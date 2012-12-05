Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 4)

Boys
East 67, Carroll 50
North 67, Heights 43
Kapaun 60, South 45
Northwest 58, West 53
Andover 59, Maize 43
Andover Central 54, Salina Central 37
Campus 61, Arkansas City 52
Derby 84, Goddard 45
Eisenhower 77, Hutchinson 68
Hutchinson 77, Eisenhower 68
Smoky Valley 38, Buhler 35
Winfield 57, Andale 54
Centre 54, Herington 43
Manhattan 65, Wichita Word of Life 42
Abilene 70, Rock Creek 47
Anderson County 73, Chanute 64
Ashland 51, Fowler 30
Atchison County 60, Horton 46
Baileyville 44, Washington County 32
Beloit 64, Clay Center 58
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 46, Lakeside 32
Bonner Springs 46, Eudora 32
Burlington 76, Iola 61
Central Plains 47, Ell-Saline 38
Cimarron 80, Bucklin 28
Concordia 61, Republic County 51
Crest 59, Erie 26
Dighton 70, Wheatland-Grinnell 39
Ellis 83, Golden Plains 23
Golden Plains 65, Rawlins County 39
Hanover 59, Axtell 54
Hitchcock County (Neb.) 47, Oberlin 32
Hoxie 55, Quinter 26
Humboldt 57, Uniontown 36
Jackson Heights 56, Mission Valley 45
Jefferson North 41, McLouth 36
Labette County 77, Frontenac 44
La Crosse 72, WaKeeney 52
Lansing 43, Shawnee Heights 40
Lawrence Free State 65, Topeka Seaman 62
Liberal 78, Guymon, Okla. 46
Lincoln 52, Russell 45
Manhattan Homeschool 64, St. John’s Military 39
Minneola 52, Ingalls 41
Moscow 43, Rolla 38
Nemaha Valley 45, Wamego 44
Osborne 65, Thunder Ridge 60
Rawlins County 46, Cheylin 41
Riverside 57, Doniphan West 25
Rock Hills 31, Tescott 19
Royal Valley 72, Council Grove 57
Satanta 42, Leoti 37
Silver Lake 48, Perry-LeCompton 47
Smith Center 76, Western Plains 59
St. Francis 77, Healy 25
Stockton 84, Heartland Christian 7
Stratton, Colo. 52, Logan 29
Sylvan-Lucas 67, Natoma 51
Valley Falls 60, Oskaloosa 41
Valley Heights 102, St. Xavier 31
Topeka Hayden 66, Holton 47
Washburn Rural 40, SM Northwest 38
Wellsville 60, West Franklin 52
Weskan 62, Triplains-Brewster 38
Bennington 48, Solomon 34
Halstead 70, Minneapolis 44
Caldwell 49, Norwich 33
El Dorado 46, Sacred Heart 45
Chapman 45, Rossville 32
Valley Center 78, Chaparral 61
Collegiate 54, Cheney 38
Independent 73, Circle 57
Cunningham 50, Otis-Bison 37
Chase vs. Fairfield
Emporia 70, Hesston 34
Rose Hill 60, Garden Plain 41
Elyria Christian 39, Canton-Galva 33
Goessel 53, Hutch Central Christian 50
Conway Springs 59, Sterling 40
Kingman 45, Medicine Lodge 27
St. John 55, Ellinwood 26
Kiowa County 63, Larned 45
Macksville 56, Spearville 40
Hoisington 61, Kinsley 41
Marion 80, Peabody-Burns 42
Inman 46, Lyons 44
Hillsboro 59, Moundridge 52
South Barber vs. Waynoka, Okla.
Oxford 67, Flinthills 44
Pretty Prairie vs. Sedgwick
Stafford at Pratt Skyline
Derby Invasion 75, SE-Cherokee 59
Attica vs. Elk Valley
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Udall
Girls
Carroll 53, East 27
Heights 59, North 11
Kapaun 40, South 32
Northwest 56, West 28
Andale 68, Winfield 29
Andover Central 56, Salina Central 53
Buhler 61, Smoky Valley 27
Campus at Arkansas City
Derby 43, Goddard 23
Eisenhower 60, Hutchinson 54
Maize 53, Andover 47
Abilene 40, Rock Creek 26
Ashland 51, Fowler 30
Atchison County 41, Horton 24
Baxter Springs 77, Parsons 53
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 42, Lakeside 32
Bonner Springs 46, Eudora 37
Bucklin 44, Satanta 41
Burlingame 32, Lyndon 23
Burlington 67, Iola 11
Central Plains 59, Ell-Saline 50
Chanute 49, Anderson County 23
Chase County 51, Wabaunsee 40
Clay Center 79, Beloit 26
Columbus 47, St. Paul 41
Council Grove 65, Royal Valley 44
Ellis 60, Quinter 39
Frankfort 48, Linn 42
Golden Plains 65, Rawlins County 39
Holton 47, Topeka Hayden 33
Hoxie 85, Cheylin 23
Ingalls 56, Minneola 19
Jefferson North 69, McClouth 14
KC Piper 54, Highland Park 19
Liberal 47, Guymon, Okla. 38
Logan 41, Stratton, Colo. 31
Natoma 59, Sylvan-Lucas 44
Osborne 45, Thunder Ridge 39
Palco 64, Flint Hills Job Corps 19
Pleasant Ridge 42, Atchison 41
Republic County 55, Concordia 13
Riverside 38, Doniphan West 37
Rock Hills 45, Tescott 37
Russell 50, Lincoln 46
SM South 63, Basehor-Linwood 37
Silver Lake 76, Perry-Lecompton 53
Shawnee Heights 49, Lansing 39
Smith Center 74, Western Plains 16
Southwest, Neb. 43, Oberlin 27
St. Francis 52, Healy 19
St. James 31, Eudora 27
Stockton 46, Heartland Christian 30
Valley Falls 57, Oskaloosa 17
Topeka Seaman 44, Lawrence Free State 42
Triplains-Brewster 55, Weskan 41
Troy 51, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 33
Valley Heights 65, St. Xavier 16
WaKeeney 43, La Crosse 17
Wamego 42, Nemaha Valley 30
Washington County 60, Baileyville 48
Wellsville 48, West Franklin 33
Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Dighton 43
Wilson 64, Southern Cloud 32
Solomon 44, Bennington 40
Halstead 45, Minneapolis 32
Argonia 82, Central-Burden 20
Norwich 60, Caldwell 45
Sacred Heart 36, El Dorado 34, OT
Rossville vs. Chapman
Valley Center 57, Chaparral 32
Cheney 70, Collegiate 28
Circle 58, Independent 26
Otis-Bison vs. Cunningham
Chase vs. Fairfield
Hesston 51, Emporia 28
Garden Plain 71, Rose Hill 36
Canton-Galva vs. Elyria Christian
Goessel vs. Hutch Central Christian
Sterling 56, Conway Springs 52
Kingman 44, Medicine Lodge 23
Spearville 51, Macksville 30
St. John 40, Ellinwood 23
Hoisington 47, Kinsley 33
Larned 50, Kiowa County 39
Peabody-Burns 31, Marion 25
Lyons 39, Inman 32
Hillsboro 38, Moundridge 32
South Barber vs. Waynoka, Okla.
Pretty Prairie vs. Sedgwick
Stafford at Pratt Skyline
Attica vs. Elk Valley
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Udall
