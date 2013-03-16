The Eagle’s 2012-13 All-State boys basketball teams

All-State and All-Class teams are selected by The Wichita Eagle with the help of basketball coaches across the state.

Every coach in Kansas is mailed a ballot to return to The Eagle by the end of the season. Coaches may nominate their own players and players from other teams.

The teams were selected by Joanna Chadwick. She tabulates nominations from the ballots and gets additional input from coaches and other media members.

First team Ht. Yr. Pts Clay Custer BV Northwest 6-1 Jr. 22.2 Trevon Evans Eisenhower 6-0 Jr. 25.8 Conner Frankamp Wichita North 6-1 Sr. 31.1 Drew Kite Scott City 6-4 Sr. 19.5 Semi Ojeleye Ottawa 6-8 Sr. 38.1

Second team Ht. Yr. Pts Austin Budke Beloit 6-6 Sr. 23.0 Jahmal McMurray Highland Park 5-11 Jr. 13.5 Josh Pedersen SM South 6-6 Sr. 14.6 Jackson Perez Emporia 6-1 Sr. 20.0 Andy Wilson Abilene 6-3 Sr. 16.0

Third team Ht. Yr. Pts Braden Hullings Kapaun 5-11 Sr. 16.4 Joey Lillis BV West 6-7 Sr. 14.2 Michael Propst Udall 6-4 Sr. 26.1 Zach Schneider SM East 6-7 Sr. 15.0 Noah Thornbrugh Humboldt 6-6 Jr. 16.1

GLENN O’NEIL

Scott City coach

Scott City’s focus from the time the 2011-12 season ended was on winning that third straight Class 3A title and becoming the first 3A team to accomplish that goal. The Beavers did just that, finishing with a 25-1 record, the only loss coming in overtime against Wichita North in the semifinals of the Dodge City midseason tournament. O’Neil, whose sons Brett and Trey played for him, also won his 300th game along the way, and has won 306 games in 17 seasons and four titles.

O’Neil, who has coached Scott City football for six seasons, also led the Beavers to the Class 3A football title in the fall.

“ Obviously we were all thinking about the state championship game, but he wanted us to be focused on the first game ahead of us. If we don’t win the first game first, we can’t make it to the champ game. It made us more relaxed, taking it just one step at a time, just playing the game.”