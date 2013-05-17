Class 4A regional: Rose Hill’s Mays dominates sprints at 4A regional

The 400-meter race is often considered by its runners to be the ultimate test of will power.

How runners respond when the body begins to shut down as the final straightaway approaches separates the good from the great.

As a senior, Rose Hill’s Colton Mays is now great at handling this challenge.

Mays will enter next week’s state track and field meet in Wichita as the Class 4A favorite in the 400, as he holds the fastest time in the classification and only solidified himself with a winning time of 49.15 seconds on Friday night at the regional hosted by Andale.

“You feel like a man when you’re done because you just competed at your top-notch speed,” Mays explained. “But you feel like a baby at the same time because it hurts so much. It’s kind of a bittersweet type thing.”

It was a four-gold and four-qualification performance for Mays, as he won the 200 in 22.50 and also ran legs on the winning 400 and 3200 relay teams for Rose Hill.

“In the past four years I always remember somebody being better than me,” Mays said. “My parents always told me growing up that there is somebody out there better than you. So I’ve put in a lot of hard work and I’m finally starting to see it pay off. It feels awesome.”

The Indians’ boys team scored 168 points, 74 more than second-place Rose Hill, won eight individual events, qualified 18 individuals, all three relays and will be represented in 14 of 18 events at state.

The standout was senior Jake May, the defending 4A champion in the high hurdles. He made it look like he was gliding through the hurdles, winning Friday’s race in 14.74 — seven-tenths of a second faster than second place.

“Last year I always told myself I had one more year to do something,” said May, who also qualified in the 300 hurdles and ran legs on the state-qualifying 400 and 1600 relay teams. “Now there’s no next year for me in high school. I want to leave my mark and I got one more chance to do it.”

The girls scored 110 1/2 points, more than 30 ahead of Wellington, qualified 12 individuals and two relays. Abby Simon accounted for the most points, scoring 24 herself and helping Andale win the 400 relay while qualifying in all three of her individual events — 100, 200 and long jump.

“It’s my senior year and I get to go in all four, so this really means a lot,” said Simon, who set a personal-best mark in the long jump at 18 feet, 1/2 inch. “I knew once I jumped, it was really far. It felt really good and I got a lot of height on it. Everything felt great.”

Freshman Victoria Orth set the school record while winning the javelin, throwing 124-0 1/2 for the fourth-best mark in 4A.

“It’s more than I could have dreamed of,” Orth said. “I came in this year not even expecting to make varsity, so this has been incredible.”

Campbell blew away the competition in the 100 (12.38) and 200 (25.62), then helped Wellington qualify in the 400 relay and ran a 59-second split on the anchor leg of the 1600 relay team to engineer a come-from-behind victory in 4A’s third-best time of 4:07.01.

“My coach told me before the race not to try to pass on the curve because I would use too much energy,” Campbell said. “But I got to the back part of the straightaway and I knew I could do it, so I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ That was our best time of the year, so I’m glad I passed her when I did.”

A pulled left hamstring in mid-April has hampered him all season and diminished his chances of competing for a gold medal in the 100, 200 and 400 at state.

But he decided to fight the pain to give himself at least one chance at state, as he ran just enough to qualify in the 200 in a fourth-place time of 23.57.

“I see everybody else out here and they’re sprinting full speed and feeling great,” Powell said. “It’s tough. I know I can go faster than that, but my hamstring is just not there yet. It’s definitely a little annoying.”

Here was Bradley’s Friday night: run a leg of the 3200 relay team that won gold; run a winning time of 5:30.17 in the 1600; conserve enough energy to just qualify in the 800; exert all that was left in what turned out to be another gold in the 3200.

In total, Bradley ran 6,400 meters and picked up three golds and four state berths along the way.

“I definitely surprised myself,” Bradley said. “I wanted to push myself and I’m dead tired right now, but it was definitely worth it. It feels awesome to know I got in all four of my races.”