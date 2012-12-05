Varsity Kansas

December 05, 2012 12:08 AM

Tuesday’s Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 4)

Boys

East 67, Carroll 50

North 67, Heights 43

Kapaun 60, South 45

Northwest 58, West 53

Andover 59, Maize 43

Andover Central 54, Salina Central 37

Campus 61, Arkansas City 52

Derby 84, Goddard 45

Eisenhower 77, Hutchinson 68

Hutchinson 77, Eisenhower 68

Smoky Valley 38, Buhler 35

Winfield 57, Andale 54

Centre 54, Herington 43

Manhattan 65, Wichita Word of Life 42

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Abilene 70, Rock Creek 47

Anderson County 73, Chanute 64

Ashland 51, Fowler 30

Atchison County 60, Horton 46

Baileyville 44, Washington County 32

Beloit 64, Clay Center 58

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 46, Lakeside 32

Bonner Springs 46, Eudora 32

Burlington 76, Iola 61

Central Plains 47, Ell-Saline 38

Cimarron 80, Bucklin 28

Concordia 61, Republic County 51

Crest 59, Erie 26

Concordia 61, Republic County 51

Dighton 70, Wheatland-Grinnell 39

Ellis 83, Golden Plains 23

Golden Plains 65, Rawlins County 39

Hanover 59, Axtell 54

Hitchcock County (Neb.) 47, Oberlin 32

Hoxie 55, Quinter 26

Humboldt 57, Uniontown 36

Jackson Heights 56, Mission Valley 45

Jefferson North 41, McLouth 36

Labette County 77, Frontenac 44

La Crosse 72, WaKeeney 52

Lansing 43, Shawnee Heights 40

Lawrence Free State 65, Topeka Seaman 62

Liberal 78, Guymon, Okla. 46

Lincoln 52, Russell 45

Manhattan Homeschool 64, St. John’s Military 39

Minneola 52, Ingalls 41

Moscow 43, Rolla 38

Nemaha Valley 45, Wamego 44

Osborne 65, Thunder Ridge 60

Rawlins County 46, Cheylin 41

Riverside 57, Doniphan West 25

Rock Hills 31, Tescott 19

Royal Valley 72, Council Grove 57

Satanta 42, Leoti 37

Silver Lake 48, Perry-LeCompton 47

Smith Center 76, Western Plains 59

St. Francis 77, Healy 25

Stockton 84, Heartland Christian 7

Stratton, Colo. 52, Logan 29

Sylvan-Lucas 67, Natoma 51

Valley Falls 60, Oskaloosa 41

Valley Heights 102, St. Xavier 31

Topeka Hayden 66, Holton 47

Washburn Rural 40, SM Northwest 38

Wellsville 60, West Franklin 52

Weskan 62, Triplains-Brewster 38

Bennington 48, Solomon 34

Halstead 70, Minneapolis 44

Caldwell 49, Norwich 33

El Dorado 46, Sacred Heart 45

Chapman 45, Rossville 32

Valley Center 78, Chaparral 61

Collegiate 54, Cheney 38

Independent 73, Circle 57

Cunningham 50, Otis-Bison 37

Chase vs. Fairfield

Emporia 70, Hesston 34

Rose Hill 60, Garden Plain 41

Elyria Christian 39, Canton-Galva 33

Goessel 53, Hutch Central Christian 50

Conway Springs 59, Sterling 40

Kingman 45, Medicine Lodge 27

St. John 55, Ellinwood 26

Kiowa County 63, Larned 45

Macksville 56, Spearville 40

Hoisington 61, Kinsley 41

Marion 80, Peabody-Burns 42

Inman 46, Lyons 44

Hillsboro 59, Moundridge 52

South Barber vs. Waynoka, Okla.

Oxford 67, Flinthills 44

Pretty Prairie vs. Sedgwick

Stafford at Pratt Skyline

Derby Invasion 75, SE-Cherokee 59

Attica vs. Elk Valley

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Udall

Girls

Carroll 53, East 27

Heights 59, North 11

Kapaun 40, South 32

Northwest 56, West 28

Andale 68, Winfield 29

Andover Central 56, Salina Central 53

Buhler 61, Smoky Valley 27

Campus at Arkansas City

Derby 43, Goddard 23

Eisenhower 60, Hutchinson 54

Maize 53, Andover 47

Abilene 40, Rock Creek 26

Ashland 51, Fowler 30

Atchison County 41, Horton 24

Baxter Springs 77, Parsons 53

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 42, Lakeside 32

Bonner Springs 46, Eudora 37

Bucklin 44, Satanta 41

Burlingame 32, Lyndon 23

Burlington 67, Iola 11

Central Plains 59, Ell-Saline 50

Chanute 49, Anderson County 23

Chase County 51, Wabaunsee 40

Clay Center 79, Beloit 26

Columbus 47, St. Paul 41

Council Grove 65, Royal Valley 44

Ellis 60, Quinter 39

Frankfort 48, Linn 42

Golden Plains 65, Rawlins County 39

Holton 47, Topeka Hayden 33

Hoxie 85, Cheylin 23

Ingalls 56, Minneola 19

Jefferson North 69, McClouth 14

KC Piper 54, Highland Park 19

Liberal 47, Guymon, Okla. 38

Logan 41, Stratton, Colo. 31

Natoma 59, Sylvan-Lucas 44

Osborne 45, Thunder Ridge 39

Palco 64, Flint Hills Job Corps 19

Pleasant Ridge 42, Atchison 41

Republic County 55, Concordia 13

Riverside 38, Doniphan West 37

Rock Hills 45, Tescott 37

Russell 50, Lincoln 46

SM South 63, Basehor-Linwood 37

Silver Lake 76, Perry-Lecompton 53

Shawnee Heights 49, Lansing 39

Smith Center 74, Western Plains 16

Southwest, Neb. 43, Oberlin 27

St. Francis 52, Healy 19

St. James 31, Eudora 27

Stockton 46, Heartland Christian 30

Valley Falls 57, Oskaloosa 17

Topeka Seaman 44, Lawrence Free State 42

Triplains-Brewster 55, Weskan 41

Troy 51, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 33

Valley Falls 57, Oskaloosa 17

Valley Heights 65, St. Xavier 16

WaKeeney 43, La Crosse 17

Wamego 42, Nemaha Valley 30

Washington County 60, Baileyville 48

Wellsville 48, West Franklin 33

Wheatland-Grinnell 47, Dighton 43

Wilson 64, Southern Cloud 32

Solomon 44, Bennington 40

Halstead 45, Minneapolis 32

Argonia 82, Central-Burden 20

Norwich 60, Caldwell 45

Sacred Heart 36, El Dorado 34, OT

Rossville vs. Chapman

Valley Center 57, Chaparral 32

Cheney 70, Collegiate 28

Circle 58, Independent 26

Otis-Bison vs. Cunningham

Chase vs. Fairfield

Hesston 51, Emporia 28

Garden Plain 71, Rose Hill 36

Canton-Galva vs. Elyria Christian

Goessel vs. Hutch Central Christian

Sterling 56, Conway Springs 52

Kingman 44, Medicine Lodge 23

Spearville 51, Macksville 30

St. John 40, Ellinwood 23

Hoisington 47, Kinsley 33

Larned 50, Kiowa County 39

Peabody-Burns 31, Marion 25

Lyons 39, Inman 32

Hillsboro 38, Moundridge 32

South Barber vs. Waynoka, Okla.

Pretty Prairie vs. Sedgwick

Stafford at Pratt Skyline

Attica vs. Elk Valley

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Udall

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video