16-4

1S. Kakoulias, Andover Central 16-3

2C. Madsen, Kapaun 16-2

3C. Mernagh, Carroll 16-1

2S. Tracy, Great Bend 16-0¼

3S. Espinoza, Newton 15-10½

4C. A. Balch, Carroll 15-10

2T. Selk, Shawnee Hts 15-9½

3T. S. Baker, Lansing 15-9

4S. Wiebe, Andover Central 15-7¾

4T. Brown, Seaman 15-1

Triple jump

Rec: Ingram, Liberal ‘9641-5½

2013: Hernandez, Emporia 38-1½

1T. Hernandez, Emporia 38-1½

1M. McKee, St. James 37-1½

2M. Holmes, SM South 36-5¼

1S. Doll, Great Bend 36-3¾

3M. Estell, Mill Valley 35-9

2S. Zimmerman, Hays 35-5¼

3S. Espinoza, Newton 34-7½

1C. A. Balch, Carroll 34-7

4S. Kakoulias, Andover Central 34-5

2C. Ward, Liberal 34-4¾

4M. Nguyen, Mill Valley 33-11

2T. S. Baker, Lansing 33-8

3T. Ayer, Emporia 33-2¼

4T. Davis, Lansing 32-5½

3C. Rohleder, Carroll 32-5¼

4C. Helena, Kapaun 31-10¼

Pole vault

Rec: Wait, Gardner ’10; Detmer, Carroll ’10; Swanson, Sal.Central‘1212-0

2013: Brigham, Mill Valley 13-1

1M. Brigham, Mill Valley 13-1

2M. Funk, SM South 10-6

1S. Ball, Great Bend 10-0

3M. Fowler, SM South 10-0

1T. Jordan, Emporia 9-6

1C. Hawk, Carroll 9-6

2C. Demel, Carroll 9-6

2S. Ross, Salina Central 9-6

3C. Watters, Ark City 9-6

3S. Middleton, Great Bend 9-6

4C. Mars, Ark City 9-6

4S. Turner, Salina Central 9-6

2T. Robichaux, Leavenworth 9-0

4M. Altman, Mill Valley 9-0

3T. Ogden, Leavenworth 8-0

4T. Harrison, Seaman 8-0

Shot put

Rec: Hartig, Great Bend ‘0745-1½

2013: Williams, Valley Center 43-6

1S. Williams, Valley Center 42-5

2S. Roberts, Newton 40-1¾

1C. Spilinek, Goddard 39-10½

2C. Johnson, Goddard 39-6½

1M. Thomas, BV Southwest 38-6½

3C. Lienhard, Kapaun 38-4¾

1T. Henault, Shawnee Hts 38-5

2T. Swanagan, Leavenworth 37-10

3T. Cammock, Lansing 37-7½

3S. Kakoulias, Andover Central 37-2½

4T. Harvey, Lansing 37-1

4S. Regier, Newton 36-11½

2M. Weathers, Mill Valley 36-4¾

3M. Kluempers, Aquinas 36-3¾

4M. Kennedy, Mill Valley 35-7¾

4C. Thompson, Liberal 35-2½

Discus

Rec: Carter, Great Bend ‘99148-11

2013: Roberts, Newton 133-1

1S. Regier, Newton 130-1

2S. Roberts-Parker, Newton 128-1

3S. Williams, Valley Center 123-2

1C. Spilinek, Goddard 118-7

4S. Harvey, Salina Central 116-4

2C. Lienhard, Kapaun 113-8

3C. Thompson, Liberal 105-2

1M. Thomas, BV Southwest 103-1

1T. Henault, Shawnee Hts 103-3

4C. Salas, Ark City 102-8

2M. Weathers, Mill Valley 101-11

3M. Hauser, Bishop Miege 100-3

2T. Harvey, Lansing 99-11

3T. Cammock, Lansing 99-6

4T. Heald, Seaman 95-3

4M. Holland, Mill Valley 98-5

Javelin

Rec: Kloster, Pittsburg ‘09147-4

2013: Murphy, Ark City 154-1

1C. Murphy, Ark City 168-5

1T. Tembrick, Shawnee Hts 135-2

2C. Spilinek, Goddard 130-7

1M. Webb, St. James 123-4

2M. Nusbaum, Aquinas 122-10

1S. Williams, Valley Center 122-1

2S. Webb, Salina South 118-0

2T. Brun, Shawnee Hts 117-11

3M. Rice, Mill Valley 117-7

4M. Jacobs, Aquinas 115-11

3C. Melillo, Carroll 114-6

3T. Blackburn, Leavenworth 114-4

3S. Duerksen, Newton 111-5

4T. Stessman, Shawnee Hts 110-11

4S. Parker, Salina Central 110-4

4C. Scott, Carroll 103-3

