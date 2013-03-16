The Eagle’s All-Class boys basketball teams (March 16)

All-Class Boys

Class 6A

First team Ht. Yr. Pts. Clay Custer BV Northwest 6-1 Jr. 22.2 Conner Frankamp Wichita North 6-1 Sr. 31.1 Joey Lillis BV West 6-7 Sr. 14.2 Taylor Schieber Derby 6-2 Sr. 19.3 Zach Schneider SM East 6-7 Sr. 15.0 Second team Scott Edwards BV North 6-4 Sr. 16.5 Noah Knight Olathe South 6-1 Jr. 12.8 Khadre Lane Lawrence Free State 6-4 Jr. 13.5 Ben Richardson BV Northwest 6-3 Jr. 9.9 Vance Wentz SM East 6-3 Sr. 13.0

Trey Bales, sr., Olathe Northwest; Bo Banner, sr., Garden City; Zach Beard, jr., Wichita North; Ealy Bell, jr., Wichita Heights; Jawan Emery, sr., BV North; Vince Fritz, jr., BV Northwest; Blaise Gammon, so., BV West; EJ Garnes, jr., Wichita Southeast; Shaphan Gross, sr., Dodge City; Kyle Harrison, jr., BV Northwest; Jacob Holloway, sr., Manhattan; Chris Hudgins, sr., Manhattan; Kyle Huppe, sr., Gardner-Edgerton; Connor Hurst, sr., Blue Valley; Frank Johnston, sr., Junction City; Samajae Jones, so., Wichita East; Connor Kaiser, so., BV West; Riley Landuyt, sr., Washburn Rural; Charlie Marquardt, sr., Blue Valley; Tavon Morrow, sr., Maize; Jake Mosiman, sr., Lawrence; David Nelson, Olathe South; Josiah Ray, sr., Derby; Chris Reed, sr., Wichita Heights; Justin Roberts, fr., Lawrence; David Salach, jr., BV Northwest; Kyle Smith, sr., Olathe East; Raymond Solis, sr., Topeka; Ezra Talbert, jr., Olathe East; Jay Temaat, sr., SM West; De’Shawn Terrell, sr., Wichita East; Trevor Turner, sr., Hutchinson; Tarius Williams, jr., Wichita North.

Class 5A

First team Ht. Yr. Pts. Trevon Evans Eisenhower 6-0 Jr. 25.8 Braden Hullings Kapaun 5-11 Sr. 16.4 Josh Pedersen SM South 6-6 Sr. 14.6 Jackson Perez Emporia 6-1 Sr. 20.0 Joe Schneider Lansing 6-2 Jr. 13.4 Second team Michael Carson KC Harmon 6-6 Sr. 16.5 Montell Cozart Bishop Miege 6-2 Sr. 16.0 Nathan Stacy Mill Valley 6-4 Sr. 16.0 Dainan Swoope SM South 6-0 So. 14.4 Zach Winter Andover Central 6-2 Sr. 18.4

Jovan Barksdale, jr., Shawnee Heights; Tony Barksdale Jr., so., Shawnee Heights; Toby Baxter, sr., Kapaun; Dallas Bruner, sr., Andover; DeAngelo Bruster, so., SM South; Logan Bullinger, sr., Carroll; Brady Carter, sr., Andover; Roy Clayter, sr., Lansing; Ryan Colombo, sr., Topeka Seaman; Tyler Clement, sr., St. Thomas Aquinas; Adam DeKoning, sr., Andover; Treyton Hines, jr., Salina Central; Cameron Hurley, sr., Andover Central; Jordan Kelly, sr. Wichita West; DeAndre King, sr., KC Washington; Kade Kordonowy, so., Maize South; JJ Lewis, sr., Liberal; Jeremy Lickteig, sr., Kapaun; Anthony Miller, sr., BV Southwest; Matt Morris, jr., Eisenhower; Jerel Morrow, sr., Emporia; Devin Newsome, jr., SM South; Dominique O’Connor, jr., BV Southwest; Christian Smith, sr., Carroll; Brennan Stemple, jr., Eisenhower; Justin Stonebraker, jr., Salina South; Jajuan Taylor, sr., KC Harmon; Garin Vandiver, sr., Emporia; Wyatt Vorhees, jr., Mill Valley; Brady Werth, so., Hays; Cameron Wiggins, jr., Leavenworth; Clayton Young, sr., Lansing.

Class 4A

First team Ht. Yr. Pts. Hunter Knoblauch Andale 6-0 So. 12.0 Jahmal McMurray Highland Park 5-11 Jr. 13.5 James Newton Coffeyville 5-10 Jr. 18.4 Semi Ojeleye Ottawa 6-8 Sr. 38.1 Andy Wilson Abilene 6-3 Sr. 16.0 Second team Johnny Becker Clearwater 6-0 Jr. 15.6 Shafee Carr Highland Park 6-5 Jr. 18.5 Riley Kemmer Wichita Collegiate 6-8 Sr. 18.0 Kyler Kinnamon McPherson 5-10 So. 14.3 Dallas Natt Ottawa 5-11 Sr. 7.6

Will Adler, so., Winfield; Devin Alters, jr., Girard; Andrew Ballock, jr., Eudora; Matthew Barlow, sr., Abilene; Blake Barto, sr., Frontenac; Aaron Biganda, jr., Columbus; Avery Coronado, sr., Frontenac; Trevor Crain, sr., El Dorado; Skylar Dean, sr., Pratt; Gerad Deaver, sr., Andale; Stewart Dennison, sr., Circle; Tanner Ellis, sr., Pittsburg; Collin Frickey, sr., Clearwater; Luke Fursman, jr., Baldwin; Dalton Haist, sr., Clay Center; Jacob Harms, sr., Abilene; Alex Hasty, sr., Ottawa; Jared Haury, jr., El Dorado; Heath Hoffmeister, sr., Independence; Cooper Holmes, fr., Concordia; Grant Holmes, jr., Concordia; Marcus Houghton, sr., McPherson; Travis House, jr., El Dorado; Connor Hurst, so., Augusta; Gage Ihrig, jr., Goodland; Calvin Johnson, sr., KC Piper; Dontae Johnson, sr., Labette County; Logan Mays, jr., Winfield; Wyatt McKinney, jr., Hesston; Jacob Miller, sr., Rock Creek; Ryan Miller, sr., Trinity Academy; Isaac Poe, sr., Wamego; Grant Raleigh, so., Hesston; Ty Redington, sr., Mulvane; Stefon Rich, sr., Pittsburg; Ryan Schneider, jr., Rock Creek; Ben Seiler, sr., Andale; Nolan Smith, sr., Mulvane; Keaton Sorenson, sr., McPherson; Jonathan Stark, sr., Fort Scott; Alex Steinle, sr., Independence; Trent Tanking, sr., Holton; Eric Tastove, sr., Anderson County; Tucker Thompson, jr., Labette County; Tanner Triggs, sr., Topeka Hayden; Austen Twombley, sr., Bonner Springs; Reed VanDeest, jr., Clearwater; Quinton Verholtz, jr., DeSoto; Bret Waddell, jr., Rose Hill; Marshall Wethington, sr., Wamego; Tray Wheeler, sr., Highland Park; Jace Williams, fr., Buhler; Lucas Wilson, sr., Paola; Chase Winter, sr., Augusta; Chase Younger, jr., Basehor-Linwood.

Class 3A

First team Ht. Yr. Pts. Creighton Brinker Nemaha Valley 6-6 Sr. 14.9 Austin Budke Beloit 6-6 Sr. 23.0 Drew Kite Scott City 6-4 Sr. 19.5 Brett O’Neil Scott City 6-1 Sr. 12.0 Noah Thornbrugh Humboldt 6-6 Jr. 16.1 Second team Tyler Brown Silver Lake 6-7 Sr. 18.0 Brice Dean Wichita Independent 5-10 Sr. 19.5 Trey O’Neil Scott City 6-2 So. 10.6 Gabe Schomacker Cheney 6-4 Sr. 19.0 Cody Stetler Hoisington 6-9 Sr. 21.2

Justice Baird, sr., Neodesha; Chase Banister, jr., Douglass; Shane Bennett, sr., Holcomb; Teddy Boersma, sr., Cimarron; Blake Bohling, sr., Halstead; Jacob Brooks, sr., Norton; Clayton Chase, sr., Southwestern Heights; Tony Chavez, sr., Sacred Heart; Malachi Cousins, sr., Osage City; Alex Davidson, jr., Riverside; Dyson Dechant, sr., Pittsburg Colgan; Seth Derr, sr., Phillipsburg; Troy Dishon, so., Horton; Travis Echelberry, sr., Conway Springs; Nolan Eisenbarth, sr., Hutchinson Trinity; Christian Fischer, jr., Cimarron; Duncan Fort, fr., Osage City; Brady Geist, sr., West Franklin; Zach Halter, jr., Riverside; Jacob Hansen, sr., Atchison County; Jacob Harper, sr., Marion; Jordan Hett, sr., Marion; Cody Holthaus, jr., Douglass; Jordan Horstick, sr., Central Heights; Ricky Kearney, sr., Atchison County; Luke Johnson, sr., Haven; Tyler LaSalle, sr., Holcomb; Layton Leydig, jr., Council Grove; Carter Mann, jr., Wellsville; McKenzie McAfee, sr., Sabetha; Andrae McGauchy, so., Riverside; Tanner McIntosh, sr., Caney Valley; Tanner McNutt, jr., Humboldt; Wes Moots, jr., Eureka; Dalton Murphy, sr., Conway Springs; Sean Newlan, sr., Phillipsburg; Deven Newman, jr., Galena; Landon North, so., Riverton; Trent Olberding, sr., Nemaha Valley; Mitchell Packard, jr., Kingman; Colton Pitko, so., Eureka; Ross Rasmussen, jr., Conway Springs; Ryan Redding, sr., Burlington; Anthony Santiago, jr., Halstead; Trenton Smith, jr., Silver Lake; Greyson Spriggs, sr., Riverton; Ben Stutterheim, jr., SE-Saline; Caleb Tanner, sr., Remington; Shaq Thiessen, sr., Hillsboro; Logan Thompson, sr., Sedgwick; Heath Tucker, jr., Holcomb; Payton Vetter, jr., Beloit; Brandon Voth, sr., Fredonia; Brett Weinbrenner, jr., Hillsboro.

Class 2A

First team Ht. Yr. Pts. Morgan Davis Meade 6-4 Jr. 15.2 Hadley Gillum Plainville 6-4 Jr. 18.0 Trenton Kuhlman Republic County 5-11 Sr. 18.3 Austin Maxwell Sterling 6-5 Sr. 21.0 Daniel Ratzlaff Moundridge 5-9 Sr. 20.1 Second team Josh Burdine Solomon 6-4 Sr. 24.0 Gage Burkes Oxford 6-4 Sr. 17.3 Colin Foos Ness City 6-2 Sr. 18.0 Trenton Holloway South Gray 6-2 Sr. 14.7 Jett Little Meade 5-9 Jr. 15.9

Trevor Allen, jr., Republic County; Scott Angell, jr., Medicine Lodge; Rustin Ardery, sr., Kiowa County; Austin Baalman, jr. Oakley; Cameron Brown, jr., Yates Center; Payton Buckmaster, sr., Smith Center; Jantz Budde, jr., Leoti; Luke Burns, jr., Valley Falls; Chet Cordell, sr., Little River; Kaleb Davis, sr., Kiowa County; Thomas Eisenbarth, sr., Onaga; Brenton Esslinger, sr., Sedan; Jake Fischer, sr., Central-Burden; Neil Fletcher, sr., Leoti; Wyatt Flynn, sr., Rock Hills; Justin Friesen, jr., Inman; Randy Friesen, sr., Meade; Carter Gish, sr., McLouth; BJ Glanton, jr., Bennington; Jacob GrandPre, sr., Jefferson North; Collin Jasper, so., Troy; Matt Jones, jr., Marais des Cygnes; Shane Jones, jr., Hill City; Zach Koppelmann, sr., Central-Burden; Mitchell Kufahl, sr., Onaga; Parker Lee, jr., Burlingame; Stephen Llewellyn, sr., Oakley; Cole Loewer, sr., Central-Burden; Marques Logan, sr., Stanton County; Isaiah Loudermilk, fr., West Elk; Hunter Makovec, sr., Herington; Austin Mettling, sr., Central-Burden; Josh Miller, sr., Inman; Cory Noll, sr., Jefferson North; Damien Odle, sr., Kiowa County; Luke Pyle, sr., Jefferson North; Joey Ramsey, sr., Lyndon; Tevin Renken, jr. Little River; Eli Smith, jr., West Elk; Derek Stanley, sr., Bennington; Cameron Thomas, jr., Jackson Heights; Kaden Vanderpool, jr., Marais des Cygnes; Kaleb Whitehair, sr., Ell-Saline; Derrick Williams, so., Oxford; Taylor Williamson, sr., Sublette.

Class 1A

First team Ht. Yr. Pts. Kyle Hammond Crest 6-1 Sr. 22.1 Michael Propst Udall 6-4 Sr. 26.1 Austin Showman South Haven 6-2 Sr. 16.0 Kade Spresser Hoxie 6-1 Jr. 18.2 Dean Wade St. John 6-8 So. 16.0 Second team Payton Heinen Axtell 6-6 Jr. 15.0 Eli Kuhlman Wallace County 5-9 Sr. 23.2 Grant Meinenger Ashland 6-4 Sr. 19.0 Jett Reese Fowler 6-4 Sr. 15.7 Jared Starkey Hutchinson Central Christian 6-10 Sr. 16.5

Brandon Baumgardner, sr., Olpe; Cody Beogher, sr., Stockton; Taylin Bird, jr., Fowler; Stetson Broce, sr., Pretty Prairie; Calahan Brown, sr., Frankfort; Brett Burdiek, jr., Centralia; Ty Clark, jr., Fowler; Davis Cook, sr., Goessel; Lane Cully, sr., South Haven; John Dealy, sr., Fairfield; Michael Hinnen, sr., Flinthills; Nick Huhman, sr., Cunningham; Adolfo Ibarra, sr., Macksville; Kip Keeley, sr., LaCrosse; Josh Keltz, sr., Cheylin; Chase Kennedy, jr., Hoxie; Kade Kinnamon, jr., St. John; Zac Krehbiel, jr., Hutchinson Central Christian; Ryan Kuhlman, sr., Dighton; Trae Lane, sr., Burrton; Nick Lawson, sr., Sylvan-Lucas; Andrew Lowe, sr., South Haven; Alex Mata, jr., Deerfield; Jared McKinney, sr., Weskan; Sam McKinney, sr., Weskan; Joel Milford, sr., Fowler; Sam Morgan, jr., White City; Gavin Mote, sr., Wallace County; Charles Musil, jr., Valley Heights; Devon Newberry, fr., Attica; Spencer Nusser, sr., St. John; Jake O’Brien, sr., St. Paul; Kyle Patrick, so., Hutchinson Central Christian; Hunter Raye, sr., South Haven; Joe Redeker, so., Olpe; Devin Rempe, jr., Centralia; Dustin Rottinghaus, jr., Baileyville; Aaron Schmelze, sr., Axtell; Curtis Stallbaumer, sr., Baileyville; Sam Steinlage, jr., Centralia; Jake Stroman, sr., Waverly; Alex Surdez, sr., Frankfort; Tanner Tranbarger, sr., Macksville; Aaron True, jr., Southern Coffey; Tre Tyson, jr., Waverly; Darin Wade, so., Caldwell; Hayden Walker, jr., Weskan; Justin Wiltfong, so., Stockton.