Class 5A track qualifiers

Class 5A (S -- Salina Central, T -- Topeka West, M -- Bishop Miege, C -- Bishop Carroll)
BOYS
100
|Rec: Danny Williams, Independence ‘81
|10.50
|2013: Ambler, KC Schlagle
|10.51
|1S. Cutler, Salina South
|10.81
|1T. Reagan, Seaman
|10.97
|2S. Jones, Salina South
|10.98
|3S. White, Valley Center
|11.05
|4S. Mitchell, Hays
|11.05
|1M. Hutton, Bishop Miege
|11.12
|2T. Smith, Shawnee Hts
|11.15
|1C. Dempsey, Kapaun
|11.22
|2C. Brown, Goddard
|11.32
|3C. Okeowo, Goddard
|11.33
|4C. Weinlood, Maize South
|11.34
|2M. Nguyen, Mill Valley
|11.35
|3M. Union, SM South
|11.45
|3T. Bormolini, Lansing
|11.46
|4T. Ambler, KC Schlagle
|11.47
|4M. Adams, KC Turner
|11.55
200
|Rec: Wilson, Liberal ‘03
|21.44
|2013: Reagan, Seaman
|21.76
|1T. Reagan, Seaman
|22.09
|2T. Scheck, Seaman
|22.27
|1M. Jones, St. James
|22.43
|3T. Bormolini, Lansing
|22.45
|1S. Jones, Salina South
|22.46
|2S. Mitchell, Hays
|22.67
|2M. Caldwell, SM South
|22.75
|4T. Williamson, Leavenworth
|22.83
|3M. Union, SM South
|22.84
|1C. Williams, Maize South
|22.86
|2C. Frausto, Maize South
|22.94
|3S. Young, Andover
|22.95
|3C. Rogers, Maize South
|22.96
|4M. Nguyen, Mill Valley
|22.98
|4S. Williams, Salina South
|23.23
|4C. Torres, Liberal
|23.23
400
|Rec: Rogers, Paola ‘99
|48.05
|2013: Jones, St. James
|48.77
|1M. Caldwell, SM South
|48.80
|1T. Ballentine, Shawnee Hts
|49.16
|2M. Jones, St. James
|49.16
|2T. Smith, Shawnee Hts
|49.19
|3T. Scheck, Seaman
|49.78
|1C. Williams, Maize South
|50.10
|4T. Hager, Lansing
|50.34
|2C. Daley, Kapaun
|50.52
|3C. Akao, Kapaun
|50.54
|1S. Cutler, Salina South
|50.65
|2S. Jones, Salina South
|50.99
|4C. Altamirano, Liberal
|51.35
|3S. Conrad, And. Central
|51.58
|3M. Blake, KC Turner
|51.81
|4M. Poorman, Mill Valley
|52.19
|4S. Herrman, Hays
|52.48
800
|Rec: Waters, Miege ‘85
|1:53.50
|2013: Scherschligt, St. James
|1:57.24
|1S. Brungardt, Hays
|1:58.70
|1M. Scherschlight, St. James
|1:59.05
|2M. Breithaupt, St. James
|1:59.26
|1C. Garcia, Carroll
|2:00.00
|2C. Dolechek, Kapaun
|2:00.10
|3M. Loevenstein, Mill Valley
|2:00.19
|2S. Fort, Hays
|2:00.44
|1T. Bryan, Seaman
|2:00.53
|3S. Downing, And. Central
|2:00.63
|4M. Foster, Bishop Miege
|2:00.72
|2T. Immenschuh, T. West
|2:01.04
|3C. Wiltshire, Liberal
|2:01.14
|4S. Stiner, Great Bend
|2:02.55
|4C. Wells, Kapaun
|2:02.61
|3T. Boyce, Leavenworth
|2:03.69
|4T. Gardenhire, Shawnee Hts
|2:04.36
1600
|Rec: Thor, Carroll ‘12
|4:15.43
|2013: Garcia, Carroll
|4:22.28
|1C. Frazier, Liberal
|4:23.33
|2C. Garcia, Carroll
|4:25.33
|3C. Fonseca, West
|4:30.02
|4C. Hesse, Kapaun
|4:30.40
|1M. Cline, SM South
|4:34.41
|2M. Eastham, BV Southwest
|4:35.08
|3M. Engel, Aquinas
|4:35.27
|4M. Aiken, Aquinas
|4:35.76
|1T. Immenschuh, T. West
|4:36.91
|1S. Drees, Hays
|4:37.15
|2S. Stiner, Great Bend
|4:38.81
|2T. Bryan, Seaman
|4:40.22
|3S. Irish, Salina South
|4:40.94
|3T. Figgs, Seaman
|4:40.97
|4T. Boyce, Leavenworth
|4:43.26
|4S. Grisham, Great Bend
|4:45.01
3200
|Rec: Davis, Aquinas ‘96
|9:14.78
|2013: Garcia, Carroll
|9:29.79
|1C. Garcia, Carroll
|9:48.91
|2C. Frazier, Liberal
|9:49.01
|1M. Poje, BV Southwest
|9:49.80
|3C. Fonseca, W. West
|9:50.81
|2M. Cline, SM South
|9:51.91
|4C. Hampton, Carroll
|9:54.53
|3M. Zack, Aquinas
|9:59.04
|4M. Aiken, Aquinas
|10:01.10
|1T. Kramer, Seaman
|10:06.13
|2T. Elgin, T. West
|10:12.14
|1S. Chavez, Great Bend
|10:16.38
|2S. Drees, Hays
|10:22.20
|3T. Immenschuh, T. West
|10:27.05
|3S. Irish, Salina South
|10:27.34
|4S. Dominguez, Salina South
|10:28.95
|4T. Abdi, KC Schlagle
|10:32.77
110 hurdles
|Rec: Huske, Highland Park ‘05
|14.05
|2013: Deterding, Hays
|14.3
|1C. Hammond, Liberal
|14.33
|1S. Deterding, Hays
|14.69
|1T. Warren, Leavenworth
|14.69
|2C. Braimah, Liberal
|14.75
|2S. Carrasco, Hays
|14.79
|3C. Strickland, Kapaun
|15.10
|4C. Sponsel, Carroll
|15.27
|3S. Willis, Newton
|15.30
|2T. Livingston, Emporia
|15.72
|3T. Heath, Leavenworth
|15.72
|1M. Deas, Mill Valley
|15.75
|4T. Arnold, Shawnee Hts
|15.84
|2M. Goode, St. James
|15.90
|4S. Calvert, Salina South
|15.92
|3M. Mohler, Bishop Miege
|16.16
|4M. Gaughan, Bishop Miege
|17.16
300 hurdles
|Rec:Brown, El Dorado ‘87
|36.80
|2013: Hammond, Liberal
|37.22
|1C. Hammond, Liberal
|37.82
|1T. McAlpin, Shawnee Hts
|39.20
|1M. Hutton, Bishop Miege
|39.24
|2T. Warren, Leavenworth
|39.52
|1S. Carrasco, Hays
|39.82
|3T. Campbell, Seaman
|40.15
|2S. Deterding, Hays
|40.29
|3S. Ioerger, Andover
|40.37
|4T. Gardner, KC Schlagle
|40.48
|4S. Willis, Newton
|40.49
|2M. Goode, St. James
|40.61
|3M. Mohler, Bishop Miege
|40.84
|2C. Braimah, Liberal
|41.07
|3C. Sobalvarro, Liberal
|41.31
|4M. Deas, Mill Valley
|41.32
|4C. Sponsel, Carroll
|41.41
400 relay
|Rec: Bonner Springs ‘08
|41.64
|2013: Shawnee Heights
|42.59
|1T. Leavenworth
|42.70
|2T. Shawnee Heights
|42.94
|1C. Kapaun
|43.37
|3T. Lansing
|43.40
|1M. Mill Valley
|43.61
|2M. Bishop Miege
|43.63
|1S. Newton
|43.70
|2C. Carroll
|43.79
|3C. Liberal
|43.92
|4C. Maize South
|43.99
|4T. KC Schagle
|44.09
|2S. Great Bend
|44.13
|3M. SM South
|44.15
|3S. Salina Central
|44.86
|4M. Aquinas
|45.47
|4S. Andover Central
|46.20
1600 relay
|Rec: Hutchinson ‘09
|3:19.27
|2013: Shawnee Heights
|3:22.46
|1T. Shawnee Heights
|3:20.01
|2T. Topeka Seaman
|3:22.64
|1M. St. James
|3:22.69
|1C. Liberal
|3:23.59
|1S. Salina South
|3:24.78
|2C. Maize South
|3:25.13
|3C. Bishop Carroll
|3:25.84
|2S. Hays
|3:26.51
|3S. Salina Central
|3:27.14
|2M. Mill Valley
|3:27.88
|4S. Andover Central
|3:28.47
|3M. Bishop Miege
|3:30.33
|4C. Kapaun
|3:31.20
|3T. Lansing
|3:31.95
|4M. KC Turner
|3:33.24
|4T. Leavenworth
|3:33.40
3200 relay
|Rec: Kapaun ‘83
|7:52.60
|2013: St. James
|8:03.88
|1M. St. James
|8:03.88
|2M. SM South
|8:04.15
|3M. Bishop Miege
|8:08.93
|4M. Mill Valley
|8:09.19
|1C. Liberal
|8:11.13
|1S. Hays
|8:15.80
|1T. Topeka Seaman
|8:16.42
|2C. Kapaun
|8:18.85
|2T. Topeka West
|8:21.56
|3C. Bishop Carroll
|8:22.52
|4C. Eisenhower
|8:23.64
|2S. Great Bend
|8:24.44
|3S. Andover Central
|8:26.38
|3T. Shawnee Heights
|8:33.18
|4T. Lansing
|8:35.38
|4S. Newton
|8:38.61
High jump
|Rec: Sanders, Liberal ‘99
|7-2
|2013: Deterding, Hays
|6-10
|1T. Miller, Seaman
|6-6
|1S. Deterding, Hays
|6-4
|2S. Bixenman, Hays
|6-4
|2T. Ross, Leavenworth
|6-4
|1M. Atwood, BV Southwest
|6-2
|1C. Chippeaux, Goddard
|6-2
|2C. Salmon, Eisenhower
|6-2
|3S. Voss, Hays
|6-2
|3T. Morrow, Emporia
|6-2
|2M. Caldwell, SM South
|6-0
|3M. Murphy, Bishop Miege
|6-0
|3C. Wilson, Liberal
|6-0
|4S. Gates, Salina Central
|6-0
|4T. Mathis, Lansing
|6-0
|4C. Eatmon, Liberal
|6-0
|4M. Holis, SM South
|5-10
Long jump
|Rec: Sanders, Liberal ‘99
|24-1¼
|2013: Morrow, Emporia
|23-10 ½
|1T. Morrow, Emporia
|23-6
|2T. Savage, Emporia
|23-1
|3T. Warren, Leavenworth
|22-11¼
|4T. Belardo, Leavenworth
|22-9
|1S. Cutler, Salina South
|22-7¼
|1M. Hooks, Bishop Miege
|22-2
|2S. Nelson, Newton
|21-6½
|2M. Rebeck, Mill Valley
|21-6½
|3M. Graham, KC Harmon
|21-4
|4M. Pyle, Aquinas
|21-2¾
|1C. Meyer, Carroll
|21-1¼
|3S. Bixenman, Hays
|21-0¾
|2C. Eatmon, Liberal
|20-7¾
|3C. Robinson, W. West
|20-7
|4S. Conrad, Andover Central
|20-6½
|4C. Bohm, Kapaun
|20-5
Triple jump
|Rec: Sanders, Liberal ‘98
|50-2¾
|2013: Warren, Leavenworth
|49-10¼
|1T. Warren, Leavenworth
|49-10¼
|2T. Belardo, Leavenworth
|46-11¼
|3T. Ballentine, Shawnee Hts
|45-10¾
|4T. Savage, Emporia
|44-11
|1C. Robinson, W. West
|43-9¾
|1S. Bixenman, Hays
|43-9
|2C. Eatmon, Liberal
|43-7½
|1M. Graham, KC Harmon
|43-2
|2S. Deterding, Hays
|42-4
|2M. Bush, Bishop Miege
|41-11¼
|3M. Jegen, Mill Valley
|41-10
|3C. Lewis, Liberal
|41-9¼
|4M. Hooks, Bishop Miege
|41-7½
|3S. Gates, Salina Central
|41-4½
|4S. Valenzuela, Great Bend
|41-2
|4C. Heronemus, Liberal
|40-8¾
Pole vault
|Rec: Meyer, Carroll ’12
|16-7
|2013: Meyer, Carroll
|16-8
|1C. Meyer, Carroll
|16-0
|1S. Burley, Great Bend
|15-6
|1M. Perkins, St. James
|14-6
|2C. Wilson, Kapaun
|14-0
|2S. Kreutzer, Hays
|14-0
|1T. Shaw, Seaman
|13-0
|2T. Jackson, Emporia
|13-0
|2M. Hays, Mill Valley
|13-0
|3C. Green, Maize South
|13-0
|3M. Basore, BV Southwest
|13-0
|4M. Friesen, Bishop Miege
|13-0
|4C. Metcalf, Ark City
|12-6
|3T. Baker, Leavenworth
|12-6
|4T. Hall, Shawnee Hts
|12-0
|3S. Alexander, Newton
|11-0
|4S. Conner, Great Bend
|11-0
Shot put
|Rec: Blakesley, Ottawa ‘05
|63-6¾
|2013: Sharp, Hays
|56-4¼
|1S. Sharp, Hays
|56-4¼
|2S. Brack, Great Bend
|55-3
|1C. McCormick, Maize South
|53-11¼
|3S. Martens, Newton
|53-4½
|1M. Fischer, SM South
|52-1½
|1T. Blake, Leavenworth
|51-7½
|2T. Morrison, Leavenworth
|49-5¼
|3T. Mikkelsen, Seaman
|48-11¼
|2C. Lantz, Kapaun
|48-8
|2M. Lewallen, SM South
|48-0½
|4S. Harris, Hays
|47-9¾
|3C. Zorn, Maize South
|46-10½
|3M. Cutler, Bishop Miege
|46-9
|4C. Hutson, Goddard
|46-6¾
|4T. Bell, Shawnee Hts
|46-4¼
|4M. McCann, Mill Valley
|44-5½
Discus
|Rec: Maska, Hays ‘04
|191-6
|2013: McCormick, Maize South
|168-4
|1S. Martens, Newton
|165-2
|1C. McCormick, Maize South
|163-2
|2S. Sharp, Hays
|160-0
|3S. Brack, Great Bend
|151-10
|4S. Warren, Great Bend
|150-4
|2C. Harlan, Maize South
|148-4
|1T. Morrison, Leavenworth
|147-11
|1M. Jones, BV Southwest
|144-9
|3C. Rafter, Carroll
|143-7
|2M. Fischer, SM South
|142-4
|2T. Hall, Seaman
|140-1
|3T. Ford, Emporia
|139-7
|4T. Thomsen, Emporia
|139-1
|3M. Lewallen, SM South
|138-11
|4C. Hilger, Goddard
|136-6
|4M. Flager, SM South
|129-10
Javelin
|Rec: Trimble, Shawnee Hts ‘07
|223-5
|2013: Hilger, Goddard
|181-4
|1C. Hilger, Goddard
|174-11
|1S. Winter, Andover Central
|167-9
|2S. E.Balthazor, Valley Center
|161-8
|1T. Bouzianis, Shawnee Hts
|161-3
|1M. Midyett, Mill Valley
|160-9
|2C. Sanchez, Carroll
|160-8
|3S. M. Balthezor, Valley Center
|160-0
|4S. Holinde, Andover Central
|159-8
|3C. Larkin, Liberal
|159-7
|4C. Chippeaux, Goddard
|159-6
|2T. Thomsen, Emporia
|157-5
|3T. Selk, Shawnee Hts
|155-11
|2M. McCall, Bishop Miege
|155-8
|4T. Grabauskas, Shawnee Hts
|153-1
|3M. Carroll, Mill Valley
|151-2
|4M. Locke, BV Southwest
|149-1
GIRLS
100
|Rec: Crim, Highland Park ‘97
|11.90
|2013: Vailas, Kapaun
|12.3
|1C. Vailas, Kapaun
|12.46
|2C. Hayes, Maize South
|12.47
|1T. Hernandez, Emporia
|12.49
|2T. Mathis, Leavenworth
|12.69
|3C. Klaassen, Goddard
|12.69
|3T. Childs, Leavenworth
|12.71
|1M. Tripp, St. James
|12.76
|4C. Murray, West
|12.76
|1S. Alexander, Valley Center
|12.77
|2S. Mares, Andover
|12.84
|4T. Riner, Seaman
|12.94
|2M. Lewis, St. James
|12.97
|3S. Anderson, Newton
|13.02
|3M. Person, St. James
|13.04
|4S. Roets, Salina South
|13.09
|4M. Landford, KC Harmon
|13.15
200
|Rec: Samuels, Pittsburg ‘84
|24.80
|2013: Hutton, Miege
|25.44
|1M. Hutton, Bishop Miege
|25.44
|1T. Hernandez, Emporia
|25.50
|1C. Hayes, Maize South
|25.71
|2M. Tripp, St. James
|26.09
|2T. Mathis, Leavenworth
|26.15
|2C. Murray, W. West
|26.31
|3T. Miles, KC Schlagle
|26.40
|1S. Agnew, Andover
|26.45
|3M. Lewis, St. James
|26.45
|3C. Klaassen, Godard
|26.61
|4C. Iweha, Maize South
|26.64
|4M. Meyers, Bishop Miege
|26.67
|4T. Childs, Leavenworth
|26.74
|2S. Francois, Salina Central
|27.50
|3S. Anderson, Newton
|28.07
|4S. Rose, Salina South
|28.66
400
|Rec: Hutton, B.Miege ‘12
|55.34
|2013: Hutton, Miege
|57.09
|1M. Hutton, Bishop Miege
|57.09
|1C. Murray, W. West
|58.74
|2M. Bria. Lewis, St. James
|59.11
|1T. M. Baker, Lansing
|1:00.08
|3M. Bris. Lewis, St. James
|1:00.79
|1S. Greene, Salina Central
|1:01.58
|2C. Galan, Liberal
|1:01.79
|2T. Rand, Shawnee Hts
|1:01.85
|2S. Zimmerman, Hays
|1:02.01
|4M. Logue, BV Southwest
|1:02.21
|3C. Iweha, Maize South
|1:02.63
|4C. McSwain, Goddard
|1:02.78
|3T. Ayer, Emporia
|1:02.90
|3S. Valdez, Newton
|1:03.23
|4S. Taylor, Valley Center
|1:03.49
|4T. Thomas, Leavenworth
|1:03.89
800
|Rec: Nickoley, Shawnee Hts ‘03
|2:08.41
|2013: Dillard, Carroll
|2:16.85
|1C. Dillard, Carroll
|2:19.85
|1T. N. Baker, Lansing
|2:21.27
|2T. M. Baker, Lansing
|2:21.66
|1M. Cofer, Aquinas
|2:23.27
|2M. Mahon, Aquinas
|2:24.04
|3M. Guyot, St. James
|2:24.06
|4M. Downey, Aquinas
|2:24.64
|2C. Nestor, Maize South
|2:25.44
|1S. Mays, Salina Central
|2:25.53
|2S. Holloway, Salina South
|2:27.28
|3S. Wedekind, Valley Center
|2:28.31
|4S. Lagerman, Great Bend
|2:31.22
|3C. Bulloch, Carroll
|2:32.12
|4C. Galan, Liberal
|2:32.44
|3T. Radford, Seaman
|2:33.36
|4T. Grabenschroer, T. West
|2:34.59
1600
Rec: Deckert, Salina South ‘834:58.0
and Decker, Salina South ‘844:58.0
2013: Dillard, Carroll 5:06.69
1T. N. Baker, Lansing 5:08.02
2T. M. Baker, Lansing 5:08.37
1M. Cofer, Aquinas 5:14.96
1C. Dillard, Carroll 5:16.07
2C. K. Balch, Carroll 5:19.34
2M. Mahon, Aquinas 5:20.58
3M. Metzger, Aquinas 5:26.58
3C. Lucero, Liberal 5:31.09
4C. Perez, Liberal 5:31.24
4M. Goode, St. James 5:33.25
1S. Wedekind, Valley Center 5:33.34
2S. Owens, Valley Center 5:37.61
3S. Barton, Valley Center 5:38.22
4S. Larson, Andover 5:42.52
3T. Grabenschroer, T. West 5:51.21
4T. Crome, Seaman 5:57.45
3200
Rec: Deckert, Salina So$uth ‘8310:34.20
2013: Wedekind, Valley Center 10:55.09
1T. N. Baker, Lansing 11:20.93
1C. K. Balch, Carroll 11:28.06
1M. Hopfinger, Aquinas 11:40.96
2M. Angles, Aquinas 11:54.00
3M. Cofer, Aquinas 11:54.90
4M. Jones, St. James 11:59.17
2C. Lucero, Liberal 12:00.22
3C. Schaefer, Maize South 12:03.47
4C. Cannata, Carroll 12:09.60
1S. Wedekind, Valley Center 12:24.15
2S. Owens, Valley Center 12:34.54
3S. Stucky, Newton 12:36.94
4S. Wills, Andover Central 12:39.01
2T. Schoen, Leavenworth 13:02.74
3T. Sodergren, Seaman 13:04.88
4T. Akers, Seaman 13:27.58
100 hurdles
Rec: Prewitt, Newton ‘9614.10
2013: Chapman, Liberal 15.52
1S. Martin, Salina Central 15:53
1C. Chapman, Liberal 15.61
2S. Brown, Newton 15.75
1M. McKee, St. James 15.81
3S. Schlaefli, Hays 15.91
4S. Wood, Andover Central 16.17
1T. Doctor, Emporia 16.25
2M. Alexander, KC Turner 16.45
3M. Webb, Mill Valley 16.57
4M. Altman, Mill Valley 16.62
2C. Pascal, Carroll 16.98
2T. Legette, Seaman 17.11
3C. Meyer, Carroll 17.13
3T. Meier, Shawnee Hts 17.26
4C. Mahoney, Kapaun 17.29
4T. Matthews, T. West 17.52
300 hurdles
Rec: Beiter, Goddard ‘9943.34
2013: Martin, Sal. Central 46.5
1C. Chapman, Liberal 47.61
1S. Martin, Salina Central 47.71
2S. Schlaefli, Hays 48.08
1M. McKee, St. James 48.11
1T. Williams, Seaman 48.14
3S. Bartel, Newton 48.22
2T. Legette, Seaman 48.30
4S. Wood, Andover Central 48.41
2M. Alexander, KC Turner 48.45
3M. Holliman, SM South 48.48
4M. Sanchez, SM South 48.62
2C. Melillo, Carroll 48.76
3C. Louis, Kapaun 48.89
3T. Willis, Seaman 49.16
4T. Goodman, Leavenworth 49.64
4C. Mahoney, Kapaun 50.76
400 relay
Rec: Liberal ‘9948.30
2013: St. James 49.49
1T. Leavenworth48.74
1M. St. James 49.06
2M. Bishop Miege 49.32
1C. Maize South 50.22
2C. Kapaun 50.57
1S. Newton 50.69
2T. Shawnee Heights 51.06
2S. Valley Center 51.11
3T. Topeka Seaman 51.20
3S. Salina South 51.53
4S. Salina Central 51.57
3M. Aquinas 51.84
4M. Mill Valley 52.14
4T. Lansing 52.21
3C. Carroll 52.79
4C. Eisenhower 53.68
1600 relay
Rec: Bonner Springs ‘803:57.00
2013: St. james 4:02.38
1M. St. James 4:06.01
1C. Maize South 4:06.58
1T. Lansing 4:06.72
1S. Salina Central 4:11.82
2M. Mill Valley 4:11.98
2C. Bishop Carroll 4:12.32
3M. BV Southwest 4:12.72
2T. Shawnee Heights 4:12.93
2S. Hays 4:13.76
4M. Aquinas 4:13.97
3C. Kapaun 4:15.21
3S. Salina South 4:17.48
3T. Topeka Seaman 4:17.65
4S. Valley Center 4:18.08
4T. Emporia 4:19.81
4C. Liberal 4:19.84
3200 relay
Rec: Carroll ‘999:31.29
2013: Aquinas 9:52.85
1M. Aquinas 9:58.48
1C. Bishop Carroll 10:01.04
2C. Maize South 10:01.31
2M. St. James 10:09.42
1S. Valley Center 10:11.68
2S. Newton 10:14.51
3S. Hays 10:14.68
4S. Salina South 10:15.07
3C. Liberal 10:16.59
4C. Eisenhower 10:17.12
3M. SM South 10:19.01
4M. Mill Valley 10:19.19
1T. Leavenworth 10:33.01
2T. Topeka Seaman 10:45.66
3T. Shawnee Heights 10:54.42
4T. Lansing 11:15.30
High jump
Rec: Hall, Chanute ‘885-11
2013: Agnew, Andover 5-10
1S. Agnew, Andover 5-8
1T. Bowman, Emporia 5-4
2S. Klusener, Andover 5-2
2T. Wells, Shawnee Hts 5-2
3S. Zimmerman, Hays 5-2
1C. Carter, W. West 5-1
1M. Estell, Mill Valley 5-0
2M. Zuchowski, St. James 5-0
2C. Clouse, Carroll 5-0
3C. Lyle, Carroll 5-0
4C. Rathbun, Carroll 5-0
4S. George, Hays 5-0
3T. Schoen, Leavenworth 4-10
4T. Legette, Seaman 4-10
3M. Teahan, Aquinas 4-8
4M. Shawger, Mill Valley 4-8
Long jump
Rec: Pledger, KC Washington ‘0919-10¾
2013: Brigham, Mill Valley 19-4
1M. Brigham, Mill Valley 19-4
2M. Holmes, SM South 18-2
3M. McKee, St. James 17-8
4M. Meyers, Bishop Miege 17-1
1T. Hernandez, Emporia 16-8
1C. Rohleder, Carroll 16-4
1S. Kakoulias, Andover Central 16-3
2C. Madsen, Kapaun 16-2
3C. Mernagh, Carroll 16-1
2S. Tracy, Great Bend 16-0¼
3S. Espinoza, Newton 15-10½
4C. A. Balch, Carroll 15-10
2T. Selk, Shawnee Hts 15-9½
3T. S. Baker, Lansing 15-9
4S. Wiebe, Andover Central 15-7¾
4T. Brown, Seaman 15-1
Triple jump
Rec: Ingram, Liberal ‘9641-5½
2013: Hernandez, Emporia 38-1½
1T. Hernandez, Emporia 38-1½
1M. McKee, St. James 37-1½
2M. Holmes, SM South 36-5¼
1S. Doll, Great Bend 36-3¾
3M. Estell, Mill Valley 35-9
2S. Zimmerman, Hays 35-5¼
3S. Espinoza, Newton 34-7½
1C. A. Balch, Carroll 34-7
4S. Kakoulias, Andover Central 34-5
2C. Ward, Liberal 34-4¾
4M. Nguyen, Mill Valley 33-11
2T. S. Baker, Lansing 33-8
3T. Ayer, Emporia 33-2¼
4T. Davis, Lansing 32-5½
3C. Rohleder, Carroll 32-5¼
4C. Helena, Kapaun 31-10¼
Pole vault
Rec: Wait, Gardner ’10; Detmer, Carroll ’10; Swanson, Sal.Central‘1212-0
2013: Brigham, Mill Valley 13-1
1M. Brigham, Mill Valley 13-1
2M. Funk, SM South 10-6
1S. Ball, Great Bend 10-0
3M. Fowler, SM South 10-0
1T. Jordan, Emporia 9-6
1C. Hawk, Carroll 9-6
2C. Demel, Carroll 9-6
2S. Ross, Salina Central 9-6
3C. Watters, Ark City 9-6
3S. Middleton, Great Bend 9-6
4C. Mars, Ark City 9-6
4S. Turner, Salina Central 9-6
2T. Robichaux, Leavenworth 9-0
4M. Altman, Mill Valley 9-0
3T. Ogden, Leavenworth 8-0
4T. Harrison, Seaman 8-0
Shot put
Rec: Hartig, Great Bend ‘0745-1½
2013: Williams, Valley Center 43-6
1S. Williams, Valley Center 42-5
2S. Roberts, Newton 40-1¾
1C. Spilinek, Goddard 39-10½
2C. Johnson, Goddard 39-6½
1M. Thomas, BV Southwest 38-6½
3C. Lienhard, Kapaun 38-4¾
1T. Henault, Shawnee Hts 38-5
2T. Swanagan, Leavenworth 37-10
3T. Cammock, Lansing 37-7½
3S. Kakoulias, Andover Central 37-2½
4T. Harvey, Lansing 37-1
4S. Regier, Newton 36-11½
2M. Weathers, Mill Valley 36-4¾
3M. Kluempers, Aquinas 36-3¾
4M. Kennedy, Mill Valley 35-7¾
4C. Thompson, Liberal 35-2½
Discus
Rec: Carter, Great Bend ‘99148-11
2013: Roberts, Newton 133-1
1S. Regier, Newton 130-1
2S. Roberts-Parker, Newton 128-1
3S. Williams, Valley Center 123-2
1C. Spilinek, Goddard 118-7
4S. Harvey, Salina Central 116-4
2C. Lienhard, Kapaun 113-8
3C. Thompson, Liberal 105-2
1M. Thomas, BV Southwest 103-1
1T. Henault, Shawnee Hts 103-3
4C. Salas, Ark City 102-8
2M. Weathers, Mill Valley 101-11
3M. Hauser, Bishop Miege 100-3
2T. Harvey, Lansing 99-11
3T. Cammock, Lansing 99-6
4T. Heald, Seaman 95-3
4M. Holland, Mill Valley 98-5
Javelin
Rec: Kloster, Pittsburg ‘09147-4
2013: Murphy, Ark City 154-1
1C. Murphy, Ark City 168-5
1T. Tembrick, Shawnee Hts 135-2
2C. Spilinek, Goddard 130-7
1M. Webb, St. James 123-4
2M. Nusbaum, Aquinas 122-10
1S. Williams, Valley Center 122-1
2S. Webb, Salina South 118-0
2T. Brun, Shawnee Hts 117-11
3M. Rice, Mill Valley 117-7
4M. Jacobs, Aquinas 115-11
3C. Melillo, Carroll 114-6
3T. Blackburn, Leavenworth 114-4
3S. Duerksen, Newton 111-5
4T. Stessman, Shawnee Hts 110-11
4S. Parker, Salina Central 110-4
4C. Scott, Carroll 103-3
Comments