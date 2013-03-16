The Eagle’s 2012-13 All-State girls basketball teams

All-State and All-Class teams are selected by The Wichita Eagle with the help of basketball coaches across the state.

Every coach in Kansas is mailed a ballot to return to The Eagle by the end of the season. Coaches may nominate their own players and players from other teams.

The teams were selected by Joanna Chadwick. She tabulates nominations from the ballots and gets additional input from coaches and other media members.

Top 15

First team Ht. Yr. Pts Kelsey Brooks Olathe Northwest 5-9 Sr. 16.9 Jacee Kramer Jefferson North 5-7 Jr. 26.0 Katelyn Loecker McPherson 6-0 Sr. 17.0 Paige Lungwitz Maize 5-11 Sr. 15.0 Kaylee Page Wamego 6-2 Jr. 20.7

Second team Ht. Yr. Pts Kendrian Elliott Wichita South 6-2 Fr. 14.0 Hadyn Herlocker Girard 5-6 Sr. 21.4 Kylee Kopatich Olathe South 5-10 So. 17.9 Lanie Page Wamego 6-2 So. 16.2 Karlie Steinle Wilson 5-8 Sr. 24.0

Third team Ht. Yr. Pts Sydney Benoit Smith Center 5-9 Sr. 19.0 Jenna Farris Lincoln 5-8 Sr. 23.4 Alli Heimerman Garden Plain 5-6 Sr. 14.0 Abbie Lehman Newton 6-3 Sr. 13.0 Tena Loewen Hillsboro 5-6 Sr. 13.2

KELSEY BROOKS

5-9, sr., Olathe Northwest

JACEE KRAMER

5-7, jr., Jefferson North

KATELYN LOECKER

6-0, sr., McPherson

PAIGE LUNGWITZ

5-11, sr., Maize

KAYLEE PAGE

6-2, jr., Wamego

ANTWAIN SCALES

Wichita South coach

Scales, in his second season as South’s coach, led the Titans to a 24-1 record and the Class 6A title with a 46-44 win over Wichita Heights. It was South’s first title since 1978. South also was co-champs in the City League, the first time the Titans had won a league title since 1978.

When Scales took over as South’s coach, the Titans were coming off three straight seasons with losing records. Last season the Titans were 14-9 and advanced to the 6A tourney.

Look forward to seeing the Titans back against next year as their starting lineup consisted of two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors.