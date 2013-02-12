Tuesday’s Kansas high school girls basketball scores (Feb. 12)

Girls
Carroll 59, Southeast 28
East 60, West 39
Heights 56, Northwest 49
South 43, North 9
Andale 59, Augusta 22
Andover 62, Eisenhower 42
Andover Central 86, Maize South 50
Buhler 56, El Dorado 32
Clearwater 46, Circle 34
Derby 62, Hutchinson 49
Maize 59, Goddard 23
McPherson 60, Mulvane 43
Newton 43, Campus 27
Salina Central 31, Salina South 29
Wellington 64, Collegiate 27
Winfield 40, Rose Hill 30
Valley Center 69, Arkansas City 29
Cheney 60, Bluestem 23
Douglass 53, Medicine Lodge 48
Garden Plain 41, Conway Springs 32
Independent 49, Belle Plaine 34
Trinity Academy 48, Chaparral 31
Haven at Nickerson
Hesston 60, Kingman 21
Hillsboro 66, Halstead 30
Lyons 52, Smoky Valley 25
Sterling at Pratt
Argonia at Caldwell
Attica at Pretty Prairie
Canton-Galva at Remington
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Central-Burden
Chase County 52, Madison 45
Cunningham at Stafford
Elk Valley at Flinthills
Erie 49, Eureka 31
Goessel 48, Udall 30
Hutch Central Christian 36, Burrton 33
Hutchinson Trinity 36, Bennington 33
Little River 43, Peabody-Burns 24
Marion 34, Inman 31
Moundridge 41, Ell-Saline 40
Norwich 41, Pratt Skyline 18
Sedgwick 46, Berean Academy 40
South Barber at Fairfield
South Haven 50, Oxford 24
Atchison County 66, McLouth 18
Basehor-Linwood 50, Lansing 30
Beloit 51, Sacred Heart 47
Blue Valley 45, Gardner-Edgerton 23
Burlingame 50, Mission Valley 39, OT
Burlington 65, Humboldt 9
Central Heights 34, Anderson County 33
Central Plains 64, Ness City 25
Cheylin 71, St. Francis 59
Columbus 42, Girard 40
De Soto 52, Eudora 49, OT
Ellsworth 47, SE-Saline 34
Emporia 60, Topeka West 33
Fort Scott 52, Parsons 27
Frankfort 50, Wetmore 49
Frontenac 49, Pittsburg Colgan 46
Golden Plains 45, Triplains-Brewster 39
Hanover 51, BV-Randolpha 43
Hartford 55, White City 41
Hays 51, Abilene 30
Herington 57, Solomon 39
Hoisington 57, Thomas More Prep 36
Holcomb 66, Scott City 50
Holton 40, Santa Fe Trail 28
Hoxie 73, Norton 49
Ingalls 50, Deerfield 18
Jefferson West 43, Nemaha Valley 30
KC Christian 40, Oskaloosa 10
KC Piper 54, KC Ward 42
Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 24
Louisburg 47, Baldwin 40
Manhattan 36, Junction City 24
Mill Valley 49, Bonner Springs 46, OT
Natoma 60, Chase 27
Oakley 40, Quinter 26
Olathe East 42, SM East 34
Olathe Northwest 42, Leavenworth 36
Olathe South 48, SM West 39
Olpe 62, Northern Heights 23
Osawatomie 48, Wellsville 33
Osborne 55, Smith Center 51
Perry-Lecompton 48, Hiawatha 29
Phillipsburg 48, Concordia 44
Pike Valley 63, Lincoln 39
Pleasant Ridge 56, Leavenworth Immaculata 32
Republic County 48, Minneapolis 40
Riley County 64, Council Grove 44
Rock Creek 49, Chapman 34
Sabetha 43, Royal Valley 24
St. James 43, Bishop Seabury 38
St. Marys 51, Osage City 48
St. Paul 50, Oswego 32
Shawnee Heights 60, Topeka 49
SM Northwest 57, Lawrence Free State 47
Spearville 50, South Central 30
Stockton 56, La Crosse 32
Sylvan-Lucas 52, Tescott 46
Tonganoxie 60, KC Turner 26
Topeka Seaman 29, Topeka Hayden 27
Valley Falls 36, Jackson Heights 29
Victoria 51, Kinsley 41
Wabaunsee 42, Rossville 33
Wamego 59, Clay Center 40
Washburn Rural 63, Highland Park 30
Waverly 57, Lyndon 34
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Oberlin 35
Wilson 65, Southern Cloud 30
