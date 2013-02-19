Tuesday’s Kansas high school girls basketball scores (Feb. 19)

Girls
Carroll 58, West 26
Heights 92, Southeast 28
Kapaun 64, Northwest 44
South 46, East 37
Andale 42, Clearwater 33
Andover 51, Valley Center 43
Circle 54, Collegiate 28
Eisenhower 44, Maize South 30
Goddard 42, Arkansas City 30
McPherson 93, Rose Hill 36
Mulvane 46, Buhler 42
Newton 57, Hutchinson 30
Salina Central 40, Maize 33
Salina South 57, Campus 37
Wellington 34, Augusta 26
Winfield 46, El Dorado 44, OT
Belle Plaine 58, Bluestem 46
Conway Springs 56, Chaparral 29
Cheney 66, Medicine Lodge 29
Garden Plain 43, Douglass 21
Trinity Academy 56, Independent 37
Haven 44, Halstead 27
Hesston 51, Pratt 44
Hillsboro 55, Kingman 20
Nickerson 62, Lyons 59
Sterling 65, Smoky Valley 38
Berean Academy 46, Goessel 33
Caldwell at South Haven
Canton-Galva at Little River
Central-Burden 44, West Elk 28
Cunningham 37, Attica 29
Ell-Saline 49, Sedgwick 42
Fairfield 63, Central Christian 35
Flinthills at Hartford
Herington 44, Inman 40, OT
Hutchinson Trinity 44, Marion 25
Lebo 49, Eureka 30
Madison 40, Crest 22
Moundridge 44, Ellinwood 42
Norwich 67, Burrton 26
Oxford at Remington
Peabody-Burns 40, Hope 27
Pretty Prairie at Stafford
South Barber at Pratt Skyline
Wichita Homeschool 63, Argonia 54
Abilene 57, Chapman 32
Anderson County 50, Iola 23
Atchison 82, KC Wyandotte 24
Baileyville 53, Hanover 43
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 39, Plainville 29
Bishop Miege 50, BV West 43
Bonner Springs 71, KC Ward 47
Burlington 73, Yates Center 22
BV North 54, Blue Valley 50
Caney Valley 77, Fedonia 55
Central Heights 47, Wellsville 37, OT
Centralia Heights 47, Onaga 39
Cherryvale 60, Humboldt 31
Cimarron 47, Satanta 37
Clay Center 58, Concordia 53
Coffeyville 48, Independence 25
Colby 57, Thomas More Prep 45
DeSoto 56, Louisburg 44
Dighton 61, Ness City 44
Ellis 64, Stockton 25
Ellsworth 42, Sacred Heart 35, OT
Emporia 47, Shawnee Heights 38
Fort Scott 57, Chanute 44
Goodland 49, Scott City 38
Hays 56, Dodge City 38
Hoisington 50, Larned 23
Holton 43, Sabetha 38
Hoxie 71, Wheatland-Grinnell 26
Jefferson North 85, Oskaloosa 29
Jefferson West 65, Royal Valley 38
Junction City 34, Topeka West 26
KC Christian 42, Leavenworth Immaculata 30
KC Maranatha 61, Heritage 49
KC Piper 49, Basehor-Linwood 48
Kiowa County 48, Bucklin 43
Lakeside 28, Logan 24
Lansing 60, KC Turner 24
Leavenworth 60, KC Turner 24
Little River 49, Canton-Galva 22
Lyndon 49, West Franklin 32
Mill Valley 34, Tonganoxie 31
Natoma 69, Palco 49
NE-Arma 47, Altoona-Midway 17
Nemaha Valley 45, Hiawatha 21
Northern Heights 51, Osage City 34
Oakley 61, Hill City 40
Olathe Northwest 61, SM South 34
Olathe South 49, SM Northwest 31
Olpe 62, Chase County 23
Osborne 60, Lincoln 54
Oswego 49, Pleasanton 21
Ottawa 39, Eudora 26
Peabody 40, Hope 27
Pike Valley 56, Sylvan-Lucas 27
Pittsburg 48, Labette County 46
Pittsburg Colgan 57, Riverton 47
Quinter 50, WaKeeney 36
Rawlins County 47, Cheylin 32
Riverside 65, Jackson Heights 40
Russell 49, Minneapolis 41
Santa Fe Trail 54, Perry-Lecompton 33
SE-Saline 44, Republic County 43
Sharon Springs 59, St. Francis 48
Silver Lake 72, Council Grove 42
Smith Center 55, Beloit 46
Solomon 54, Bennington 43
South Gray 56, Deerfield 33
Southern Coffey County 50, Uniontown 46
St. James 46, Metro Academy 35
St. John 57, Otis-Bison 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, BV Northwest 22
Topeka 56, Highland Park 36
Topeka Hayden 56, Manhattan 43
Triplains-Brewster 61, Heartland Christian 40
Valley Heights 61, Rock Creek 47
Wabaunsee 64, St. Marys 58
Wallace County 59, St. Francis 48
Wamego 69, Marysville 44
Washburn Rural 38, Topeka Seaman 29
Washington County 54, Clifton-Clyde 29
Wetmore 56, Burlingame 39
Wilson 57, Victoria 46
