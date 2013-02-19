Varsity Kansas

February 19, 2013 11:32 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school girls basketball scores (Feb. 19)

Girls

Carroll 58, West 26

Heights 92, Southeast 28

Kapaun 64, Northwest 44

South 46, East 37

Andale 42, Clearwater 33

Andover 51, Valley Center 43

Circle 54, Collegiate 28

Eisenhower 44, Maize South 30

Goddard 42, Arkansas City 30

McPherson 93, Rose Hill 36

Mulvane 46, Buhler 42

Newton 57, Hutchinson 30

Salina Central 40, Maize 33

Salina South 57, Campus 37

Wellington 34, Augusta 26

Winfield 46, El Dorado 44, OT

Belle Plaine 58, Bluestem 46

Conway Springs 56, Chaparral 29

Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 29

Garden Plain 43, Douglass 21

Trinity Academy 56, Independent 37

Haven 44, Halstead 27

Hesston 51, Pratt 44

Hillsboro 55, Kingman 20

Nickerson 62, Lyons 59

Sterling 65, Smoky Valley 38

Berean Academy 46, Goessel 33

Caldwell at South Haven

Canton-Galva at Little River

Central-Burden 44, West Elk 28

Cunningham 37, Attica 29

Ell-Saline 49, Sedgwick 42

Fairfield 63, Central Christian 35

Flinthills at Hartford

Herington 44, Inman 40, OT

Hutchinson Trinity 44, Marion 25

Lebo 49, Eureka 30

Madison 40, Crest 22

Moundridge 44, Ellinwood 42

Norwich 67, Burrton 26

Oxford at Remington

Peabody-Burns 40, Hope 27

Pretty Prairie at Stafford

South Barber at Pratt Skyline

Wichita Homeschool 63, Argonia 54

Abilene 57, Chapman 32

Anderson County 50, Iola 23

Atchison 82, KC Wyandotte 24

Baileyville 53, Hanover 43

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 39, Plainville 29

Bishop Miege 50, BV West 43

Bonner Springs 71, KC Ward 47

Burlington 73, Yates Center 22

BV North 54, Blue Valley 50

Caney Valley 77, Fedonia 55

Central Heights 47, Wellsville 37, OT

Centralia Heights 47, Onaga 39

Cherryvale 60, Humboldt 31

Cimarron 47, Satanta 37

Clay Center 58, Concordia 53

Coffeyville 48, Independence 25

Colby 57, Thomas More Prep 45

DeSoto 56, Louisburg 44

Dighton 61, Ness City 44

Ellis 64, Stockton 25

Ellsworth 42, Sacred Heart 35, OT

Emporia 47, Shawnee Heights 38

Fort Scott 57, Chanute 44

Goodland 49, Scott City 38

Hays 56, Dodge City 38

Hoisington 50, Larned 23

Holton 43, Sabetha 38

Hoxie 71, Wheatland-Grinnell 26

Jefferson North 85, Oskaloosa 29

Jefferson West 65, Royal Valley 38

Junction City 34, Topeka West 26

KC Christian 42, Leavenworth Immaculata 30

KC Maranatha 61, Heritage 49

KC Piper 49, Basehor-Linwood 48

Kiowa County 48, Bucklin 43

Lakeside 28, Logan 24

Lansing 60, KC Turner 24

Leavenworth 60, KC Turner 24

Little River 49, Canton-Galva 22

Lyndon 49, West Franklin 32

Mill Valley 34, Tonganoxie 31

Natoma 69, Palco 49

NE-Arma 47, Altoona-Midway 17

Nemaha Valley 45, Hiawatha 21

Northern Heights 51, Osage City 34

Oakley 61, Hill City 40

Olathe Northwest 61, SM South 34

Olathe South 49, SM Northwest 31

Olpe 62, Chase County 23

Osborne 60, Lincoln 54

Oswego 49, Pleasanton 21

Ottawa 39, Eudora 26

Peabody 40, Hope 27

Pike Valley 56, Sylvan-Lucas 27

Pittsburg 48, Labette County 46

Pittsburg Colgan 57, Riverton 47

Quinter 50, WaKeeney 36

Rawlins County 47, Cheylin 32

Riverside 65, Jackson Heights 40

Russell 49, Minneapolis 41

Santa Fe Trail 54, Perry-Lecompton 33

SE-Saline 44, Republic County 43

Sharon Springs 59, St. Francis 48

Silver Lake 72, Council Grove 42

Smith Center 55, Beloit 46

Solomon 54, Bennington 43

South Gray 56, Deerfield 33

Southern Coffey County 50, Uniontown 46

St. James 46, Metro Academy 35

St. John 57, Otis-Bison 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, BV Northwest 22

Topeka 56, Highland Park 36

Topeka Hayden 56, Manhattan 43

Triplains-Brewster 61, Heartland Christian 40

Valley Heights 61, Rock Creek 47

Wabaunsee 64, St. Marys 58

Wallace County 59, St. Francis 48

Wamego 69, Marysville 44

Washburn Rural 38, Topeka Seaman 29

Washington County 54, Clifton-Clyde 29

Wetmore 56, Burlingame 39

Wilson 57, Victoria 46

