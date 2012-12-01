Top 11 state football team. Front row: Bishop Carroll's Zeke Palmer, Lawrence's Brad Strauss, Shawnee Mission West's Brett Sterbach, Gardner-Edgerton's Trae Wrench, Topeka's Will Geary. Back row: Scott City's Drew Kite, Bishop Carroll's Zach Befort, Lawrence Free State's Cody Stanclift, Conway Springs' Tanner Wood, Olathe South's Braden Smith, Holton's Trent Tanking and Bishop Carroll's Coach Alan Schuckman. (November 26, 2012)
Varsity Kansas

December 01, 2012 2:41 PM

VarsityKansas.com’s 2012 Top 11 football team

Selection process

Top 11 and All-Class football teams are selected by The Wichita Eagle with the help of coaches across Kansas.

Every coach in the state is mailed a ballot to return to The Eagle, by mail or online, by the end of the season. Coaches may nominate their own players and players from other teams. They also are asked to supply statistics and comment on players they nominate.

The teams were selected by Joanna Chadwick. She tabulated nominations from the ballots and received additional input from coaches and other media members.

Top 11 teams are selected regardless of position, while All-Class teams are selected by position.

Zach Befort

Will Geary

Drew Kite

Zeke Palmer

Braden Smith

Cody Stanclift

Brett Sterbach

Brad Strauss

Trent Tanking

Tanner Wood

Had nine touchdowns in a win over Chaparral, when he set a Kansas record with 659 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Trae Wrench

Coach Alan Schuckman

“It’s his determination and his will to succeed. He’s done so much for the program, weight-lifting wise, game-planning, making everything about the program top notch.”

  Comments  

