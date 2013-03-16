The Eagle’s 2012-13 All-State girls basketball teams

All-State and All-Class teams are selected by The Wichita Eagle with the help of basketball coaches across the state.
Every coach in Kansas is mailed a ballot to return to The Eagle by the end of the season. Coaches may nominate their own players and players from other teams.
The teams were selected by Joanna Chadwick. She tabulates nominations from the ballots and gets additional input from coaches and other media members.
Top 15
|First team
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pts
|Kelsey Brooks
|Olathe Northwest
|5-9
|Sr.
|16.9
|Jacee Kramer
|Jefferson North
|5-7
|Jr.
|26.0
|Katelyn Loecker
|McPherson
|6-0
|Sr.
|17.0
|Paige Lungwitz
|Maize
|5-11
|Sr.
|15.0
|Kaylee Page
|Wamego
|6-2
|Jr.
|20.7
|Second team
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pts
|Kendrian Elliott
|Wichita South
|6-2
|Fr.
|14.0
|Hadyn Herlocker
|Girard
|5-6
|Sr.
|21.4
|Kylee Kopatich
|Olathe South
|5-10
|So.
|17.9
|Lanie Page
|Wamego
|6-2
|So.
|16.2
|Karlie Steinle
|Wilson
|5-8
|Sr.
|24.0
|Third team
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pts
|Sydney Benoit
|Smith Center
|5-9
|Sr.
|19.0
|Jenna Farris
|Lincoln
|5-8
|Sr.
|23.4
|Alli Heimerman
|Garden Plain
|5-6
|Sr.
|14.0
|Abbie Lehman
|Newton
|6-3
|Sr.
|13.0
|Tena Loewen
|Hillsboro
|5-6
|Sr.
|13.2
ANTWAIN SCALES
Wichita South coach
Scales, in his second season as South’s coach, led the Titans to a 24-1 record and the Class 6A title with a 46-44 win over Wichita Heights. It was South’s first title since 1978. South also was co-champs in the City League, the first time the Titans had won a league title since 1978.
When Scales took over as South’s coach, the Titans were coming off three straight seasons with losing records. Last season the Titans were 14-9 and advanced to the 6A tourney.
Look forward to seeing the Titans back against next year as their starting lineup consisted of two freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors.
