Varsity Kansas

February 12, 2013 11:50 PM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school girls basketball scores (Feb. 12)

Girls

Carroll 59, Southeast 28

East 60, West 39

Heights 56, Northwest 49

South 43, North 9

Andale 59, Augusta 22

Andover 62, Eisenhower 42

Andover Central 86, Maize South 50

Buhler 56, El Dorado 32

Clearwater 46, Circle 34

Derby 62, Hutchinson 49

Maize 59, Goddard 23

McPherson 60, Mulvane 43

Newton 43, Campus 27

Salina Central 31, Salina South 29

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Wellington 64, Collegiate 27

Winfield 40, Rose Hill 30

Valley Center 69, Arkansas City 29

Cheney 60, Bluestem 23

Douglass 53, Medicine Lodge 48

Garden Plain 41, Conway Springs 32

Independent 49, Belle Plaine 34

Trinity Academy 48, Chaparral 31

Haven at Nickerson

Hesston 60, Kingman 21

Hillsboro 66, Halstead 30

Lyons 52, Smoky Valley 25

Sterling at Pratt

Argonia at Caldwell

Attica at Pretty Prairie

Canton-Galva at Remington

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Central-Burden

Chase County 52, Madison 45

Cunningham at Stafford

Elk Valley at Flinthills

Erie 49, Eureka 31

Goessel 48, Udall 30

Hutch Central Christian 36, Burrton 33

Hutchinson Trinity 36, Bennington 33

Little River 43, Peabody-Burns 24

Marion 34, Inman 31

Moundridge 41, Ell-Saline 40

Norwich 41, Pratt Skyline 18

Sedgwick 46, Berean Academy 40

South Barber at Fairfield

South Haven 50, Oxford 24

Atchison County 66, McLouth 18

Basehor-Linwood 50, Lansing 30

Beloit 51, Sacred Heart 47

Blue Valley 45, Gardner-Edgerton 23

Burlingame 50, Mission Valley 39, OT

Burlington 65, Humboldt 9

Central Heights 34, Anderson County 33

Central Plains 64, Ness City 25

Cheylin 71, St. Francis 59

Columbus 42, Girard 40

De Soto 52, Eudora 49, OT

Ellsworth 47, SE-Saline 34

Emporia 60, Topeka West 33

Fort Scott 52, Parsons 27

Frankfort 50, Wetmore 49

Frontenac 49, Pittsburg Colgan 46

Golden Plains 45, Triplains-Brewster 39

Hanover 51, BV-Randolpha 43

Hartford 55, White City 41

Hays 51, Abilene 30

Herington 57, Solomon 39

Hoisington 57, Thomas More Prep 36

Holcomb 66, Scott City 50

Holton 40, Santa Fe Trail 28

Hoxie 73, Norton 49

Ingalls 50, Deerfield 18

Jefferson West 43, Nemaha Valley 30

KC Christian 40, Oskaloosa 10

KC Piper 54, KC Ward 42

Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 24

Louisburg 47, Baldwin 40

Manhattan 36, Junction City 24

Mill Valley 49, Bonner Springs 46, OT

Natoma 60, Chase 27

Oakley 40, Quinter 26

Olathe East 42, SM East 34

Olathe Northwest 42, Leavenworth 36

Olathe South 48, SM West 39

Olpe 62, Northern Heights 23

Osawatomie 48, Wellsville 33

Osborne 55, Smith Center 51

Perry-Lecompton 48, Hiawatha 29

Phillipsburg 48, Concordia 44

Pike Valley 63, Lincoln 39

Pleasant Ridge 56, Leavenworth Immaculata 32

Republic County 48, Minneapolis 40

Riley County 64, Council Grove 44

Rock Creek 49, Chapman 34

Sabetha 43, Royal Valley 24

St. James 43, Bishop Seabury 38

St. Marys 51, Osage City 48

St. Paul 50, Oswego 32

Shawnee Heights 60, Topeka 49

SM Northwest 57, Lawrence Free State 47

Spearville 50, South Central 30

Stockton 56, La Crosse 32

Sylvan-Lucas 52, Tescott 46

Tonganoxie 60, KC Turner 26

Topeka Seaman 29, Topeka Hayden 27

Valley Falls 36, Jackson Heights 29

Victoria 51, Kinsley 41

Wabaunsee 42, Rossville 33

Wamego 59, Clay Center 40

Washburn Rural 63, Highland Park 30

Waverly 57, Lyndon 34

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Oberlin 35

Wilson 65, Southern Cloud 30

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video