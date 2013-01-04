Maize bowling teams want new faces to help keep up old success

Graduation was not kind to Maize’s bowling teams.

The Class 6A champion girls team lost five members, and the Eagles boys team — eighth at state — lost six.

Still, coach Dave Walker remains confident that Maize has the talent to do well this season, even with all the new faces on the lanes.

“I guess the key words you would use are, ‘We’re reloading,’ ” Walker said.

In addition, two of Walker’s returning girls bowlers, seniors Jessica Ayers and Alyssa Cruz, are taking college preparatory classes this year and won’t be able to play.

That puts more of the responsibility, Walker said, on junior Arianna Perez (fourth at state a year ago) and senior Karly Winegarner.

Walker – whose daughter Danica was part of the Eagles’ 2012 title team – said although Maize has always had depth, it will take more for success.

“It comes down to how they answer the call,” said Walker, in his seventh season as Maize coach. “We’ll have four new varsity bowlers on both the boys and girls teams.”

He said he expects to learn a bit more about how the Eagles will perform on Saturday at the 24-team Carroll Invitational at West Acres Bowl.

“It’s a college format, and there’s true team bowling,” he said.

One thing is certain, he said: The young bowlers will have to grow up quickly.

“A lot will be asked of them,” he said. “We’re going to require everyone to raise the bar.”

Another key for the Maize girls will be senior Ali Latimer, whose older brother Clayton also bowled at Maize. Also, the Eagles added junior Amanda Kwasiak, a transfer from Carroll.

On the boys side, the Eagles will look to seniors Jordan Allan, Codi Prouty and Jeff Light as well as junior Aaron Ake, who benefited from the team going eight or nine deep last year, Walker said.

Youth will also be a key with the girls squad, and Walker has high hopes for freshman Gabby Winegarner, Karly’s younger sister.

The formula for success is pretty simple, Walker said.

“It comes down to who gets the job done,” he said. “It’s what the kids do when the light comes on.”

