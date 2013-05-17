Class 6A regional: Heights’ Myers catches on quickly to pole vault

Heights senior Alyssa Myers has been asking her coaches to let her try the pole vault since her freshman year. She finally got her chance this season, starting only a month ago. But that wasn’t obvious Friday at the regional track meet at Heights, where she finished in first place.

“My first meet I only cleared starting height, and this is my fourth meet, and it’s regionals. I’m going to state,” Myers said.

Myers has been to the state tournament since her freshman year, participating in the 1600-meter relay, and the 800. Although nerves tend to get the best of her at state, she feels that she has nothing to lose this year.

“State always scares me, I get pretty nervous. But this year, for pole vaulting, I’m hoping to clear 11 foot, so I could walk on at KU and say that I did it my first year. I want to get on the podium, to say that I got on the podium my first year at state,” Myers said.

Myers put her fear behind her to clear 9-foot-6, putting her in first place.

“I don’t know how I did that, but I’m glad I did it, because I’m happy and I want to go to state,” Myers said. “I’m really kind of dumbfounded, it still hasn’t kicked in that I got first at regionals.”

“It’s helped a lot, because on the 100-meter hurdles, I’ve dropped at least two tenths from what I was running last year. My state time (last year) when I got fifth was 15.52, and I’ve been getting 15.28,” Crow said.

Crow finished first in the 100 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles to qualify for the state tournament for her third consecutive year.

“I just kept powering through, and really getting my lead leg to get over, because I’ve been having trouble staying on my toes when I do hurdles,” Crow said. “I felt pretty fast, and I felt pretty good.”

“I did a lot better than I thought I would do, because I didn’t feel like I was ready. But I was ready, I love the feeling of just doing well,” Eckels said.

Eckels also set a personal best of 18-7 in the long jump, taking second-place.

“That just put me in the first-place ranking by about six feet, I believe. I was currently in second place, so getting the PR today that kind of got me a little head start, so I’m ready to throw next week,” Moreland said.

Last year Moreland finished fifth in the 6A javelin; he took third his sophomore year.