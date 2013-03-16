The Eagle’s All-Class boys basketball teams (March 16)

All-Class Boys
Class 6A
|First team
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pts.
|Clay Custer
|BV Northwest
|6-1
|Jr.
|22.2
|Conner Frankamp
|Wichita North
|6-1
|Sr.
|31.1
|Joey Lillis
|BV West
|6-7
|Sr.
|14.2
|Taylor Schieber
|Derby
|6-2
|Sr.
|19.3
|Zach Schneider
|SM East
|6-7
|Sr.
|15.0
|Second team
|Scott Edwards
|BV North
|6-4
|Sr.
|16.5
|Noah Knight
|Olathe South
|6-1
|Jr.
|12.8
|Khadre Lane
|Lawrence Free State
|6-4
|Jr.
|13.5
|Ben Richardson
|BV Northwest
|6-3
|Jr.
|9.9
|Vance Wentz
|SM East
|6-3
|Sr.
|13.0
Trey Bales, sr., Olathe Northwest; Bo Banner, sr., Garden City; Zach Beard, jr., Wichita North; Ealy Bell, jr., Wichita Heights; Jawan Emery, sr., BV North; Vince Fritz, jr., BV Northwest; Blaise Gammon, so., BV West; EJ Garnes, jr., Wichita Southeast; Shaphan Gross, sr., Dodge City; Kyle Harrison, jr., BV Northwest; Jacob Holloway, sr., Manhattan; Chris Hudgins, sr., Manhattan; Kyle Huppe, sr., Gardner-Edgerton; Connor Hurst, sr., Blue Valley; Frank Johnston, sr., Junction City; Samajae Jones, so., Wichita East; Connor Kaiser, so., BV West; Riley Landuyt, sr., Washburn Rural; Charlie Marquardt, sr., Blue Valley; Tavon Morrow, sr., Maize; Jake Mosiman, sr., Lawrence; David Nelson, Olathe South; Josiah Ray, sr., Derby; Chris Reed, sr., Wichita Heights; Justin Roberts, fr., Lawrence; David Salach, jr., BV Northwest; Kyle Smith, sr., Olathe East; Raymond Solis, sr., Topeka; Ezra Talbert, jr., Olathe East; Jay Temaat, sr., SM West; De’Shawn Terrell, sr., Wichita East; Trevor Turner, sr., Hutchinson; Tarius Williams, jr., Wichita North.
Class 5A
|First team
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pts.
|Trevon Evans
|Eisenhower
|6-0
|Jr.
|25.8
|Braden Hullings
|Kapaun
|5-11
|Sr.
|16.4
|Josh Pedersen
|SM South
|6-6
|Sr.
|14.6
|Jackson Perez
|Emporia
|6-1
|Sr.
|20.0
|Joe Schneider
|Lansing
|6-2
|Jr.
|13.4
|Second team
|Michael Carson
|KC Harmon
|6-6
|Sr.
|16.5
|Montell Cozart
|Bishop Miege
|6-2
|Sr.
|16.0
|Nathan Stacy
|Mill Valley
|6-4
|Sr.
|16.0
|Dainan Swoope
|SM South
|6-0
|So.
|14.4
|Zach Winter
|Andover Central
|6-2
|Sr.
|18.4
Jovan Barksdale, jr., Shawnee Heights; Tony Barksdale Jr., so., Shawnee Heights; Toby Baxter, sr., Kapaun; Dallas Bruner, sr., Andover; DeAngelo Bruster, so., SM South; Logan Bullinger, sr., Carroll; Brady Carter, sr., Andover; Roy Clayter, sr., Lansing; Ryan Colombo, sr., Topeka Seaman; Tyler Clement, sr., St. Thomas Aquinas; Adam DeKoning, sr., Andover; Treyton Hines, jr., Salina Central; Cameron Hurley, sr., Andover Central; Jordan Kelly, sr. Wichita West; DeAndre King, sr., KC Washington; Kade Kordonowy, so., Maize South; JJ Lewis, sr., Liberal; Jeremy Lickteig, sr., Kapaun; Anthony Miller, sr., BV Southwest; Matt Morris, jr., Eisenhower; Jerel Morrow, sr., Emporia; Devin Newsome, jr., SM South; Dominique O’Connor, jr., BV Southwest; Christian Smith, sr., Carroll; Brennan Stemple, jr., Eisenhower; Justin Stonebraker, jr., Salina South; Jajuan Taylor, sr., KC Harmon; Garin Vandiver, sr., Emporia; Wyatt Vorhees, jr., Mill Valley; Brady Werth, so., Hays; Cameron Wiggins, jr., Leavenworth; Clayton Young, sr., Lansing.
Class 4A
|First team
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pts.
|Hunter Knoblauch
|Andale
|6-0
|So.
|12.0
|Jahmal McMurray
|Highland Park
|5-11
|Jr.
|13.5
|James Newton
|Coffeyville
|5-10
|Jr.
|18.4
|Semi Ojeleye
|Ottawa
|6-8
|Sr.
|38.1
|Andy Wilson
|Abilene
|6-3
|Sr.
|16.0
|Second team
|Johnny Becker
|Clearwater
|6-0
|Jr.
|15.6
|Shafee Carr
|Highland Park
|6-5
|Jr.
|18.5
|Riley Kemmer
|Wichita Collegiate
|6-8
|Sr.
|18.0
|Kyler Kinnamon
|McPherson
|5-10
|So.
|14.3
|Dallas Natt
|Ottawa
|5-11
|Sr.
|7.6
Will Adler, so., Winfield; Devin Alters, jr., Girard; Andrew Ballock, jr., Eudora; Matthew Barlow, sr., Abilene; Blake Barto, sr., Frontenac; Aaron Biganda, jr., Columbus; Avery Coronado, sr., Frontenac; Trevor Crain, sr., El Dorado; Skylar Dean, sr., Pratt; Gerad Deaver, sr., Andale; Stewart Dennison, sr., Circle; Tanner Ellis, sr., Pittsburg; Collin Frickey, sr., Clearwater; Luke Fursman, jr., Baldwin; Dalton Haist, sr., Clay Center; Jacob Harms, sr., Abilene; Alex Hasty, sr., Ottawa; Jared Haury, jr., El Dorado; Heath Hoffmeister, sr., Independence; Cooper Holmes, fr., Concordia; Grant Holmes, jr., Concordia; Marcus Houghton, sr., McPherson; Travis House, jr., El Dorado; Connor Hurst, so., Augusta; Gage Ihrig, jr., Goodland; Calvin Johnson, sr., KC Piper; Dontae Johnson, sr., Labette County; Logan Mays, jr., Winfield; Wyatt McKinney, jr., Hesston; Jacob Miller, sr., Rock Creek; Ryan Miller, sr., Trinity Academy; Isaac Poe, sr., Wamego; Grant Raleigh, so., Hesston; Ty Redington, sr., Mulvane; Stefon Rich, sr., Pittsburg; Ryan Schneider, jr., Rock Creek; Ben Seiler, sr., Andale; Nolan Smith, sr., Mulvane; Keaton Sorenson, sr., McPherson; Jonathan Stark, sr., Fort Scott; Alex Steinle, sr., Independence; Trent Tanking, sr., Holton; Eric Tastove, sr., Anderson County; Tucker Thompson, jr., Labette County; Tanner Triggs, sr., Topeka Hayden; Austen Twombley, sr., Bonner Springs; Reed VanDeest, jr., Clearwater; Quinton Verholtz, jr., DeSoto; Bret Waddell, jr., Rose Hill; Marshall Wethington, sr., Wamego; Tray Wheeler, sr., Highland Park; Jace Williams, fr., Buhler; Lucas Wilson, sr., Paola; Chase Winter, sr., Augusta; Chase Younger, jr., Basehor-Linwood.
Class 3A
|First team
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pts.
|Creighton Brinker
|Nemaha Valley
|6-6
|Sr.
|14.9
|Austin Budke
|Beloit
|6-6
|Sr.
|23.0
|Drew Kite
|Scott City
|6-4
|Sr.
|19.5
|Brett O’Neil
|Scott City
|6-1
|Sr.
|12.0
|Noah Thornbrugh
|Humboldt
|6-6
|Jr.
|16.1
|Second team
|Tyler Brown
|Silver Lake
|6-7
|Sr.
|18.0
|Brice Dean
|Wichita Independent
|5-10
|Sr.
|19.5
|Trey O’Neil
|Scott City
|6-2
|So.
|10.6
|Gabe Schomacker
|Cheney
|6-4
|Sr.
|19.0
|Cody Stetler
|Hoisington
|6-9
|Sr.
|21.2
Justice Baird, sr., Neodesha; Chase Banister, jr., Douglass; Shane Bennett, sr., Holcomb; Teddy Boersma, sr., Cimarron; Blake Bohling, sr., Halstead; Jacob Brooks, sr., Norton; Clayton Chase, sr., Southwestern Heights; Tony Chavez, sr., Sacred Heart; Malachi Cousins, sr., Osage City; Alex Davidson, jr., Riverside; Dyson Dechant, sr., Pittsburg Colgan; Seth Derr, sr., Phillipsburg; Troy Dishon, so., Horton; Travis Echelberry, sr., Conway Springs; Nolan Eisenbarth, sr., Hutchinson Trinity; Christian Fischer, jr., Cimarron; Duncan Fort, fr., Osage City; Brady Geist, sr., West Franklin; Zach Halter, jr., Riverside; Jacob Hansen, sr., Atchison County; Jacob Harper, sr., Marion; Jordan Hett, sr., Marion; Cody Holthaus, jr., Douglass; Jordan Horstick, sr., Central Heights; Ricky Kearney, sr., Atchison County; Luke Johnson, sr., Haven; Tyler LaSalle, sr., Holcomb; Layton Leydig, jr., Council Grove; Carter Mann, jr., Wellsville; McKenzie McAfee, sr., Sabetha; Andrae McGauchy, so., Riverside; Tanner McIntosh, sr., Caney Valley; Tanner McNutt, jr., Humboldt; Wes Moots, jr., Eureka; Dalton Murphy, sr., Conway Springs; Sean Newlan, sr., Phillipsburg; Deven Newman, jr., Galena; Landon North, so., Riverton; Trent Olberding, sr., Nemaha Valley; Mitchell Packard, jr., Kingman; Colton Pitko, so., Eureka; Ross Rasmussen, jr., Conway Springs; Ryan Redding, sr., Burlington; Anthony Santiago, jr., Halstead; Trenton Smith, jr., Silver Lake; Greyson Spriggs, sr., Riverton; Ben Stutterheim, jr., SE-Saline; Caleb Tanner, sr., Remington; Shaq Thiessen, sr., Hillsboro; Logan Thompson, sr., Sedgwick; Heath Tucker, jr., Holcomb; Payton Vetter, jr., Beloit; Brandon Voth, sr., Fredonia; Brett Weinbrenner, jr., Hillsboro.
Class 2A
|First team
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pts.
|Morgan Davis
|Meade
|6-4
|Jr.
|15.2
|Hadley Gillum
|Plainville
|6-4
|Jr.
|18.0
|Trenton Kuhlman
|Republic County
|5-11
|Sr.
|18.3
|Austin Maxwell
|Sterling
|6-5
|Sr.
|21.0
|Daniel Ratzlaff
|Moundridge
|5-9
|Sr.
|20.1
|Second team
|Josh Burdine
|Solomon
|6-4
|Sr.
|24.0
|Gage Burkes
|Oxford
|6-4
|Sr.
|17.3
|Colin Foos
|Ness City
|6-2
|Sr.
|18.0
|Trenton Holloway
|South Gray
|6-2
|Sr.
|14.7
|Jett Little
|Meade
|5-9
|Jr.
|15.9
Trevor Allen, jr., Republic County; Scott Angell, jr., Medicine Lodge; Rustin Ardery, sr., Kiowa County; Austin Baalman, jr. Oakley; Cameron Brown, jr., Yates Center; Payton Buckmaster, sr., Smith Center; Jantz Budde, jr., Leoti; Luke Burns, jr., Valley Falls; Chet Cordell, sr., Little River; Kaleb Davis, sr., Kiowa County; Thomas Eisenbarth, sr., Onaga; Brenton Esslinger, sr., Sedan; Jake Fischer, sr., Central-Burden; Neil Fletcher, sr., Leoti; Wyatt Flynn, sr., Rock Hills; Justin Friesen, jr., Inman; Randy Friesen, sr., Meade; Carter Gish, sr., McLouth; BJ Glanton, jr., Bennington; Jacob GrandPre, sr., Jefferson North; Collin Jasper, so., Troy; Matt Jones, jr., Marais des Cygnes; Shane Jones, jr., Hill City; Zach Koppelmann, sr., Central-Burden; Mitchell Kufahl, sr., Onaga; Parker Lee, jr., Burlingame; Stephen Llewellyn, sr., Oakley; Cole Loewer, sr., Central-Burden; Marques Logan, sr., Stanton County; Isaiah Loudermilk, fr., West Elk; Hunter Makovec, sr., Herington; Austin Mettling, sr., Central-Burden; Josh Miller, sr., Inman; Cory Noll, sr., Jefferson North; Damien Odle, sr., Kiowa County; Luke Pyle, sr., Jefferson North; Joey Ramsey, sr., Lyndon; Tevin Renken, jr. Little River; Eli Smith, jr., West Elk; Derek Stanley, sr., Bennington; Cameron Thomas, jr., Jackson Heights; Kaden Vanderpool, jr., Marais des Cygnes; Kaleb Whitehair, sr., Ell-Saline; Derrick Williams, so., Oxford; Taylor Williamson, sr., Sublette.
Class 1A
|First team
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pts.
|Kyle Hammond
|Crest
|6-1
|Sr.
|22.1
|Michael Propst
|Udall
|6-4
|Sr.
|26.1
|Austin Showman
|South Haven
|6-2
|Sr.
|16.0
|Kade Spresser
|Hoxie
|6-1
|Jr.
|18.2
|Dean Wade
|St. John
|6-8
|So.
|16.0
|Second team
|Payton Heinen
|Axtell
|6-6
|Jr.
|15.0
|Eli Kuhlman
|Wallace County
|5-9
|Sr.
|23.2
|Grant Meinenger
|Ashland
|6-4
|Sr.
|19.0
|Jett Reese
|Fowler
|6-4
|Sr.
|15.7
|Jared Starkey
|Hutchinson Central Christian
|6-10
|Sr.
|16.5
Brandon Baumgardner, sr., Olpe; Cody Beogher, sr., Stockton; Taylin Bird, jr., Fowler; Stetson Broce, sr., Pretty Prairie; Calahan Brown, sr., Frankfort; Brett Burdiek, jr., Centralia; Ty Clark, jr., Fowler; Davis Cook, sr., Goessel; Lane Cully, sr., South Haven; John Dealy, sr., Fairfield; Michael Hinnen, sr., Flinthills; Nick Huhman, sr., Cunningham; Adolfo Ibarra, sr., Macksville; Kip Keeley, sr., LaCrosse; Josh Keltz, sr., Cheylin; Chase Kennedy, jr., Hoxie; Kade Kinnamon, jr., St. John; Zac Krehbiel, jr., Hutchinson Central Christian; Ryan Kuhlman, sr., Dighton; Trae Lane, sr., Burrton; Nick Lawson, sr., Sylvan-Lucas; Andrew Lowe, sr., South Haven; Alex Mata, jr., Deerfield; Jared McKinney, sr., Weskan; Sam McKinney, sr., Weskan; Joel Milford, sr., Fowler; Sam Morgan, jr., White City; Gavin Mote, sr., Wallace County; Charles Musil, jr., Valley Heights; Devon Newberry, fr., Attica; Spencer Nusser, sr., St. John; Jake O’Brien, sr., St. Paul; Kyle Patrick, so., Hutchinson Central Christian; Hunter Raye, sr., South Haven; Joe Redeker, so., Olpe; Devin Rempe, jr., Centralia; Dustin Rottinghaus, jr., Baileyville; Aaron Schmelze, sr., Axtell; Curtis Stallbaumer, sr., Baileyville; Sam Steinlage, jr., Centralia; Jake Stroman, sr., Waverly; Alex Surdez, sr., Frankfort; Tanner Tranbarger, sr., Macksville; Aaron True, jr., Southern Coffey; Tre Tyson, jr., Waverly; Darin Wade, so., Caldwell; Hayden Walker, jr., Weskan; Justin Wiltfong, so., Stockton.
