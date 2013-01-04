Johansen wants Carroll teammates to join her on podium

Bishop Carroll junior Hollyann Johansen won the Class 5-1A girls bowling title as a freshman and sophomore, but there’s one title she hasn’t won yet.

“It’s about the team,” Carroll coach Jim Nance said. “She’d rather win the (state) team title.

“There’s always more to conquer. Even if we get a team title, she’d want two team titles. Even if she bowls a 700 game, she’d want a 720 game.”

Johansen backed up her coach’s assessment.

“I’m really looking forward to us finishing first as a team,” she said. “I haven’t experienced that yet.”

Don’t think for a moment that she wouldn’t like that third individual state title, but she said she’d also like to get the team title for all to savor.

“I’m not going to say it means more than a third (individual) title, but it’s up there,” she said. “I want my teammates to know what it feels like to be champions.”

And it is that competitive fire that stirs thoughts of the Golden Eagles – 5-1A runnerup the past two years – being able to achieve the goals that Nance sets for his team on the first day.

“We want a City (League) championship, a regional championship and a state championship,” he said. “To do that, we can’t just be average. We’ve got to be our best. We’ve been so darn close.”

And Johansen is the centerpiece of a talented team that also boasts returning seniors Maggie Wiggins, Anna Bohr and Rachel Rotramel.

Johansen has a free and easy outlook, which she partly ascribes to the nature of bowling.

“That’s the cool thing about bowling,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what team you’re on; when you see a friend on another team doing well, you’re happy. It helps you grow.”

Nance, who also is an assistant coach on Carroll’s Class 5A football champions, likened Johansen to former Georgia running back Herschel Walker, who made a big splash early in his college career.

“There aren’t many girls who can perform at the level she has,” he said. “And she feels she can always be better and wants others around her to be better.”

